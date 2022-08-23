A guide to voter rights in Idaho. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Idaho has had a historical back-and-forth on voting that has gradually given way to a freer society. But the progress has been checkered, at times. Indigenous men could vote but weren’t permitted to hold citizenship. A state constitutional amendment granted women the right to vote 24 years before the ratification of the 19th Amendment. In recent years, the state has rejected additional restrictions on what IDs voter can use at the polls and further restrictions on who could drop off absentee ballots on behalf of certain voters.

Is there voter fraud in Idaho?

Statistics are not available on election fraud cases because they are handled locally.

Source: Idaho Secretary of State

Can felons vote in Idaho?

Those convicted of a felony cannot vote while incarcerated, while on probation, or while on parole. The right to vote is restored once a person completes their full sentence, including probation or parole.

Source: Idaho statute

Do I need an ID to vote in Idaho?

Idaho requires a photo ID to vote. These include a driver's license or state ID, passport or federal ID, tribal identification card, student ID, or a concealed weapon permit. Voters who do not have any of those forms of photo ID can sign a personal identification affidavit and vote.

Source: Idaho Secretary of State's Office

Is there early voting in Idaho?

Idaho allows voters to request absentee ballots and has early in-person voting. Absentee registration and/or applications for absentee ballots must be made to the county clerk in the county in which the voter's Idaho residence is. If voters wish to have an absentee ballot mailed to them, the request must be received by the county clerk's office by the 11th day prior to the election. You can still cast an absentee ballot in person at the absent voter's polling place up until 5 p.m. the Friday before the election.

Source: Idaho Secretary of State's Office

How do I get an absentee ballot in Idaho?

Idaho allows voters to request absentee ballots. Absentee Registration and/or Application for Absentee Ballot must be submitted to the county clerk in the county in which the voter's Idaho residence is. If voters wish to have an absentee ballot mailed to them, the request must be received by the county clerk's office by the 11th day prior to the election. Voters can still cast an absentee ballot in person at their polling place (usually the county clerk's office) up until 5 p.m. the Friday before the election.

Source: Idaho Secretary of State's Office

How do I vote by mail in Idaho?

Idaho has a no-excuse absentee ballot, and allows voters to request absentee ballots and return them via mail.

Source: Idaho Secretary of State's Office

How often does redistricting happen in Idaho?

Idaho has an independent redistricting commission. The bipartisan body is selected by legislative leaders and leaders of the state's two largest political parties. Though Idaho's population was one of the fastest growing in the nation this census round, the redistricting process did not dramatically alter Idaho's congressional map landscape.

Source: LLS Redistricting Guide, Idaho Capitol Sun

What are the rules for polling places in Idaho?

Idaho bans electioneering within 100 feet of a polling location. Only voters are allowed in the voting area. Absentee ballots can't get dropped off at a polling place unless the county has designated it as an authorized drop-off location.

Source: Idaho Secretary of State's Office