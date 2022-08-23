A guide to voter rights in Arizona. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Arizona has been on the forefront of voting rights issues dating back to its time as a territory. On one hand, Arizona has empowered voters to more easily make law through ballot initiatives. The first was giving women the right to vote. But the state has been aggressive in pushing for literacy and citizenship tests for voting, moves that disproportionately impact Native Americans and voters of color. The state continues to clash with the federal government on the issue. This year, the governor signed a law to require proof of citizenship to vote by mail or in presidential elections. The state was promptly sued.

Is there voter fraud in Arizona?

The Arizona Attorney General's Office has brought charges in seven cases related to voter fraud in the 2020 general election. Five cases have resulted in convictions and two cases are ongoing.

Source: Arizona Attorney General's Office

Can a felon vote in Arizona?

People with a first-time felony automatically have rights restored after finishing their sentences. A law passed in 2019 removed the requirement that people with first-time felonies pay outstanding fines — but not restitution — before regaining voting rights. Those with multiple felonies must petition the courts to restore their rights. Arizona is considered to have one of the strictest policies in the country for restoring voting rights for people with felonies.

Source: The Arizona Republic / azcentral.com

Do I need an ID to vote in Arizona?

Arizonans must provide one of the following: a valid Arizona driver's license; a valid Arizona nonoperating identification card; a tribal enrollment card or other forms of tribal ID; or a valid U.S., state, or local government-issued ID. If they don't have that, they must provide two of the following: a utility bill dated within 90 days of election day; a bank or credit union statement dated within 90 days of election day; a valid Arizona vehicle registration; an Indian census card; a property tax statement for the voter's residence; a tribal enrollment card or other form of tribal ID; an Arizona vehicle insurance card; a Recorder's Certificate; a valid U.S., state, or local government-issued ID, including a voter registration card issued by the County Recorder; or any mailing to the elector marked "Official Election Material." An ID from the first category that does not include an address requires additional documentation.

Source: Arizona Secretary of State's Office

How do I vote early in Arizona?

Arizona allows early voting by mail and in person. Arizonans can sign up to be part of the Active Early Voting List and receive a mail-in ballot for every election, or request a one-time mail-in ballot. Ballots sent in the mail must be received by 7 p.m. on election day, or they can be dropped off at polling locations and ballot drop boxes.

Source: Arizona Secretary of State's Office

How do I get an absentee ballot?

Arizona residents can receive an absentee ballot by joining the state's Active Early Voting List, or AEVL, or by making a one-time request for a mail ballot. Voters on the AEVL are automatically sent a ballot by mail for all elections in which they are eligible to vote. Residents can request to join the AEVL or receive a one-time ballot online or in person at their county recorder's office. To be eligible to vote absentee in an upcoming election, voters must file their request 11 days before election day.

Source: Arizona Secretary of State's Office

How do I vote by mail in Arizona?

Arizona allows mail-in voting. Arizonans can sign up to be part of the Active Early Voting List and receive a mail-in ballot for every election, or request a one-time mail-in ballot. Ballots sent by mail must be received by 7 p.m. on election day, or they can be dropped off at polling locations and ballot drop boxes.

Source: Arizona Secretary of State's Office

How often does redistricting happen in Arizona?

The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission draws the congressional and legislative lines. The commission consists of two Republicans, two Democrats and one independent, who also serves as chair. The 2010 maps were the subject of intense legal battles, but were ultimately upheld. The 2020 maps have not led to litigation.

Source: Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission, Arizona statute

What are the rules for polling places in Arizona?

Arizona law prescribes a 75-foot perimeter around each voting location to create a safe place to vote. Only the following persons are allowed inside the 75-foot-limit: Voters who are voting (may be accompanied by their children and/or someone to assist the voter); Election officials; credentialed political party observers; and authorized U.S. Department of Justice observers. Within the 75-foot zone, Arizona prohibits electioneering, carrying firearms or weapons, and taking photographs or videos.

Source: Arizona Secretary of State's Office