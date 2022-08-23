Read full article on original website
The search is on after Union Local School Superintendent Ben Porter resigns
MORRISTOWN, Oh. (WTRF) — The search is on in the Union Local School District. The district is looking for a new superintendent after Ben Porter resigned from the post on Monday. Meantime, Sam Lucas of Barnesville will act as the interim superintendent until the position is filled. The Union Local Board of Education released a […]
Noble and Monroe Counties among top ten in Ohio’s current unemployment rates
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The latest figures from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services shows the statewide unemployment rate is 3.9%. However, two area counties are in the top ten with the highest rates. Noble County was listed at 5.8% and Monroe County 6.3%. Other area counties were...
Noble County removes its fire levy from the November ballot
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – After hearing concerns from mayors and representatives from several villages in the county, the Noble County Commissioners have removed the proposed county-wide fire levy from the November 8 ballot. Batesville Mayor Garrison Emory, Dexter City Mayor Jeff Blair and Frank Swain, Summerfield Mayor Tabitha Schafer,...
United Way of Muskingum, Morgan and Perry Counties moves to a new location in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The United Way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan Counties has moved it office to a new location in downtown Zanesville. United Way MPM is an organization that fights for health, education and financial stability within the community. After 26 years of being at the old Putnam...
WTOV 9
Victims in fatal downtown Wheeling accident identified
WHEELING, W.Va. — The names of the two victims that died in the car accident in downtown Wheeling last week have been released. Bruce Baldi, 65, and Diana Baldi, 66, were the crash victims the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Offices identified. The two were married from Martins Ferry.
Harrison County to benefit from new solar energy plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Power Siting Board has approved applications filed by two companies to construct solar-powered electric generating facilities in Harrison County along with a second one in Van Wert County. The Nottingham Solar facility will occupy 580 acres within a 1,200-acre project area in Athens Township...
Ohio man died in West Virginia coal coal mine after being struck by locomotive
A coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive, federal regulators said. William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the Aug. 17 accident at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Valley Grove, the Mine Safety and […]
Court hearings scheduled for juveniles charged with multiple truck thefts in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – On August 15, six juveniles were arrested for the theft of multiple trucks at the NPL Construction Company in Cambridge. They drove the trucks through the county and destroyed several properties including fences owned by the Guernsey County Community Development Corporation. According to the Guernsey County...
Rolling Hills school year off to a good start, Alumni Hall of Fame making a comeback
BYESVILLE, Ohio–The Rolling Hills Board of Education made short work of their first meeting of the new school year. The Thursday night agenda was relatively light, with only a handful of personnel items and other matters to address. Personnel items approved by the board included: Elizabeth Blankenship, Lyric Cunningham,...
Belmont County benefits from Blame My Roots Festival
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – The recent Blame My Roots Festival in Belmont County is giving back to the community. The festival donated more than $25,000 to the Union Local Touchdown Club, Jets Boosters, Shadyside Athletic Boosters, the Lafferty Fire Department and the Morristown Fire Department. Blame My Roots coordinators...
Update: Cadiz coal miner died last week after his supply car was hit by a locomotive
VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (AP) – A coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive, federal regulators said. William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, was killed in the August 17 accident at the...
Portions of Steubenville Avenue in Cambridge will be closed starting Monday
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The City of Cambridge has announced that Steubenville Avenue from 9th Street to Highland Avenue will be closed from Monday August 29th through Friday September 2nd for paving of the roads.
Guersney County reports 473 new Coronavirus cases
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – Ohio reported 24,067 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 7.5% from the previous week. The previous week had 26,016 new cases of the virus. However, Guernsey County was near the top on a per-person basis with 473 new cases. Ohio ranked...
Belmont County fire chief ends 47-years of service
SHADYSIDE, Ohio- David Lenz has announced his retirement as chief of the OR&W Fire District, ending a 47-year career. Lenz started out as chief for the Shadyside Volunteer Fire Department and then when it was replaced by the OR&W Fire District ten years ago, he was named chief. The district now supports both.
2022 Edition of the Noble County Fair runs Aug. 29 to Sept. 3
CALDWELL, Ohi–The 170th Edition of the Noble County Fair gets underway this coming week in Caldwell. The fair this year runs from August 29 – September 3, 2022. General Daily Admission – $10.00 per day Season/Membership tickets $25. Children 2 & Under FREE. Carnival rides are free...
An drug overdose, prevention and remembrance event is scheduled for Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The non-profit Guernsey Health Choices is holding a special event in Cambridge Wednesday, August 31 called an Overdose Awareness Prevention and Remembrance Event. It will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. at 1009 Steubenville Avenue. The event is to remember those lost to drug...
ODOT Update: Linden Avenue Scheduled to have Nightly Closures
ZANESVILLE, Ohio -Motorists can expect several shifts in their daily commute as construction of Interstate 70 continues. Linden Avenue specifically under I-70 will be closed for nightly closures. The O-Dot District 5 Public Information Officer, Morgan Overbey told us that there will be work done on the Muskingum River Bridge.
