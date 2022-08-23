The Tigers were able to get a nice bounce back win Thursday evening at Rossville. After winning matches at the 2 singles, 3 singles, and 1 doubles positions, the match was brought to a stop by lightning and then rain. 1 singles and 2 doubles were unable to finish their matches which were both deep in the third set. The Tigers will head to Western High School Saturday morning for the Western Invite, where they will face Lafayette Central Catholic, Peru, and Western. Individual match results from Thursday night are below.

LEBANON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO