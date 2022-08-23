Read full article on original website
WCVB
Arrest made in Route 20 hit-and-run that left bicyclist seriously injured in Charlton, Massachusetts
CHARLTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Charlton that left a bicyclist severely injured, according to police. Charlton police said the collision happened at about 1 a.m. on July 16 along Route 20, specifically the westbound portion of Worcester...
Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man
It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
Black bear spotted in North Andover
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Officials are warning the public after a black bear was spotted in a North Andover neighborhood Friday afternoon. North Andover Police say they received multiple reports of the bear in the area of Route 114, Sharpners Pond Road, and Berry Street. If you do encounter...
liveboston617.org
Have You Seen Us? Boston Police Update Most Wanted List
If you know anything about the whereabouts of any of these individuals, call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department is interested only in your information, not your identity. Your tip is 100% anonymous. Calls or...
Motorcyclists Killed in Crashes on I-95, I-495 in Mass
Two motorcyclists were killed in crashes in northern Massachusetts Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. A tweet from the agency said that troopers responded to fatal motorcycle crashes in Newburyport and Amesbury on Wednesday. The operator of a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 who was trying to accelerate through a tight...
WCVB
Troopers: Man hit, killed crossing Route 1 was trying to reach girlfriend
SAUGUS, Mass. — A man from Vermont died Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle while he attempted to cross Route 1 on foot, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Carlos Vasquez, 45, of Bennington, Vermont, was crossing the busy highway's three southbound lanes near the Essex Street...
nbcboston.com
1 Dead, Others Hurt After Crash on I-95 in Newburyport, Police Say
A crash Wednesday night in Newburyport, Massachusetts, left one person dead and other people hurt, according to state police. Troopers began getting reports of the crash around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, and responded to Interstate 95 North near mile marker 85. Investigators believe a chain reaction crash was set off when...
WCVB
Woman was on cell phone, had no headlights on when she fatally struck man in East Boston, DA says
BOSTON — A Chelsea, Massachusetts, woman was charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash in East Boston that claimed the life of a man in May. Gabriella Mendez was driving in Bennington Street in East Boston at 11:50 p.m. without headlights and while using a cell phone when she struck Alan Martel as he was crossing the street, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
NECN
‘Out of the Blue': Friend of Alleged Shooter Shocked by Lynn Triple Murder-Suicide
As authorities continue investigating a triple-murder suicide in Lynn, Massachusetts, the shooter's best friend is in shock. Soha Akhlas says she spoke with the woman who allegedly killed three of her relatives and herself a short time before the shootings. None of the names of the deceased have been released.
Coyotes have been killing dogs around Greater Boston. Here’s what to know.
"People really need to pay attention to their surroundings. It hasn't been good." Canine tragedy has struck at least three communities in the Greater Boston area in the last few weeks, the MetroWest Daily News reports. As summer winds down, coyotes are preparing for winter, which has unfortunately led to at least three dog deaths.
WCVB
Family seeking dog owners after 4-year-old bitten at Quincy, Massachusetts, park
QUINCY, Mass. — A 4-year-old Milton, Massachusetts, girl has bite wounds on her leg after being attacked by a dog at a local park. The attack happened during an outdoor concert in Safford Park in Quincy last Saturday evening while Maelle was dancing with her older sister. The family said the dog was on a leash at the time, so the owners probably know about the incident.
Boat involved in crash on Interstate 290 in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY — Traffic on Interstate 290 was backed up Friday morning after a multiple-vehicle crash. A pickup hauling a boat was involved in the incident, about 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes. Two other vehicles crashed. ...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts teen found dead in New Hampshire 49 years ago; case is unsolved
RINDGE, N.H. — It has been 49 years since a Massachusetts teenager disappeared and was later found dead in New Hampshire. Authorities said James Teta, 15, vanished from his home in Revere on Aug. 23, 1973. His body was found two days later in the woods off Route 119...
DA to announce indictment in death of young woman who was found dead in woods in Beverly in 1986
SALEM, Mass. — Law enforcement officials on Wednesday plan to announce a murder indictment in connection with a decades-long investigation into the death of a 20-year-old woman who was found dead in the woods in Beverly. Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett will provide details on the indictment of...
WMUR.com
Juvenile dead after car crash in Amherst
AMHERST, N.H. — A juvenile driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Amherst, police said. Police said around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the car was driving north on Boston Post Road at what was reported to be a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
Boston Bus Rider Slams Woman's Head Into Glass After Being Told To ‘Shut Up’
An argument over a woman being rowdy on an MBTA bus ended with one woman getting hurt and the other arrested, authorities said. Police received a call about an assault in progress on a bus at the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and Boylston Street around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Transit Police said.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts woman goes on rampage, strikes 10 vehicles hit, nearly kills trooper
“A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after reportedly driving into several cars and nearly killing a Massachusetts State Trooper. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, early Monday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., Troopers at the H-6 Barracks received a 911 call from a driver reporting an erratic operator traveling North on I-93 in Milton. The 911 caller reported a car had struck the rear of their vehicle multiple times and then fled the area. Using the description provided by the 911 caller, Troopers were able to locate the vehicle on l-93 North in the area of the Savin Hill overpass.
WMUR.com
Police give more details about shooting outside mall in Salem
SALEM, N.H. — Police in Salem on Tuesday released additional information aftera man was shot outside the Rockingham Park Mall on Monday. Police identified the shooting victim as a 19-year-old from Lowell, Massachusetts. Officers responded to a mall parking lot around 6 p.m. Monday for a report of shots...
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash
A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
DA: 4-year-old that fell from window in Boston has died
The 4-year-old child who fell out of a window in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood last week has died, the Suffolk District Attorney told Boston 25 Wednesday. Mother Erika Moon previously told reporters that he was brain dead and unable to move. Moon told Boston 25 that her son was playing...
