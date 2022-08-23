ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa City Liberty volleyball star Lauren Ramspott eyes big comeback after season lost to knee injury

By Raven Moore, Iowa City Press-Citizen
 4 days ago
Lauren Ramspott had no idea what was in store for her when she felt some pain in her knee during Iowa City Liberty's first home match of 2021.

She had never been seriously injured before.

"I didn't feel it until I stood up," Ramspott said. "My trainer said that it didn't seem like it was too serious, so I thought I'd just be out for a week. Unfortunately, when I went to get an MRI, I learned that my ACL and meniscus were torn."

Ramspott, a well-respected player for the Lightning, missed the rest of her sophomore season. Instead, her time was spent at Kepros Physical Therapy and Performance, where the physical hurdles were daunting, but nothing when compared to the mental toll that the long recovery took on her.

"It was tough not being able to play and just having to watch my team play, because I felt like I couldn't do anything to help them," she said.

Ramspott credits the strong support system around her, which included her parents, teammates, and Lightning coach Allie Kelly.

Knowing the competitor that Ramspott is, Kelly said the thing she most wanted her to understand was that she had to be patient with herself.

"Lauren is very, very competitive," Kelly said. "Watching her teammates get to participate when she was maybe 50% or less was really tough for her. So we talked about giving herself some grace, because even though it will take a while to get back to where she was, we are excited to see her come back and see the work she has put in."

Another valuable lesson for Ramspott during her recovery was the importance of maintaining a positive mindset.

Her mother provided her with an inspirational quote, one that helped to change her outlook on her predicament.

"One that really stuck out to me was, 'We do not have control over what happens to us in life, but we do have control over how we respond to it'," Ramspott said. "That helped me to see that, even though I can't play right now, I can focus as much as I can right now to get better for next season."

From that point on, Ramspott focused on being an energetic and uplifting presence on the Liberty bench.

There was much to cheer about, too, since Liberty went 34-5 last season and earned a place in the state tournament. The Lightning open play this season Tuesday, with a 7 p.m. home match against Cedar Rapids Prairie.

As the school year went on, Ramspott began to regain strength in her knee and gradually began to participate more in practices before being fully cleared for all activities on Aug. 8.

"This summer has really lifted my spirits," Ramspott said. "Earlier in the summer, I was able to get back into doing back row, which was a nice first step. Then eventually I was able to go back into doing hitting lines."

Now expected to take on a larger role this year, Kelly said she expects big things from her rejuvenated junior.

"She is a go-getter," Kelly said. "We have her playing in the middle where we expect her to get a lot of block touches for us. We expect her to be a quick threat on offense who we can rely on for points here and there."

The expectations that Ramspott has for herself are also high, even though she admits that fears of another injury still loom in the back of her mind.

"Now the biggest hurdle is getting over the mental blocks and worrying that I could get hurt again," Ramspott said. "I think it will help when I get used to the setters again. When I first got cleared, we were not working on that, so I did not have that connection with them for so long. Once that clicks, everything will be really good."

Ramspott said getting back on the court remains the most important thing to her. Once she can get through her first match, she plans to come back better than she was before.

"I'm really excited to get back on the court and show what I can do since I couldn't last year," Ramspott said. "If there's anything that I can do, whether that be getting blocks, talking, or being vocal to help my team, I am ready to do it."

Raven Moore covers high school sports for the Iowa City Press-Citizen. You can reach her at RSMoore@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @Raven_XReport.

