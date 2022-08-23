LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A hitchhiker from Texas is recovering in a Kansas City hospital after a hit and run in which he was dragged by one vehicle and hit by another. The Kansas Highway Patrol says around 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, that emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 216 on eastbound I-70 in Leavenworth Co. with reports of a hit and run.

SAVOY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO