Miami County, KS

KWCH.com

Man seriously injured in Butler County crash on K-254

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old Overland Park man was seriously injured in a Thursday afternoon crash on K-254 in Butler County. The KHP said the crash happened a little before 3 p.m. at K-254 and SW Adams Road, near Towanda. The highway patrol’s crash narrative said a 2007 Chevy Malibu was eastbound on K-254 “at a high rate of speed, weaving between lanes.”
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
WIBW

One arrested after road rage incident along K-10 near Eudora

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested in Eudora on Thursday after he allegedly intentionally slammed his brakes and swerved into a vehicle behind him during a road rage incident along K-10. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, deputies were notified of a possible road rage incident on K-10 near mile marker 19 which involved two vehicles.
EUDORA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police capture wanted Kansas ATM theft suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made a second arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Thursday, police located 43-year-old Michael E. Frink of Topeka in the 1500 block of South Kansas Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just after 5a.m. August 11, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications...
AUBURN, KS
WIBW

Texas hitchhiker hospitalized after dragged by car, struck by another

LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A hitchhiker from Texas is recovering in a Kansas City hospital after a hit and run in which he was dragged by one vehicle and hit by another. The Kansas Highway Patrol says around 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, that emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 216 on eastbound I-70 in Leavenworth Co. with reports of a hit and run.
SAVOY, TX
KSNT News

Shawnee County Deputies arrest 2 suspected ‘package thieves’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two women have been arrested on multiple theft-related charges for allegedly stealing package from front porches. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Chelsea D. Mullinix, 35, and Kelsey L. Sanstra, 24, both of Topeka, are under arrest for charges of theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit theft. Mullinix […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Ottawa pair arrested after meth, contraband found during traffic stop

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson Co. deputies arrested a pair from Ottawa after meth and other contraband was found in their possession during a traffic stop early Friday morning. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Barbara Michelle Morris, 39, and Jason Wayne Alexander, 41, both of Ottawa, were arrested...
OTTAWA, KS
Matthew Kelly
KSNT News

Teen arrested for taking gun to Topeka school

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teenager had his first appearance in court Friday morning, accused of having a gun at a Topeka school. Victor Fuentes, Jr., 18, was arrested the same day a Topeka West High School principal sent a vague note to parents indicating there was an incident involving a former student and that all […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

‘Distraction theft’ cases are increasing, Lenexa police say

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says there has been an increase in “distraction theft” cases around the Kansas City metro. The police department posted a series of tweets about it on Aug. 24. They said a “distraction theft” is when two or three suspects work...
LENEXA, KS
KCTV 5

KCK firefighter collapses, transported to hospital

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, firefighter collapsed after the department had extinguished a fire this morning. The department safely evacuated three adults from a home in Kansas City, Kansas, before the 32-year veteran firefighter collapsed in front of a fire truck during the overhaul process, a tweet from the fire department said.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Lenexa police warn shoppers of ‘distraction theft’

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police in Lenexa, Kansas, are warning against distraction theft. They said it’s when two or more people work together to steal wallets from people’s bags while they’re shopping. One person usually engages the victim in conversation while the other takes the wallet. According...
LENEXA, KS
WIBW

Driver injured after eating donut leads to wreck along I-70

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Leavenworth man sustained minor injuries after eating a donut that led to hitting the inside barrier of a bridge along I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 205.7 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of an injury accident.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
WIBW

GoFundMe created for hospitalized Wamego mail truck driver

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for travel and medical expenses as a Wamego man continues to recover in a Kansas City hospital following a head-on three-car collision. Sarah Fillinger, a family member, says she has started a GoFundMe to help pay for the...
WAMEGO, KS
Little Apple Post

Man dead after Kansas City-area officer-involved shooting

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting. At approximately 4:45 p.m. Tueday, Blue Springs Police were assisting an outside agency in apprehending two individuals near NE Sunnyside School Road and NE RD Mize Road, according to a media release. When officers attempted to approach the individuals,...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Basehor Police lockdown school, find threat to be non-credible

BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) - Basehor-Linwood High School initiated a lock-in procedure for 24 minutes Thursday before Basehor Police determined the potential report of a student with a weapon was non-credible. The police department and district said the safety concern had been resolved by 2:49 p.m. “We wanted to let you...
BASEHOR, KS
