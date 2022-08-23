Read full article on original website
Cardano Price At $0.44 With Strong Support, What’s Next?
Cardano price registered bearishness as it declined from the $0.48 level at the time of writing. Over the last 24 hours, the coin fell by over 2%. In the past week, it declined by 12%. Bitcoin’s move to the $20,000 had led to other altcoins falling on their charts as well. ADA was managing to appreciate slowly however, the bulls could not sustain the price momentum at the time of writing.
Why Ethereum Is An Attractive Investment Right Now
Ethereum has been stealing more market share from bitcoin over the last couple of weeks. This is a result of the Merge announcement that took the space by storm about a month ago. Since then, interest in Ethereum has skyrocketed. But with the decline in price, investors are becoming warier about investing in the market. However, that does not mean that Ethereum is no longer a good buy.
Does Bitcoin Price Show Signs Of Reversal After Trading Laterally?
Bitcoin price noted a sharp decline after the bulls were rejected at the $24,000 price mark a few days ago. Over the past week, the coin depreciated 7.6%. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price barely noted any movement. This indicated that the coin was trading within a consolidated price range.
Thinking to Buy Bitcoin? New Cryptocurrency Battle Infinity Lists on PancakeSwap and is Better Alternative
Bitcoin may be the biggest cryptocurrency by popularity and market cap, but are there better alternatives that can produce even bigger gains?. Some of the best ICOs have provided massive returns for investors, and IBAT is getting ready for its listing on PancakeSwap (its IDO). Is it a Good Time...
Will Ethereum Complete This Bearish Pattern And Plunge To $1,000?
Ethereum and the crypto market turned red as the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at “more pain” for global markets in the coming months. The two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap returned to critical support zones and might be on the brink of further losses.
Bitcoin At Bullish Point After Panic Selling, Will BTC Repeat History?
The price of Bitcoin has been trading about key resistance during today’s trading session and could be positioning for a break higher if bulls managed to close the daily candle above $21,500. The cryptocurrency still records heavy losses on higher timeframes but could be on the verge of a decisive move.
Revolutux Token Boasts Of A Wide Range of Features Like Ethereum, But Will it Become the Next Big Cryptocurrency?
Cryptocurrencies serve various purposes, including utility, payment, decentralized finance, security, and more. A crypto’s features can set it apart from others in the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum (ETH) boasts many features. The upcoming Revolutux Token (RVLT) has many great features. This article will review the features of both tokens to...
Bitcoin Nears Historical Bottom Territory, What’s Next For BTC?
Bitcoin has closed about important resistance but continues to move sideways in the last 24 hours as the altcoins sector shows more strength. The first cryptocurrency by market cap might be forming a range between its yearly low at around $18,000 with a top near its previous highs. At the...
Ethereum ETH Back On Track Race, Will ETH Reclaim $2,000 again?
Ethereum ETH price regained its bullish trend against Tether (USDT) as it builds more strength to break above the key resistance ahead of “The Merge.” ETH price saw a rejection to a region of $1,500 recently as it could not hold its bullish trendline acting as support. (Data from Binance)
This Indicator Predicts Potential Decline Ahead For Bitcoin Price
Bitcoin and crypto market is always swinging with changes in the prices of tokens. The back-and-forth movement in prices remains the distinguishing factor that facilitates the speculative nature of the assets. In some cases, the movement could be favorable for the investors, especially when the bulls are on the field....
Stakenomics, Bitcoin, and STEPN: These 3 Will Give You Warmth During This Crypto Winter
The crypto winter is in full force and has taken its toll on the cryptocurrency market. The value of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other coins has plummeted, leaving investors anxious about where to go from here. However, there may be hope for a rebound as Stakenomics (STAK) looks to make its debut. STAK is a unique coin that uses Proof-of-Stake (PoS) to ensure secure and efficient transactions. With a sound underlying technology and an experienced team backing it up, STAK could be the answer investors want. Stay tuned for more information on this exciting new coin!
WATCH: Will Powell’s Friday Speech Send Bitcoin Soaring? Daily TA August 25, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s all-new daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at the the impact an upcoming speech from US Fed Chair Jerome Powell could have on Bitcoin price action. Take a look at the video below. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): August 25, 2022. The US...
Crypto Market Returns Plunges Into The Negative, Here’s Why
The crypto market has seen its returns over the last month wiped away in a matter of days. While the market was pumping, cryptocurrencies in the space were returning double-digit gains, with the investor sentiment rapidly growing with it. However, with bitcoin’s rejection at $25,000, the entire market had seen a swift downtrend. Now, investor sentiment has worsened, and the digital assets which had enjoyed the period of growth are now in the red.
These Three Coins Will Make Your Crypto Winter Very Mild: Pugglit Inu, Ethereum, and Filecoin
Cryptocurrency markets, where investment trends are positive, continue to offer numerous opportunities that will bring profitability in the long run. Drawing attention to a very productive process, coin investors emphasize that the appreciation of altcoins will be high during this period. Along with altcoins, it can be seen that projects...
XRP Price Is On The Rise But Have The Bulls Regained Momentum?
XRP Price has met with selling pressure again after it slipped from the $0.37 price mark. The altcoin has been consolidating over the past one week and over the last 24 hours, it lost 1.2% of its market value. In the last seven days, XRP price depreciated close to 8%.
Bitcoin Approaching $22K, Market Gets New Reason to Celebrate?
Bitcoin has gained $500 in the past hour as the U.S. potentially confirms what could be a short-lived peak in inflation metrics. The U.S. Central Bank, and the Federal Reserve (Fed), will hold an important event today, and the crypto market might see a bullish continuation. At the time of...
Dogecoin Price Movement Thwarted By Sellers, What’s Next On Chart?
Dogecoin price has witnessed a steep fall in the past week. It lost 15% of its market value in that given time duration. Over the last 24 hours, DOGE fell by 0.7%. The current price action pointed towards a range-bound movement. If Dogecoin price continues to consolidate it might fall...
Axie Infinity Unveils Season 0 With High Expectations – Will It Pull AXS Up?
The most recent roadmap of Axie Infinity states that the start of Origin Season 0 signals the entry into Phase 3. The recent market negative heat has been felt by Axie Infinity. Following the release of the most recent news, the GameFi-based protocol has been rather active in the Twitter conversation boxes.
Chiliz Price Skyrockets, Will This Bullish Run Continue?
Chiliz has burst through to the limelight by helping entertainment and sports firms with blockchain-backed tools to allow them to monetize their viewership. The subscription is the access link through which fans obtain voting rights and early tickets. Also, the direct access fans have to their desired soccer teams is a function of Chiliz blockchain technology and token.
Intel Doubles Down On Chips, Enters $30 Billion Deal To Build New Factory
Intel is not done yet. The company’s plan to become a big player in the semiconductor business is even more ambitious than we thought. Today’s news arrives via the WSJ, “Intel Corp. has struck an unusual $30 billion funding partnership with Brookfield Asset Management Inc.” Both companies will finance and build a new factory in Chandler, Arizona. Apparently, this is the first of many similar deals for Intel.
