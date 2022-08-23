ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the top Pueblo prep boys golfers to watch for 2022

By Jeff Letofsky, The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago
The past two prep boys golf seasons have been dominated by Pueblo West High School and more specifically, Noah Wagner.

The 2022 season should be no different.

Wagner is back for his senior season and set to defend his South-Central League title. While there are other strong players on the Cyclones' team, there are plenty of other talented Pueblo-area golfers to keep an eye on during the 2022 season. Here are some of the top names to watch:

Noah Wagner, senior, Pueblo West

Wagner finished tied for 10th as a junior in the Class 4A state tournament and is looking to contend for a state title this season. He helped the Cyclones finish eighth as a team a year ago in the state team standings.

"Wagner has all the tools physically, for sure," Pueblo West coach Dan Sanchez said. "He's battle-tested. He's out on the course every day. Every day he's playing somewhere.

"I hope this is his year. He has a chance to be a state champ."

Preston Allen, junior, Pueblo West

Allen also is a top-flight player and gives the Cyclones a solid one-two punch. He finished 27th in the Class 4A state meet as a sophomore.

"He can shoot really low," Sanchez said. "He's a very good putter and has a chance to do some good things."

Niko Cozzetto, senior, Pueblo County

A two-time state qualifier, Cozzetto is a hard worker who should be among the top players in the league.

"He's played a ton this summer and has been passionate about the game ever since he arrived as a freshman," Pueblo County coach Zach Koshak said. "We have big aspirations for him."

Roy Higenbotham, junior, Pueblo County

Also a talented baseball player, Higenbotham is hoping to return to form after missing out on the state tournament a year ago.

"He qualified for state as a freshman and is capable of being the top golfer in the city," Koshak said. "Like Cozzetto, he's the first one at the course and the last one to leave. They both love golf."

Colton Calderon, sophomore, Pueblo Central

Calderon, who also plays baseball for the Wildcats, is looking to improve his golf game this season.

"He hits the ball really well," Central coach Brad Ranson said. "He should get better as the season goes on."

Aiden Arellano, senior, Pueblo Central

Arellano has been in the Wildcats program all four seasons of his high school career and is poised for a solid senior year.

"He's been with us all four years, and this is a good year for him to step up and have a good senior season," Ranson said.

Brandon Drury, senior, Pueblo South

The senior was the Colts' top golfer as a junior.

"He led our team in average last year," South coach DJ Johnson said. "He has the potential to do well in league."

Justin Arellano, senior, Pueblo South

A senior, Arellano has improved each season and is looking for a breakout year.

"He worked on his game all summer," Johnson said. "He should make a big jump this year."

Robbie Zegarelli, senior, Pueblo South

Another senior with big potential, Zegarelli is ready for a breakout.

"He's hitting the ball well so far," Johnson said. "It should translate into an improved senior year."

Luke Dehn, junior, Pueblo South

An up-and-coming player who has the ability to get better each tournament, Dehn is capable of being among the top 10 golfers in the S-CL.

"He has the potential to do really well," Johnson said. "He'll be much improved this season."

Jayden Padilla, sophomore, Pueblo East

Padilla was a top-notch player as a freshman and has earned his stripes as the Eagles' No. 1 player.

"He probably had the best season a freshman ever has had at East," East coach Joe Terry said. " He was in a four-way tie to go to the state tournament and had some bad luck in a sudden-death playoff. He had three top-five finishes last year and came close to winning a few. He's played competitive golf all summer and he's a solid No. 1."

Cooper Simmons, sophomore, Pueblo East

Simmons played a little bit at the varsity level as a freshman and will be looked upon to be a big contributor this season.

"He's spent a lot of time on his game and will be a solid No. 2 player for us," Terry said.

Antonio Crowder, junior, Pueblo East

Crowder also saw limited varsity time a year ago as a sophomore but is ready to step into the spotlight.

"He split varsity time last year and does have some experience," Terry said. "He has a little work to do to become competitive in the league."

Dylan Larson, senior, Centennial

A four-year player, Larson has been a consistent performer for the Bulldogs during his career.

"He has a decent short game and should be a top 10 golfer in the league this year," Centennial coach Joe Vigil said. "He should compete and qualify for state."

Sam Francis, junior, Centennial

Francis joined the team last season as a sophomore and has continued to grow his game.

"He has steadily improved his game from the first day last year to the present," Vigil said. "He was only two strokes away from qualifying for state last year so hopefully he'll get the job done this year."

Markus England, senior, Rye

According to Rye coach Phillip Spicer, England should be among the top golfers in the region.

"He should be near the top of the leaderboard," Spicer said. "The strength of his game is his driver and short game. He's been playing at Rye for three years."

Anthony Hutchison, junior, Rye

Hutchison also is expected to be competitive in the region this year.

"He is good with his iron play, especially his wedges," Spicer said. "He needs to work on his putting and his drives."

Chieftain senior sports reporter Jeff Letofsky can be reached by email at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @jeffletofsky

