Man charged after woman, child killed, others injured in stabbing in southern York County

A 34-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl died Monday evening from an apparent stabbing at a home in Hopewell Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Christine Fousek and her daughter, Rylee Reynolds, were pronounced dead at the scene in the first block of Firebox Court, according to state police and the coroner's office.

Two others − 63-year-old Jacqueline Fousek and 28-year-old Joseph Fousek − suffered serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital, state police said. Two medical helicopters transported the victims, according to Ted Czech, public information officer for the York County Office of Emergency Management.

Christine Fousek's boyfriend, Keith Kretzer, 32, of Edgewood, Md., was taken into custody without incident at the scene. He has been charged with criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide, state police said. He is being held in York County Prison without bail.

Southern Regional Police and Pennsylvania State police responded to the reported stabbing around 7:19 p.m., a news release states. They found four victims inside the home.

Victim says suspect barged into room with large knife

Joseph Fousek, who was interviewed by police at the hospital, said he was wearing headphones and playing video games in an upstairs bedroom when he heard screaming. Kretzer then barged through the door with a large knife in his hand and began stabbing him, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The two struggled over the knife, and Joseph Fousek was stabbed several times. He managed to take the weapon from Kretzer, who then ran out of the room, the affidavit states. Fousek then called 911.

Stabbing suspect: 'I...went and killed people'

State police spoke with Kretzer at the York station. He told investigators that he made dinner for Christine Fousek and the child. He believed that something took control of him and made him get a knife, the affidavit states.

"The force that took control of him made him stab" Fousek and the girl in the basement, the affidavit states. He then went upstairs and stabbed Jacqueline and Joseph Fousek.

"Kretzer believed that he 'snapped out of it' during the struggle and realized that he was fighting Joseph Fousek," the affidavit states.

Kretzer ran out of the house and toward a large field.

"He later stated, 'I (expletive) up and went and killed people,'" the affidavit states.

State police noted a strong odor of marijuana in the residence, and while executing a search warrant, troopers seized suspected marijuana, paraphernalia and psychedelic mushrooms, the affidavit states.

Autopsies showed that Christine Fousek and her daughter, Rylee, died of sharp force injuries, the coroner's office said. The manner is homicide.

The public is not in any danger, authorities said.

'Vendors of the odd': Man bought human body parts online, PA police say

York area: Multi-vehicle crash on Route 30 claims one life, coroner says

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Man charged after woman, child killed, others injured in stabbing in southern York County