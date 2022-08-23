A guide to voter rights in Wyoming. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Wyoming was at the forefront of granting women the right to vote – all the way back in 1869, a full 20 years before statehood. Wyoming has been steadfast since on women’s suffrage. But at the same time, voting rights have been clouded by nativism and xenophobia. The state had literacy qualifications, and federal law didn’t grant Native Americans as a whole U.S. citizenship rights until 1924. Wyoming is also one of just eight states, mostly in the South, never to have ratified the 24th Amendment ending poll taxes. More recently, the state in 2017 restored voting rights for certain felons. After the 2020 election, Republicans in the state pushed through a voter ID law.

Is there voting fraud in Wyoming?

There were no cases of potential voter fraud prosecuted in the 2020 election.

Source: Wyoming Secretary of State

Can felons vote in Wyoming?

First-time, nonviolent offenders convicted after Jan. 1, 2010, have their voting rights automatically restored once they complete supervision. Those convicted of a single nonviolent felony before that date must apply to have their rights restored. All others must receive a pardon.

Source: Wyoming Department of Corrections, National Conference of State Legislatures

Do I need an ID to vote in Wyoming?

Wyoming requires one of the following forms of identification to vote in person: a Wyoming driver's license or ID card; a tribal ID card; a valid U.S. passport; a U.S. military card; a driver's license or ID card from another state; a University of Wyoming student ID; a Wyoming Community College student ID; a Wyoming public school student ID; a valid Medicare or Medicaid insurance card.

Source: Wyoming Secretary of State

Is there early voting in Wyoming?

Any registered voter in Wyoming may request an absentee ballot for any or all elections only within the calendar year in which the election is held but not on the day of the election. Wyoming also has early in-person voting.

Source: Wyoming Secretary of State

How do I get an absentee ballot in Wyoming?

Any registered voter in Wyoming may request an absentee ballot for any or all elections only within the calendar year in which the election is held but not on the day of the election.

Source: Wyoming Secretary of State

How do I vote by mail in Wyoming?

Wyoming allows voters to request absentee ballots that they can return via mail. Voters may request an absentee ballot for any or all elections only within the calendar year in which the election is held but not on the day of the election.

Source: Wyoming Secretary of State

How often does redistricting happen in Wyoming?

Wyoming has only one Congressional district. The Legislature draws the lines for the legislative districts, subject to a possible veto by the governor. The Legislature can override a veto by a two-thirds vote. Wyoming added one state senator and two state representatives to the state Legislature in 2022.

Source: Wyoming Legislature

What are the rules for polling places in Wyoming?

Wyoming bans electioneering within 100 yards of polling places on election days, and bans it within 100 feet on other days voting occurs. The media, however, may conduct exit polling. Cars with political bumper stickers may also park near polls, so long as the car is only parked while one is voting, the stickers are small, and only one per candidate. The state also requires polling places be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Source: Wyoming Code