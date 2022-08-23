Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Bicyclist Fatally Struck on River Road
6:18pm Update: At 4:05 p.m., officers responded to the 5200 block of River Road for a cyclist struck. Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded and the adult female was pronounced dead on scene. The female cyclist was hit by a flatbed truck. The driver of the truck has been located and...
ffxnow.com
Another pedestrian dies after crash on Dulles Toll Road in Reston area
(Updated at 12:05 p.m.) A Reston man was killed in a crash on the Dulles Toll Road Wednesday night (Aug. 24), the second reported pedestrian fatality on the highway in as many months. Chris Baidoe, 26, was hit by a vehicle around 8 p.m. in the toll road’s westbound lanes...
bethesdamagazine.com
Female bicyclist dies in crash on River Road in Bethesda
This story was updated at 5:20 and at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2022, to include the latest information. A female bicyclist died Thursday afternoon following a collision with a flatbed truck on River Road in Bethesda, according to authorities. The crash occurred around 4 p.m. in the 5200 block...
WTOP
$800K fire in Bethesda highrise destroys dozens of apartments
Dozens of people who live in a Bethesda, Maryland, high-rise apartment building remain without a place to live Friday morning following an accidental electrical fire that caused $800,000 in damage Thursday afternoon. About a 1,000 people and their pets were evacuated from the 400-unit Grosvenor House around 12:30 p.m. Montgomery...
Bicyclist killed after flatbed truck hits, runs over her in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman from Bethesda died after a flatbed truck hit her while she was cycling on Thursday. The Montgomery County Department of Police said Sarah Joan Langenkamp, 42, was riding in the 5200 block of River Rd. She was heading east and so was the flatbed […]
mocoshow.com
Update: Police Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Cyclist, Identity of Victim Released
A Bethesda woman was killed when she was struck by a flatbed truck on Thursday, August 25. At approximately 4:05 p.m., Montgomery County Police officers were called to the 5200 block of River Rd. for an adult female cyclist struck. Preliminary investigation by detectives with the Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) revealed that both the driver of a red 2014 Volvo D13 flatbed truck and the bicyclist were traveling east on River Rd.
mocoshow.com
Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List
Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville Town Square
Rockville City police responded to a report of a simple assault at a restaurant at Rockville Town Square yesterday morning. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the unit block of Maryland Avenue at 5:39 AM Thursday. In Maryland, a simple assault charge covers any unwanted physical contact with a victim.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County announces changes to popular streeteries in Bethesda, Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) announced changes to two of its four streeteries, and backlash has already sparked online. The changes impact one of the county’s most popular spaces, the Woodmont Ave. Streetery in Bethesda. It also impacts a small streetery...
Republic to Close in Takoma Park on September 4
Beloved Takoma Park raw bar Republic will close on September 4, according to an announcement on the restaurant’s Instagram account. The restaurant cited the pandemic, an expiring lease, and being unable to agree with the landlord on terms of a new lease as reasons for the closure. “It is...
mocoshow.com
Update on Copper Canyon Grill in Silver Spring, Which Closed After a Kitchen Fire in July
According to a representative from the restaurant, Copper Canyon Grill at 928 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring has recently begun renovations after a kitchen fire closed the location on July 12. No official reopening date has been announced. Copper Canyon has additional an MoCo location in Gaithersburg (Rio) and it’s sister restaurant the Stanford Grill has a location in Rockville.
NBC Washington
‘All Over': Residents Report Mold, Mouse Infestation in District Heights Apartments
Residents of an apartment building in District Heights, Maryland, report a mouse infestation and mold — which one resident believes sent his and his girlfriend's children to emergency rooms for trouble breathing. In a story you’ll see first on 4, News4 was there as Prince George’s County inspectors investigated...
mocoshow.com
Republic Announces it Will Close Permanently After 10 Years in Takoma Park
Popular Takoma Park restaurant Republic, located at 6939 Laurel Ave, has announced that it will be closing its doors on September 4th, after operating for a decade at the location. The full statement can be seen below:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of. Republic. Our...
Firefighters, tour bus driver hurt in collision in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Five fighters and a tour bus driver went to the hospital Wednesday after the tour bus and a fire truck collided. Vito Maggiolo with DC Fire and EMS said the crash happened at 12 p.m. at Alabama and Pennsylvania avenues in Southeast. Maggiolo said the fire engine was heading to […]
msn.com
Pedestrian killed in Anne Arundel County crash
A man was killed in a fatal crash in Anne Arundel County, Thursday night. According to police, just before 9 p.m., officers responded to southbound Ritchie Highway near Arnold Road after receiving reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. A preliminary investigation revealed, 54-year-old Gerome Cannon, was crossing the southbound...
Arrest made in double stabbing at Metro Center
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said it arrested a man who is accused of stabbing two people on the Red Line platform at Metro Center Station on Tuesday. MTPD said officers took Antownne Turner, 51, of Northeast into custody in the 2200 block of I St. NW. Police said […]
2 people stabbed in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were stabbed in Montgomery County Thursday night. According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the incident happened in the 2600 block of Cory Terrace around 9:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two people who...
WJLA
Suspect fires shots at driver on I-495 exit ramp in Fairfax County: VSP
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A driver called Virginia State Police early Thursday morning to report that he was shot at by another driver on an Interstate 495 exit ramp in Fairfax County, according to police. At around 4:50 a.m., both vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had...
storereporter.com
New drinks for Rockville Pike, new scoops for Cabin John & the first sign of Halloween
Oak Barrel & Vine, the fancy new version of Montgomery County’s wine and liquor store chain, is heading to Rockville Pike. Nine months after a prototype store was unveiled at Cabin John Village, the Montrose Crossing location (home of Target and Burlington) will shut down this Saturday (Aug. 27th) for a similar transformation. The store will reopen this fall with a new look, more shelf space, a tasting room for special events, and a brand new selection of spirits and local products.
mocoshow.com
Grillmarx Clarksburg No Longer Affiliated With Other Grillmarx Locations; Will Undergo Rebrand in Coming Months
Grillmarx in Clarksburg, located at 12011 Snowden Farm Pkwy, will undergo a rebrand as the restaurant is no longer affiliated with other Grillmarx locations in Olney and Columbia. Currently a timeline for the rebrand hasn’t been set, but the goal is to try to make it happen by the end of the year, management tells us.
