St. Louis Wiegmann Associates adds administrative assistant

Mindy Schmidt of St. Charles, Missouri, has joined Wiegmann Associates as an administrative assistant to the St. Louis-based mechanical contractor’s project management department. Schmidt is responsible for supporting the project management team for all new HVAC construction projects. Schmidt brings 25 years of experience as an administrative assistant and...
