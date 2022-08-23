ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

Your Radio Place

Noble County removes its fire levy from the November ballot

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – After hearing concerns from mayors and representatives from several villages in the county, the Noble County Commissioners have removed the proposed county-wide fire levy from the November 8 ballot. Batesville Mayor Garrison Emory, Dexter City Mayor Jeff Blair and Frank Swain, Summerfield Mayor Tabitha Schafer,...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
Belmont County, OH
Belmont County, OH
Barnesville, OH
Union, OH
WTOV 9

Victims in fatal downtown Wheeling accident identified

WHEELING, W.Va. — The names of the two victims that died in the car accident in downtown Wheeling last week have been released. Bruce Baldi, 65, and Diana Baldi, 66, were the crash victims the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Offices identified. The two were married from Martins Ferry.
WHEELING, WV
Your Radio Place

Harrison County to benefit from new solar energy plant

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Power Siting Board has approved applications filed by two companies to construct solar-powered electric generating facilities in Harrison County along with a second one in Van Wert County. The Nottingham Solar facility will occupy 580 acres within a 1,200-acre project area in Athens Township...
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Belmont County benefits from Blame My Roots Festival

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – The recent Blame My Roots Festival in Belmont County is giving back to the community. The festival donated more than $25,000 to the Union Local Touchdown Club, Jets Boosters, Shadyside Athletic Boosters, the Lafferty Fire Department and the Morristown Fire Department. Blame My Roots coordinators...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Guersney County reports 473 new Coronavirus cases

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – Ohio reported 24,067 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 7.5% from the previous week. The previous week had 26,016 new cases of the virus. However, Guernsey County was near the top on a per-person basis with 473 new cases. Ohio ranked...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Belmont County fire chief ends 47-years of service

SHADYSIDE, Ohio- David Lenz has announced his retirement as chief of the OR&W Fire District, ending a 47-year career. Lenz started out as chief for the Shadyside Volunteer Fire Department and then when it was replaced by the OR&W Fire District ten years ago, he was named chief. The district now supports both.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

2022 Edition of the Noble County Fair runs Aug. 29 to Sept. 3

CALDWELL, Ohi–The 170th Edition of the Noble County Fair gets underway this coming week in Caldwell. The fair this year runs from August 29 – September 3, 2022. General Daily Admission – $10.00 per day Season/Membership tickets $25. Children 2 & Under FREE. Carnival rides are free...
CALDWELL, OH
WTRF- 7News

Names released in Main Street bridge crash that killed 2 people in Wheeling

UPDATE: The West Virginia Medical Examiners Office has identified the two people in last week’s fatal single-vehicle crash in downtown Wheeling as 65-year-old Bruce Baldi (driver), and 66-year-old Diana Baldi (passenger), both of Martins Ferry, Ohio. The exact cause of the crash is unknown, as the incident remains under investigation by police. Wheeling Police are […]
WHEELING, WV
WHIZ

ODOT Update: Linden Avenue Scheduled to have Nightly Closures

ZANESVILLE, Ohio -Motorists can expect several shifts in their daily commute as construction of Interstate 70 continues. Linden Avenue specifically under I-70 will be closed for nightly closures. The O-Dot District 5 Public Information Officer, Morgan Overbey told us that there will be work done on the Muskingum River Bridge.
ZANESVILLE, OH

