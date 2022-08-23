Michigan election officials demanded change after 2020. Their calls so far have gone unmet.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

As voters across the country prepare for the upcoming midterm elections , many will contend with a whole new set of election rules from lawmakers who ushered in major changes in the wake of 2020. But in Michigan, the landscape remains largely unchanged .

Divided government in the state killed Republican proposals enacted elsewhere as Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer repeatedly wielded her veto pen to strike down GOP-sponsored bills, including strict voter ID requirements and a ban on private donations for election offices.

But even changes favored by lawmakers and election officials from both parties were sidelined by the governor or stalled in the state Legislature ahead of the August primary.

Clerks who administer elections have pushed for changes they say will improve voter access and confidence such as time to process ballots before Election Day, training requirements for election challengers and allowing military voters to return ballots electronically. But inaction has left election officials scratching their heads.

"Both sides are saying we want to make commonsense voting reforms," said Harrison Township Clerk Adam Wit, a Republican who was recently elected as president of Michigan's municipal clerks association.

"Everyone's saying they want the same thing. They want to improve elections and I don't think there's been a meaningful piece of legislation that's passed," Wit said.

Voting rights advocates have also denounced how few changes were made to the state's election laws since 2020. "There's been a broad, clarion call for change for a while now and the Legislature and quite frankly leaders across the board from both sides have kind of ignored it. And it’s been really shocking and disappointing," said Aghogho Edevbie, the Michigan State Director for All Voting is Local, an organization focused on removing barriers to the ballot box.

Ahead of the primary, legislative leaders steering elections bills — state Rep. Ann Bollin, R-Brighton, and state Sen. Ruth Johnson, R-Holly — blamed hyperpartisanship as one of the biggest obstacles. State Rep. David LaGrand, D-Grand Rapids, echoed the sentiment during a recent committee hearing on a bill to require training for election challengers.

"I know that there's a broad narrative out there that all bills about our elections are somehow bad, and I completely reject that analysis," he said. "It's very easy in the Lansing bubble for us to all trust each other and therefore think we’re trustworthy and think that if the voters don't trust us, that it must be their fault and not ours. But I think that we have to figure out how to reset the button on voter trust in this country."

Few pieces of legislation in that vein have been enacted. Michigan lawmakers will return for regular legislative sessions next month.

While key changes that clerks asked for were not put in place ahead of the Aug. 2 primary, some appear slated for a vote in time for the November election.

Preprocessing ballots a possibility for November election

Clerks have consistently pleaded with lawmakers to give them more time to process absentee ballots before Election Day, calling it one of their biggest priorities.

Delta Township Clerk Mary Clark, a Democrat who previously headed the local clerks' association said preprocessing remains a possibility for the November election.

"It's not a dead issue. There are conversations happening," she said. Clerks are asking for at least two days ahead of Election Day to preprocess ballots, Clark said.

Ahead of the November 2020 election, Michigan lawmakers allowed clerks in the state's largest jurisdictions to begin processing — but not counting — absentee ballots for 10 hours the day before the election.

"The clerks don't even have that anymore," said Edevbie.

The move to allow preprocessing in 2020 was temporary and expired after that year's election. Clerks had not only hoped to see an extension of preprocessing this election but also an expansion to all communities across the state, not just big cities.

Bollin opposes the idea. "I see absolutely no reason why every community in the state of Michigan needs to preprocess. The volume is just not there," she said. Explaining the push to allow preprocessing in all communities, Clark said that "everything is proportional in elections." What may be a small number of ballots for a big city constitutes a large volume for election offices with smaller budgets and staff sizes, she said.

Following the 2020 election, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey told Bridge Michigan that he wanted to look to Florida's election law as a model for Michigan. Florida law allows more than a month to pre-process absentee ballots. The vast majority of states currently allow election officials to process absentee ballots prior to Election Day, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Clerks bemoaned a lack of progress on the issue in a letter sent in February to state leaders, suggesting that without preprocessing, they won't be able to deliver timely election results.

Merissa Kovach, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Michigan's Legislative Director, said that the 2020 election made clear that voters want to know the election results on election night. Any delay, "sows the seeds of distrust," she said.

Vote pending on training for election challengers

Election officials have also asked state leaders to require training for election challengers who observe voting and counting procedures.

"Challengers are a valuable part in the election process but it only works if they know what they can and what they can't do," Wit said.

Kovach said that untrained challengers can disrupt elections, pointing to those in Detroit in 2020 who created a chaotic scene at the convention hall then known as the TCF Center where election workers counted ballots cast by the city's voters.

There, challengers mistook basic election processes for fraud.

A GOP-sponsored bill introduced requiring training for partisan election challengers passed with wide bipartisan support in the state House but only one Democratic vote in the state Senate. Whitmer vetoed the bill , telling lawmakers that the proposal was "worth further consideration" but "must have the necessary funding to accomplish its purpose."

State House lawmakers recently passed a similar bill tied to legislation to provide funding for election challenger training. It was referred to the Senate elections committee but has not been taken up. Johnson said she'd like to take up the bill as soon as possible.

No electronic ballot return for military voters

The August primary marked another election in Michigan in which the state's military and overseas voters were not allowed to return their ballots electronically.

Johnson has introduced legislation that would allow active duty military members to electronically transmit their votes.

Nineteen states and Washington, D.C. allow members of the military to return their ballots electronically and most of those states also extend the right to their family members as well as citizens living overseas, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Clark said that election officials have called on lawmakers to allow members of the military to vote electronically for several election cycles and don't expect to see movement on the issue this year.

While Johnson's bill was passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in the Senate last June , it has not received a vote in the House. After a representative from the Secretary of State's office testified in support of the bill to state House lawmakers last September, it stalled in Bollin’s committee.

It was one of several changes Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson called on lawmakers to pursue last year when she issued a news release urging legislators to make it "easier to vote and harder to cheat." Just a couple of days later, Shirkey used those words verbatim when he shared details of a slate of election bills that included measures to expand voting access but proposed more substantial voting restrictions.

GOP lawmakers expended significant energy focused on those election bills, hearing hours of testimony on the proposals and voting on measures Whitmer vowed to veto. And as lawmakers return to Lansing next month, clerks are staring down administering another general election potentially without the changes they've requested, hoping voters will trust it more than the last one.

