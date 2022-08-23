ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Man charged after woman, child killed, others injured in stabbing in southern York County

By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 5 days ago

A 34-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl died Monday evening from an apparent stabbing at a home in Hopewell Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Christine Fousek and her daughter, Rylee Reynolds, were pronounced dead at the scene in the first block of Firebox Court, according to state police and the coroner's office.

Two others − 63-year-old Jacqueline Fousek and 28-year-old Joseph Fousek − suffered serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital, state police said. Two medical helicopters transported the victims, according to Ted Czech, public information officer for the York County Office of Emergency Management.

Christine Fousek's boyfriend, Keith Kretzer, 32, of Edgewood, Md., was taken into custody without incident at the scene. He has been charged with criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide, state police said. He is being held in York County Prison without bail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mSIAl_0hRjgsgg00

Southern Regional Police and Pennsylvania State police responded to the reported stabbing around 7:19 p.m., a news release states. They found four victims inside the home.

Victim says suspect barged into room with large knife

Joseph Fousek, who was interviewed by police at the hospital, said he was wearing headphones and playing video games in an upstairs bedroom when he heard screaming. Kretzer then barged through the door with a large knife in his hand and began stabbing him, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The two struggled over the knife, and Joseph Fousek was stabbed several times. He managed to take the weapon from Kretzer, who then ran out of the room, the affidavit states. Fousek then called 911.

Stabbing suspect: 'I...went and killed people'

State police spoke with Kretzer at the York station. He told investigators that he made dinner for Christine Fousek and the child. He believed that something took control of him and made him get a knife, the affidavit states.

"The force that took control of him made him stab" Fousek and the girl in the basement, the affidavit states. He then went upstairs and stabbed Jacqueline and Joseph Fousek.

"Kretzer believed that he 'snapped out of it' during the struggle and realized that he was fighting Joseph Fousek," the affidavit states.

Kretzer ran out of the house and toward a large field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x4sbv_0hRjgsgg00

"He later stated, 'I (expletive) up and went and killed people,'" the affidavit states.

State police noted a strong odor of marijuana in the residence, and while executing a search warrant, troopers seized suspected marijuana, paraphernalia and psychedelic mushrooms, the affidavit states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HoG2R_0hRjgsgg00

Autopsies showed that Christine Fousek and her daughter, Rylee, died of sharp force injuries, the coroner's office said. The manner is homicide.

The public is not in any danger, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rWKZv_0hRjgsgg00

'Vendors of the odd': Man bought human body parts online, PA police say

York area: Multi-vehicle crash on Route 30 claims one life, coroner says

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Man charged after woman, child killed, others injured in stabbing in southern York County

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
York County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
York County, PA
City
Hopewell Township, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Violent Crime#Firebox Court#Southern Regional Police
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

3K+
Followers
934
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy