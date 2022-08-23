ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kingstown, RI

fallriverreporter.com

Providence mayor signs executive order apologizing for slavery, racial discrimination; pledges $10 million in reparations

PROVIDENCE, RI – Mayor Jorge Elorza, Councilwoman Mary Kay Harris (Ward 11), Providence Cultural Equity Initiative CEO and Founder Raymond “Two Hawks” Watson, Reparations Commission Chairperson Rodney Davis, Reparations Commission member and Providence resident Wanda Brown, Congregation Beth Sholom Rabbi Barry Dolinger, 1696 Heritage Group Vice President and Providence Director of Business Development Keith Stokes, Founder and Executive Director of Higher Ground International Henrietta White-Holder, Senior Advisor to Mayor Elorza and Executive Director of the African American Ambassador Group Shawndell Burney-Speaks and community members Thursday announced the next steps in the City of Providence’s municipal reparations process.
GoLocalProv

Political Profile: Patrick Griffin, Candidate for Providence City Council in the 14th Ward

Patrick Griffin is running for Providence City Council in the 14th Ward. Here's what he has to say. 1. What is the biggest “political issue” in this campaign?. With the upcoming election of a new Mayor and a considerable number of Councilmembers, it is critical that our local elected officials have a “shared vision” for Providence. The city is facing a myriad of critical issues (public safety, education, city services, affordable housing). It is essential that from “day one” there be a desire and willingness to work collaboratively to identify and implement realistic solutions to these challenges.
PROVIDENCE, RI
msn.com

Ballard’s owner Steven Filippi faces new challenge in his bid for a town council seat on Block Island

NEW SHOREHAM — Ballard’s Beach Resort owner Steven Filippi was running unopposed for a seat on the New Shoreham Town Council. But after his business made national news for hosting a crowded music festival that led to brawls and arrests at the venue and on the Block Island Ferry, the race is seeing renewed interest — and Filippi may face new challenges.
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
Valley Breeze

Homeowners on Quaker Highway have been receiving violations for years

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A home at 282 Quaker Highway sits across the street from North Smithfield’s Department of Public Works. The home, originally build in 1932, rests on 2.19 acres of land, covering 2,926 square feet, with four bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It’s owned by Donald and Dorothy Desper, who bought it back in 1992 and have lived in it since.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
independentri.com

WES parents withdraw appeal of school closing

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A parent-led effort against the closure of Wakefield Elementary School has withdrawn its appeal of the town’s decision to the state Department of Education. However, the group Parents of Wakefield Elementary School Students sent a detailed statement this week to the education department outlining...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Two RI EMTs see cardiac license suspended after baby with pulse reportedly placed into biohazard bag before death

Two EMTs have seen a license of theirs suspended after the death of a baby. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, two who have been licensed as Emergency Medical Technicians-Cardiac recently came before the Rhode Island Department of Health alleging that they had engaged in behavior that constituted “cause” for taking action against their Emergency Medical Technicians Cardiac license.
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Cranston moving into the ‘new era’ of learning with rebuilt elementary schools

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – Cranston Public Schools are in the middle of some major renovations that school officials say will change the way students are taught in the classroom on a day-to-day basis. Construction on several elementary schools is currently underway, including a complete $53 million knockdown and makeover of the Garden City School.
CRANSTON, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

Rhode Island Restaurants Recognized for Wine Excellence

Wine Spectator honored 20 Rhode Island venues for excellence in its 2022 Restaurant Awards compilation. Announced in June, the annual list highlights restaurants around the globe for their wine lists. “Best of” Award of Excellence designations were given to Cara, Newport; Coast, Watch Hill; Restaurant 1879, Block Island; Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille, Smithfield, Providence and Warwick; The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn, Newport; Camille’s, Providence; Chapel Grille, Cranston; La Masseria, East Greenwich; Matunuck Oyster Bar, South Kingstown; Mill’s Tavern Restaurant, Providence; Persimmon, Providence; Sarto, Providence; Stoneacre Brasserie, Newport; Stoneacre Garden, Newport; The Capital Grille, Providence; The Coast Guard House Restaurant, Narragansett; The Restaurant, Westerly; and The White Horse Tavern, Newport.
NEWPORT, RI
rinewstoday.com

Over 800 local Scouts honored for achieving Eagle Scout rank

Photo: New Eagle Scouts from the Narragansett Council with National Outstanding Eagle Scouts Lorne Adrain and David Preston. Over 800 Scouts from the Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America were recognized for achieving Scouting’s highest rank, Eagle Scout, at this year’s Eagle Scout Recognition Dinner. The event was held Wednesday, August 24th, at Farm Fresh RI in Providence. Eagle Scouts from the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 were honored at the first in person ceremony since the spring of 2019.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - August 26, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Smiley and Elorza unhappily ever after, Cutler's kindness, and the enemy of my enemy is my friend, Nellie style. Now, we are...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Smithfield welcomes Carey to head up finance

SMITHFIELD – Smithfield’s new Finance Director, Danielle Carey, is one of those few people who gets excited when entering budget season. After volunteering on both the Budget and Financial Review Board and the Economic Development Commission, Carey took on the permanent role with the town of finance director this month.
SMITHFIELD, RI

