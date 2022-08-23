Patrick Griffin is running for Providence City Council in the 14th Ward. Here's what he has to say. 1. What is the biggest “political issue” in this campaign?. With the upcoming election of a new Mayor and a considerable number of Councilmembers, it is critical that our local elected officials have a “shared vision” for Providence. The city is facing a myriad of critical issues (public safety, education, city services, affordable housing). It is essential that from “day one” there be a desire and willingness to work collaboratively to identify and implement realistic solutions to these challenges.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 15 HOURS AGO