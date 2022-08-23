ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Bicyclist Fatally Struck on River Road

6:18pm Update: At 4:05 p.m., officers responded to the 5200 block of River Road for a cyclist struck. Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded and the adult female was pronounced dead on scene. The female cyclist was hit by a flatbed truck.  The driver of the truck has been located and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Female bicyclist dies in crash on River Road in Bethesda

This story was updated at 5:20 and at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2022, to include the latest information. A female bicyclist died Thursday afternoon following a collision with a flatbed truck on River Road in Bethesda, according to authorities. The crash occurred around 4 p.m. in the 5200 block...
BETHESDA, MD
WTOP

$800K fire in Bethesda highrise destroys dozens of apartments

Dozens of people who live in a Bethesda, Maryland, high-rise apartment building remain without a place to live Friday morning following an accidental electrical fire that caused $800,000 in damage Thursday afternoon. About a 1,000 people and their pets were evacuated from the 400-unit Grosvenor House around 12:30 p.m. Montgomery...
BETHESDA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
Silver Spring, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Silver Spring, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Traffic
City
Bethesda, MD
City
Wheaton, MD
mocoshow.com

Update: Police Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Cyclist, Identity of Victim Released

A Bethesda woman was killed when she was struck by a flatbed truck on Thursday, August 25. At approximately 4:05 p.m., Montgomery County Police officers were called to the 5200 block of River Rd. for an adult female cyclist struck. Preliminary investigation by detectives with the Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) revealed that both the driver of a red 2014 Volvo D13 flatbed truck and the bicyclist were traveling east on River Rd.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List

Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
SILVER SPRING, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville Town Square

Rockville City police responded to a report of a simple assault at a restaurant at Rockville Town Square yesterday morning. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the unit block of Maryland Avenue at 5:39 AM Thursday. In Maryland, a simple assault charge covers any unwanted physical contact with a victim.
ROCKVILLE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Elrich
Person
Casey Anderson
mocoshow.com

Update on Copper Canyon Grill in Silver Spring, Which Closed After a Kitchen Fire in July

According to a representative from the restaurant, Copper Canyon Grill at 928 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring has recently begun renovations after a kitchen fire closed the location on July 12. No official reopening date has been announced. Copper Canyon has additional an MoCo location in Gaithersburg (Rio) and it’s sister restaurant the Stanford Grill has a location in Rockville.
SILVER SPRING, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Planning Board Chair
msn.com

Pedestrian killed in Anne Arundel County crash

A man was killed in a fatal crash in Anne Arundel County, Thursday night. According to police, just before 9 p.m., officers responded to southbound Ritchie Highway near Arnold Road after receiving reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. A preliminary investigation revealed, 54-year-old Gerome Cannon, was crossing the southbound...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Arrest made in double stabbing at Metro Center

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said it arrested a man who is accused of stabbing two people on the Red Line platform at Metro Center Station on Tuesday. MTPD said officers took Antownne Turner, 51, of Northeast into custody in the 2200 block of I St. NW. Police said […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WUSA9

2 people stabbed in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were stabbed in Montgomery County Thursday night. According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the incident happened in the 2600 block of Cory Terrace around 9:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two people who...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
storereporter.com

New drinks for Rockville Pike, new scoops for Cabin John & the first sign of Halloween

Oak Barrel & Vine, the fancy new version of Montgomery County’s wine and liquor store chain, is heading to Rockville Pike. Nine months after a prototype store was unveiled at Cabin John Village, the Montrose Crossing location (home of Target and Burlington) will shut down this Saturday (Aug. 27th) for a similar transformation. The store will reopen this fall with a new look, more shelf space, a tasting room for special events, and a brand new selection of spirits and local products.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Source of the Spring

Source of the Spring

Silver Spring, MD
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MD

 https://www.sourceofthespring.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy