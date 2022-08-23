Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Man seriously injured in Butler County crash on K-254
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old Overland Park man was seriously injured in a Thursday afternoon crash on K-254 in Butler County. The KHP said the crash happened a little before 3 p.m. at K-254 and SW Adams Road, near Towanda. The highway patrol’s crash narrative said a 2007 Chevy Malibu was eastbound on K-254 “at a high rate of speed, weaving between lanes.”
Crews continue work on Bonner Springs intersection after crash
Multiple lanes remains closed at Kansas Highway 7 and Interstate 70 Friday as crews continue to work on restoring the traffic lights in the area following a crash Thursday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital.
WIBW
One arrested after road rage incident along K-10 near Eudora
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested in Eudora on Thursday after he allegedly intentionally slammed his brakes and swerved into a vehicle behind him during a road rage incident along K-10. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, deputies were notified of a possible road rage incident on K-10 near mile marker 19 which involved two vehicles.
Police capture wanted Kansas ATM theft suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made a second arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Thursday, police located 43-year-old Michael E. Frink of Topeka in the 1500 block of South Kansas Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just after 5a.m. August 11, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications...
WIBW
Texas hitchhiker hospitalized after dragged by car, struck by another
LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A hitchhiker from Texas is recovering in a Kansas City hospital after a hit and run in which he was dragged by one vehicle and hit by another. The Kansas Highway Patrol says around 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, that emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 216 on eastbound I-70 in Leavenworth Co. with reports of a hit and run.
Shawnee County Deputies arrest 2 suspected ‘package thieves’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two women have been arrested on multiple theft-related charges for allegedly stealing package from front porches. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Chelsea D. Mullinix, 35, and Kelsey L. Sanstra, 24, both of Topeka, are under arrest for charges of theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit theft. Mullinix […]
WIBW
Ottawa pair arrested after meth, contraband found during traffic stop
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson Co. deputies arrested a pair from Ottawa after meth and other contraband was found in their possession during a traffic stop early Friday morning. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Barbara Michelle Morris, 39, and Jason Wayne Alexander, 41, both of Ottawa, were arrested...
Kansas City-area man admits firing fatal shot at victim on the ground
KANSAS CITY— A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in Independence on Sunday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Wednesday. Jayvon D. Rabb, 23, Independence, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records filed today,...
Teen arrested for taking gun to Topeka school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teenager had his first appearance in court Friday morning, accused of having a gun at a Topeka school. Victor Fuentes, Jr., 18, was arrested the same day a Topeka West High School principal sent a vague note to parents indicating there was an incident involving a former student and that all […]
Police ID Kansas City-area man who died in officer shooting
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A 28-year-old suburban Kansas City man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers who were trying to arrest him, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Michael Saunders, of Blue Springs, died in the shooting Tuesday afternoon. Blue Springs Police Chief Bob Muenz said...
KCTV 5
‘Distraction theft’ cases are increasing, Lenexa police say
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says there has been an increase in “distraction theft” cases around the Kansas City metro. The police department posted a series of tweets about it on Aug. 24. They said a “distraction theft” is when two or three suspects work...
KCTV 5
KCK firefighter collapses, transported to hospital
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, firefighter collapsed after the department had extinguished a fire this morning. The department safely evacuated three adults from a home in Kansas City, Kansas, before the 32-year veteran firefighter collapsed in front of a fire truck during the overhaul process, a tweet from the fire department said.
Second Johnson County teenager pleads guilty in Black Bob Park homicide
A second Johnson County teenager pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Marco Cardino at Black Bob Park in Olathe, Kansas.
Lenexa police warn about spike in new crime
The Lenexa police department is warning about an increase in thieves working in groups to distract shoppers while pickpocketing their wallets.
Woman charged in death of woman at Lee’s Summit hotel parking lot
Jackson County prosecutors charged a woman with driving while intoxicated, resulting in the death of another woman sitting in a parking lot.
KCTV 5
Lenexa police warn shoppers of ‘distraction theft’
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police in Lenexa, Kansas, are warning against distraction theft. They said it’s when two or more people work together to steal wallets from people’s bags while they’re shopping. One person usually engages the victim in conversation while the other takes the wallet. According...
WIBW
Driver injured after eating donut leads to wreck along I-70
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Leavenworth man sustained minor injuries after eating a donut that led to hitting the inside barrier of a bridge along I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 205.7 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
GoFundMe created for hospitalized Wamego mail truck driver
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for travel and medical expenses as a Wamego man continues to recover in a Kansas City hospital following a head-on three-car collision. Sarah Fillinger, a family member, says she has started a GoFundMe to help pay for the...
Man dead after Kansas City-area officer-involved shooting
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting. At approximately 4:45 p.m. Tueday, Blue Springs Police were assisting an outside agency in apprehending two individuals near NE Sunnyside School Road and NE RD Mize Road, according to a media release. When officers attempted to approach the individuals,...
KCTV 5
Basehor Police lockdown school, find threat to be non-credible
BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) - Basehor-Linwood High School initiated a lock-in procedure for 24 minutes Thursday before Basehor Police determined the potential report of a student with a weapon was non-credible. The police department and district said the safety concern had been resolved by 2:49 p.m. “We wanted to let you...
