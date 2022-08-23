ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

The Jackie Stiles documentary will be available to stream Aug 30. Here’s how to watch

By Wyatt D. Wheeler, Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago
A documentary about the greatest and most beloved athlete in Missouri State history will become available to stream next week.

"The Jackie Stiles Story" directed by Kickapoo alum Brent Huff will be available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV on Aug. 30 for $12.99. Retailers say physical copies of the DVD will be released on Sept. 27.

The film was recently purchased by Virgil Films which holds its worldwide rights. Stiles, of course, ended her Lady Bears career as NCAA Division I's all-time leading scorer while leading her team to the 2001 NCAA Tournament Final Four.

The documentary has been aired a few times in Springfield notably during its premiere at the Gillioz Theater in February and upcoming showings at Alamo Drafthouse.

The synopsis reads:

"Jackie Stiles is the greatest basketball player you've never heard of. This is the story of a 5’8” girl from a small Kansas town, population 600, who became a basketball legend in the Midwest. Against all odds, Jackie became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA history, a record she held for 16 years. This feat was accomplished through hard work and unwavering determination. Her coaches and teammates agree that Jackie’s work ethic will probably never be matched."

The documentary is currently available for pre-order.

Where to pre-order, stream 'The Jackie Stiles Story'

Amazon Prime Video ($)

Apple TV ($)

Amazon (physical copy) ($)

Walmart (physical copy) ($)

Target (physical copy) ($)

Best Buy (physical copy) ($)

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader.

Comments / 2

 

KYTV

Developer gets approval for The Loose Goose in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Developers are working on design plans for a new restaurant concept in Springfield. The Loose Goose, located at Grand and Grant, will feature a coffee shop, bar, and pickleball courts. The concept brings mixed opinions as some council members did not want to approve it over...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
