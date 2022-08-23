Read full article on original website
snake man
4d ago
This clowns are shooting kids ,womens,and old mens they need to be stop
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Man, 24, shot in back, abdomen in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot in Englewood Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 6900 block of South Carpenter. At about 7:04 p.m., the 24-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and back by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was transported to an area hospital in serious condition. No...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in face on South Side drove himself to police station for help
CHICAGO - A 48-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot in the face on Chicago's South Side early Saturday. The victim was in an alley located in the 10500 block of South Yates in South Deering around 12:11 a.m. when he was shot in the face, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
3 teens wounded, 1 critically, near CPS school on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Two 17-year-old boys and a 19-year-old man were shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of South Laramie near Michelle Clark Magnet High School. According to Chicago police, three male victims were near the sidewalk and possibly involved...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, killed inside Humboldt Park restaurant: police
CHICAGO - A 50-year-old man was killed by gunfire while inside a restaurant in Humboldt Park Friday night. Chicago police said the victim was inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street when he was shot by an unknown offender who fled the scene. The shooter fired...
Chicago's Jeffery Pub Sets Minimum Age Killed in Hit-and-Run Nearby
The Jeffery Pub, a popular gay bar in Chicago's South Shore community, has implemented age restrictions a and reduced hip hop music following a horrific hit-and-run that killed three patrons and injured a fourth earlier this month. The victims were involved in an altercation in the early morning hours of...
Man charged with murder in road rage stabbing
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department provided an update on a fatal road rage stabbing that happened on Aug. 23. CPD Superintendent David Brown said that 25-year-old Alan Perez has been charged with first-degree murder after fatally stabbing 36-year-old Jeremy Walker in the neck after a road rage incident on Aug. 23. Perez turned himself […]
fox32chicago.com
5 wounded, 4 critically, in shootings Thursday across Chicago
Two women were wounded while sitting inside a vehicle in West Rogers Park on the North Side. They were parked in the 6400 block of North Bell Avenue about 10 p.m. when they heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. One woman, 29, was shot in the neck, and the other woman, whose age is not known, was shot in the face. They were transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.
Man charged with 1st degree murder for River North road rage stabbing near Mag Mile
A 25-year-old man is charged with murder for a fatal stabbing in River North after a road rage argument, not far from the Mag Mile, Tuesday night.
fox32chicago.com
Cicero police recover heroin, cannabis after responding to call of shots fired
CICERO, Ill. - The Cicero Police Department announced a major drug bust Friday. Ismael Castilla has been charged with four felony drug charges. The bust stemmed from a report of shots fired in the 4800 block of 23rd Street. Officers recovered 2 kilograms of heroin and 33 pounds of cannabis.
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old boy arrested for carrying a weapon aboard CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy who was allegedly carrying a weapon aboard a CTA Red Line train in Englewood is facing a felony charge. Chicago police said officers were conducting a platform check Thursday night at a Red Line station in the 200 block of West 63rd Street when they saw the boy crossing between train cars.
fox32chicago.com
New details released about man who tried to kidnap woman in West Loop
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a woman in the West Loop Wednesday. The attempted kidnapping occurred at 203 S. Sangamon St. At about 7:19 a.m., the offender exited the rear of a deep red four-door vehicle, and stopped the victim in her tracks.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot in leg on CTA Red Line train during argument: police
CHICAGO - Overnight, a 30-year-old woman was shot while aboard a CTA Red Line train, according to Chicago police. Police said the victim was shot by an unidentified offender during a verbal confrontation around 12:09 a.m. Saturday. The shooting happened near the State and Lake station in the Loop. The...
fox32chicago.com
Balloon release held at St. Sabina for 18-year-old fatally shot in Chatham
CHICAGO - The St. Sabina community dedicated Friday night's peace walk to one of their own. Khalil White, 18, was shot and killed near 87th and Wabash earlier this week. White was in an alley Tuesday night when he was shot multiple times by a suspect. Father Michael Pfleger says...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, critically wounded in West Pullman
CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 25-year-old was outside around 3:14 a.m. when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, according to Chicago police. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Red-light runner strikes 2 pedestrians in Englewood after collision with vehicle
CHICAGO - A man and woman were in critical condition Friday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle on Chicago's South Side. Around 4:23 p.m., police say a GMC being driven by a 28-year-old man was traveling northbound in the 6300 block of South Halsted when he went through a red light and struck a Honda that was being driven by a 54-year-old woman.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago dog walker helps stop kidnapping in West Loop
CHICAGO - A Chicago dog walker is being credited for stopping a kidnapper in their tracks. Police said a woman was walking near Sangamon and Adams in the West Loop Wednesday morning when someone grabbed her. The suspect tried to drag the woman into a vehicle with three other people...
thewestsidegazette.com
An Off-Duty Chicago Cop Lands Felony Charges for Pinning Down 14-Year-Old Boy
An off-duty Chicago police sergeant has been charged in an incident where he allegedly pinned down a 14-year-old boy whom he accused of trying to steal his son’s bike, according to NBC News. Sgt. Michael Vitellaro, 49, faces felony counts of official misconduct and aggravated battery. According to the...
Man fatally stabbed in River North road rage attack was devoted father, car detailer, ‘all-around guy,’ mother recalls
The mother of a man who was fatally stabbed in River North earlier this week remembered him as a devoted father, car detailer, and “all-around guy.”
fox32chicago.com
Woman killed, another wounded in Little Village shooting
CHICAGO - Two women were shot, one fatally, Wednesday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The pair were standing outside around 8:20 p.m. when someone started shooting at them in the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue, police said. The 22-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the torso and...
