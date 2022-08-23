ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europa League draw: Man Utd get Real Sociedad, Arsenal to play PSV

Manchester United were handed Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol and Cyprus' Omonoia in their Europa League group-stage campaign, while Arsenal were drawn alongside PSV Eindhoven. Erik ten Hag's side will face a reunion with Spanish team Sociedad, who they played in the 2020-21 Europa League knockout stages under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer,...
Lucas Paqueta: West Ham agree deal for Lyon's Brazilian midfielder

West Ham have agreed a deal to sign Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta. French club Lyon had rejected two offers for the Brazilian midfielder but talks continued through Thursday night and had reached an advanced stage by Friday morning. The fee is believed to be in the region of £51m.
Liverpool draw Rangers in Champions League group stages, Man City get Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool and Rangers will meet in a battle of Britain in the Champions League after being paired in Group A. The Scottish side, who overcame PSV on Wednesday to qualify for the group stages, will face the Reds for the first time in a competitive match, as well as group games against Dutch champions Ajax and Italian side Napoli.
Antonio Conte: Tottenham's resurgence underpinned by continuity

Zero points. That is what Tottenham had to show from home matches against Southampton and Wolves and a trip to Chelsea in the Premier League last season - nothing. Fast forward to the current campaign and Spurs have earned seven points from those same fixtures, with their unbeaten start to the campaign shining a spotlight on this multi-faceted team Antonio Conte continues to sculpt.
Eric Bailly: Marseille sign Man Utd defender on season-long loan

Eric Bailly has joined Marseille on a season-long loan while Manchester United have held talks over signing Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. Marseille will cover all of the 28-year-old Ivory Coast international's wages during his time at the Stade Velodrome. The Ligue 1 club are obligated to sign Bailly permanently in...
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's transfers to end Champions League exile?

'Trust the process'. The mantra has become synonymous with Mikel Arteta's time as Arsenal boss after numerous false dawns since returning to north London in late 2019 - but have the Gunners finally found a winning formula?. There was an FA Cup final win in 2020, a spirited second half...
Dele Alli greeted by Besiktas fans in Istanbul

Dele Alli was greeted by fans after he arrived in Istanbul to complete his move from Everton to Besiktas. Alli is likely to move to Turkey initially on loan however a permanent deal has still not been ruled out.
Subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports

Listen to the latest episode and subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports. In the latest episode of Essential Football, we preview the Super Sunday clash between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham. PART ONE | Ron Walker is joined by Sky Sports pundit Michael Dawson, who is no stranger...
Man City reject £59m Bernardo Silva bid from PSG - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Man City have rejected a £59m bid from PSG for 'unsettled' midfielder Bernardo Silva, with officials in France believing the offer has been turned down out of fear that the player could help the Ligue 1 side win the Champions League ahead of his current employers.
