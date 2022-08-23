ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 11

snake man
4d ago

This clowns are shooting kids ,womens,and old mens they need to be stop

Reply(2)
9
 

Related
fox32chicago.com

Man, 24, shot in back, abdomen in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was shot in Englewood Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 6900 block of South Carpenter. At about 7:04 p.m., the 24-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and back by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was transported to an area hospital in serious condition. No...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 teens wounded, 1 critically, near CPS school on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Two 17-year-old boys and a 19-year-old man were shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of South Laramie near Michelle Clark Magnet High School. According to Chicago police, three male victims were near the sidewalk and possibly involved...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, killed inside Humboldt Park restaurant: police

CHICAGO - A 50-year-old man was killed by gunfire while inside a restaurant in Humboldt Park Friday night. Chicago police said the victim was inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street when he was shot by an unknown offender who fled the scene. The shooter fired...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man charged with murder in road rage stabbing

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department provided an update on a fatal road rage stabbing that happened on Aug. 23. CPD Superintendent David Brown said that 25-year-old Alan Perez has been charged with first-degree murder after fatally stabbing 36-year-old Jeremy Walker in the neck after a road rage incident on Aug. 23. Perez turned himself […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 wounded, 4 critically, in shootings Thursday across Chicago

Two women were wounded while sitting inside a vehicle in West Rogers Park on the North Side. They were parked in the 6400 block of North Bell Avenue about 10 p.m. when they heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. One woman, 29, was shot in the neck, and the other woman, whose age is not known, was shot in the face. They were transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy arrested for carrying a weapon aboard CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy who was allegedly carrying a weapon aboard a CTA Red Line train in Englewood is facing a felony charge. Chicago police said officers were conducting a platform check Thursday night at a Red Line station in the 200 block of West 63rd Street when they saw the boy crossing between train cars.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

New details released about man who tried to kidnap woman in West Loop

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a woman in the West Loop Wednesday. The attempted kidnapping occurred at 203 S. Sangamon St. At about 7:19 a.m., the offender exited the rear of a deep red four-door vehicle, and stopped the victim in her tracks.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in leg on CTA Red Line train during argument: police

CHICAGO - Overnight, a 30-year-old woman was shot while aboard a CTA Red Line train, according to Chicago police. Police said the victim was shot by an unidentified offender during a verbal confrontation around 12:09 a.m. Saturday. The shooting happened near the State and Lake station in the Loop. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, critically wounded in West Pullman

CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 25-year-old was outside around 3:14 a.m. when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, according to Chicago police. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago dog walker helps stop kidnapping in West Loop

CHICAGO - A Chicago dog walker is being credited for stopping a kidnapper in their tracks. Police said a woman was walking near Sangamon and Adams in the West Loop Wednesday morning when someone grabbed her. The suspect tried to drag the woman into a vehicle with three other people...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman killed, another wounded in Little Village shooting

CHICAGO - Two women were shot, one fatally, Wednesday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The pair were standing outside around 8:20 p.m. when someone started shooting at them in the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue, police said. The 22-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the torso and...
CHICAGO, IL

