SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward's agent Jorge Mendes approaches Napoli over potential move
Cristiano Ronaldo's representative Jorge Mendes has approached Napoli over a potential move. Mendes is working hard to find Ronaldo the solution he wants - to play in the Champions League - but also to provide a solution for United, which is a replacement. One proposal Mendes has made to Napoli...
Europa League draw: Man Utd get Real Sociedad, Arsenal to play PSV
Manchester United were handed Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol and Cyprus' Omonoia in their Europa League group-stage campaign, while Arsenal were drawn alongside PSV Eindhoven. Erik ten Hag's side will face a reunion with Spanish team Sociedad, who they played in the 2020-21 Europa League knockout stages under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer,...
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Manchester United aren't to be trusted at Southampton
Hello darkness my old friend? Jones Knows thinks Manchester United will come back down to earth with a bump and suffer defeat at Southampton as he casts his eye over all 10 Premier League games. Get Sky Sports. Download the Sky Sports App. Southampton vs Manchester United, Saturday 12.30. "Never...
Lucas Paqueta: West Ham agree deal for Lyon's Brazilian midfielder
West Ham have agreed a deal to sign Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta. French club Lyon had rejected two offers for the Brazilian midfielder but talks continued through Thursday night and had reached an advanced stage by Friday morning. The fee is believed to be in the region of £51m.
Liverpool draw Rangers in Champions League group stages, Man City get Borussia Dortmund
Liverpool and Rangers will meet in a battle of Britain in the Champions League after being paired in Group A. The Scottish side, who overcame PSV on Wednesday to qualify for the group stages, will face the Reds for the first time in a competitive match, as well as group games against Dutch champions Ajax and Italian side Napoli.
Stoke City given permission to speak to Sunderland manager Alex Neil after sacking Michael O'Neill
Sunderland have confirmed Alex Neil has entered into discussions with Stoke City regarding their current managerial vacancy. Michael O'Neill was sacked after the club's poor start to the season and Stoke have been granted permission to speak to the former Preston North End manager. In a short statement, Sunderland said:...
Antonio Conte: Tottenham's resurgence underpinned by continuity
Zero points. That is what Tottenham had to show from home matches against Southampton and Wolves and a trip to Chelsea in the Premier League last season - nothing. Fast forward to the current campaign and Spurs have earned seven points from those same fixtures, with their unbeaten start to the campaign shining a spotlight on this multi-faceted team Antonio Conte continues to sculpt.
Eric Bailly: Marseille sign Man Utd defender on season-long loan
Eric Bailly has joined Marseille on a season-long loan while Manchester United have held talks over signing Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. Marseille will cover all of the 28-year-old Ivory Coast international's wages during his time at the Stade Velodrome. The Ligue 1 club are obligated to sign Bailly permanently in...
Hearts 0-1 FC Zurich (Agg: 1-3): Jorge Grant sent off as Scottish side lose in Europa League play-off
Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon appeared to be struck by an object as the Scottish side dropped into the Europa Conference League with a 1-0 defeat to FC Zurich, losing the Europa League play-off 3-1 on aggregate. Gordon, who was allegedly targeted just after the hour mark, said he was disappointed...
Stoke City sack manager Michael O'Neill after poor start to Championship season
Stoke City have sacked manager Michael O'Neill after a poor start to the Championship season. Stoke have won just one of their first five Championship games, leaving them one place outside of the bottom three after targeting promotion in pre-season. They were beaten 1-0 at home to Sunderland on Saturday...
Transfer Deadline Day: Which Premier League players could be on the move before transfer window shuts? Your club-by-club guide
With a week to go until the end of the transfer window, more than 75 Premier League players face uncertain futures. Cristiano Ronaldo remains the most high-profile name on this list, with the Portugal veteran still keen to leave Manchester United for a club in the Champions League. United are...
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's transfers to end Champions League exile?
'Trust the process'. The mantra has become synonymous with Mikel Arteta's time as Arsenal boss after numerous false dawns since returning to north London in late 2019 - but have the Gunners finally found a winning formula?. There was an FA Cup final win in 2020, a spirited second half...
Dele Alli greeted by Besiktas fans in Istanbul
Dele Alli was greeted by fans after he arrived in Istanbul to complete his move from Everton to Besiktas. Alli is likely to move to Turkey initially on loan however a permanent deal has still not been ruled out.
Carabao Cup second round: Newcastle survive scare against League Two Tranmere to claim place in third round
Premier League clubs Newcastle and Leeds overcame lower division opposition to secure their places in the League Cup third round with victories on Wednesday. Newcastle had to fight back from a goal down to beat fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers, while Leeds also had a scare before running out 3-1 winners over Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley.
Bernardo Silva: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists midfielder will stay at club amid Barcelona interest
Pep Guardiola says Bernardo Silva will not leave Manchester City in this transfer window. Silva had long been linked with a move to Barcelona. Guardiola admitted the midfielder liked the club a lot in midweek - but reports emerged last night that PSG had made an offer. The Man City...
PSV 0-1 Rangers (Agg: 2-3): Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side book return to Champions League group stage
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst says his side are ready to compete with the best teams in Europe after they reached the Champions League group stage for the first time in more than a decade after securing a 1-0 victory (3-2 on aggregate) against PSV Eindhoven. Antonio Colak's strike in...
Nicolas Pepe: Nice agree loan deal for Arsenal's club-record signing
Nice have agreed a deal to sign Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe on a season-long loan. The deal for the 27-year-old Ivory Coast international does not include an option for the Ligue 1 club to make the deal permanent. The last details are being finalised and it's hoped it will be...
West Ham have £33.75m bid rejected for Lyon ace Lucas Paqueta | Talks continuing over Hans Vanaken
Lyon have rejected West Ham's €40m (£33.75m) offer for midfielder Lucas Paqueta. Talks are ongoing between the clubs. West Ham are expected to go back in with an improved offer. The player's agents are in London and want to conclude a deal with a Premier League club before...
Man City reject £59m Bernardo Silva bid from PSG - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Man City have rejected a £59m bid from PSG for 'unsettled' midfielder Bernardo Silva, with officials in France believing the offer has been turned down out of fear that the player could help the Ligue 1 side win the Champions League ahead of his current employers.
