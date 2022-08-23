ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

97.5 WOKQ

Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man

It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
HAMPTON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Black bear spotted in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Officials are warning the public after a black bear was spotted in a North Andover neighborhood Friday afternoon. North Andover Police say they received multiple reports of the bear in the area of Route 114, Sharpners Pond Road, and Berry Street. If you do encounter...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
liveboston617.org

Have You Seen Us? Boston Police Update Most Wanted List

If you know anything about the whereabouts of any of these individuals, call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department is interested only in your information, not your identity. Your tip is 100% anonymous. Calls or...
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Motorcyclists Killed in Crashes on I-95, I-495 in Mass

Two motorcyclists were killed in crashes in northern Massachusetts Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. A tweet from the agency said that troopers responded to fatal motorcycle crashes in Newburyport and Amesbury on Wednesday. The operator of a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 who was trying to accelerate through a tight...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
nbcboston.com

1 Dead, Others Hurt After Crash on I-95 in Newburyport, Police Say

A crash Wednesday night in Newburyport, Massachusetts, left one person dead and other people hurt, according to state police. Troopers began getting reports of the crash around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, and responded to Interstate 95 North near mile marker 85. Investigators believe a chain reaction crash was set off when...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
WCVB

Woman was on cell phone, had no headlights on when she fatally struck man in East Boston, DA says

BOSTON — A Chelsea, Massachusetts, woman was charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash in East Boston that claimed the life of a man in May. Gabriella Mendez was driving in Bennington Street in East Boston at 11:50 p.m. without headlights and while using a cell phone when she struck Alan Martel as he was crossing the street, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Family seeking dog owners after 4-year-old bitten at Quincy, Massachusetts, park

QUINCY, Mass. — A 4-year-old Milton, Massachusetts, girl has bite wounds on her leg after being attacked by a dog at a local park. The attack happened during an outdoor concert in Safford Park in Quincy last Saturday evening while Maelle was dancing with her older sister. The family said the dog was on a leash at the time, so the owners probably know about the incident.
WMUR.com

Juvenile dead after car crash in Amherst

AMHERST, N.H. — A juvenile driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Amherst, police said. Police said around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the car was driving north on Boston Post Road at what was reported to be a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
AMHERST, NH
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts woman goes on rampage, strikes 10 vehicles hit, nearly kills trooper

“A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after reportedly driving into several cars and nearly killing a Massachusetts State Trooper. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, early Monday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., Troopers at the H-6 Barracks received a 911 call from a driver reporting an erratic operator traveling North on I-93 in Milton. The 911 caller reported a car had struck the rear of their vehicle multiple times and then fled the area. Using the description provided by the 911 caller, Troopers were able to locate the vehicle on l-93 North in the area of the Savin Hill overpass.
WMUR.com

Police give more details about shooting outside mall in Salem

SALEM, N.H. — Police in Salem on Tuesday released additional information aftera man was shot outside the Rockingham Park Mall on Monday. Police identified the shooting victim as a 19-year-old from Lowell, Massachusetts. Officers responded to a mall parking lot around 6 p.m. Monday for a report of shots...

