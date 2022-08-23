Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Providence mayor signs executive order apologizing for slavery, racial discrimination; pledges $10 million in reparations
PROVIDENCE, RI – Mayor Jorge Elorza, Councilwoman Mary Kay Harris (Ward 11), Providence Cultural Equity Initiative CEO and Founder Raymond “Two Hawks” Watson, Reparations Commission Chairperson Rodney Davis, Reparations Commission member and Providence resident Wanda Brown, Congregation Beth Sholom Rabbi Barry Dolinger, 1696 Heritage Group Vice President and Providence Director of Business Development Keith Stokes, Founder and Executive Director of Higher Ground International Henrietta White-Holder, Senior Advisor to Mayor Elorza and Executive Director of the African American Ambassador Group Shawndell Burney-Speaks and community members Thursday announced the next steps in the City of Providence’s municipal reparations process.
ABC6.com
Alternative press columnist, “Phillipe & Jorge” co-author Chip Young has died
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Well known among the readers of Rhode Island’s alternative newspapers, Chip Young, co-author of the column “Phillipe & Jorge’s Cool, Cool World” has died according to a social media post by Motif Magazine. “We are stunned and saddened to report that...
GoLocalProv
Political Profile: Patrick Griffin, Candidate for Providence City Council in the 14th Ward
Patrick Griffin is running for Providence City Council in the 14th Ward. Here's what he has to say. 1. What is the biggest “political issue” in this campaign?. With the upcoming election of a new Mayor and a considerable number of Councilmembers, it is critical that our local elected officials have a “shared vision” for Providence. The city is facing a myriad of critical issues (public safety, education, city services, affordable housing). It is essential that from “day one” there be a desire and willingness to work collaboratively to identify and implement realistic solutions to these challenges.
ABC6.com
Coventry superintendent and assistant superintendent to swap roles starting in October
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Coventry School Department will be making a swap at the top come October. During Thursday’s School Committee meeting, the decision was made that Assistant Superintendent Don Cowart will step into Craig Levis’ role as superintendent as of Oct 1. Levis said during...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC6.com
Chain of RI nail salons sued for retaliating against employees, unpaid wages
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — VIP Nails and Spa, a chain of nail salons in Rhode Island, has been sued by the U.S. Department of Labor for violating the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) and the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) for employment violations and unpaid wages. According to...
msn.com
Ballard’s owner Steven Filippi faces new challenge in his bid for a town council seat on Block Island
NEW SHOREHAM — Ballard’s Beach Resort owner Steven Filippi was running unopposed for a seat on the New Shoreham Town Council. But after his business made national news for hosting a crowded music festival that led to brawls and arrests at the venue and on the Block Island Ferry, the race is seeing renewed interest — and Filippi may face new challenges.
Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief Under Investigation On Administrative Leave
A deputy police chief who is under investigation has been placed on administrative, authorities said. Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett said Deputy Police Chief John Porter, who has been with the department since 1992, was placed on leave on Saturday, Aug. 27. According to a release, Bennett learned about Porter's...
Former North Kingstown coach due in court in ‘fat test’ case
Aaron Thomas, 55, was charged in July with second-degree sexual assault and second-degree child molestation.
RELATED PEOPLE
fallriverreporter.com
Billionaire and philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr working on plans for Pleasure Island in Swansea
It looks like we now know who owns a famous property in the Fall River area, but what will happen there is still unclear. Pleasure Island in Swansea was sold at the beginning of June just before it was set to go to auction. The buyer of the 4+-acre property has been kept a secret along with what the property sold for.
NECN
Mansfield Mystery Update: Town Leaders Say Police Chief Not Fit to Serve as Top Cop
The NBC10 Boston Investigators have an update to the Mansfield mystery they've been following for months. Town leaders now say Ron Sellon is not fit to continue serving as police chief. As the NBC10 investigators previously reported in April, the town quietly placed their top cop on paid administrative leave...
Valley Breeze
Homeowners on Quaker Highway have been receiving violations for years
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A home at 282 Quaker Highway sits across the street from North Smithfield’s Department of Public Works. The home, originally build in 1932, rests on 2.19 acres of land, covering 2,926 square feet, with four bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It’s owned by Donald and Dorothy Desper, who bought it back in 1992 and have lived in it since.
independentri.com
WES parents withdraw appeal of school closing
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A parent-led effort against the closure of Wakefield Elementary School has withdrawn its appeal of the town’s decision to the state Department of Education. However, the group Parents of Wakefield Elementary School Students sent a detailed statement this week to the education department outlining...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GoLocalProv
Royal Member of the Narragansett Indian Tribe Norma F. Thomas Dies at 68
Norma F. Thomas, 68, of Coventry, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 21st, surrounded by her loving family. Born in South Kingstown, RI to her loving parents John and Margaret (Sekator). Norma was also the loving wife of the late Mark P. Clarke. Norma was a royal member of the...
fallriverreporter.com
Two RI EMTs see cardiac license suspended after baby with pulse reportedly placed into biohazard bag before death
Two EMTs have seen a license of theirs suspended after the death of a baby. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, two who have been licensed as Emergency Medical Technicians-Cardiac recently came before the Rhode Island Department of Health alleging that they had engaged in behavior that constituted “cause” for taking action against their Emergency Medical Technicians Cardiac license.
ABC6.com
Cranston moving into the ‘new era’ of learning with rebuilt elementary schools
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – Cranston Public Schools are in the middle of some major renovations that school officials say will change the way students are taught in the classroom on a day-to-day basis. Construction on several elementary schools is currently underway, including a complete $53 million knockdown and makeover of the Garden City School.
thebeveragejournal.com
Rhode Island Restaurants Recognized for Wine Excellence
Wine Spectator honored 20 Rhode Island venues for excellence in its 2022 Restaurant Awards compilation. Announced in June, the annual list highlights restaurants around the globe for their wine lists. “Best of” Award of Excellence designations were given to Cara, Newport; Coast, Watch Hill; Restaurant 1879, Block Island; Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille, Smithfield, Providence and Warwick; The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn, Newport; Camille’s, Providence; Chapel Grille, Cranston; La Masseria, East Greenwich; Matunuck Oyster Bar, South Kingstown; Mill’s Tavern Restaurant, Providence; Persimmon, Providence; Sarto, Providence; Stoneacre Brasserie, Newport; Stoneacre Garden, Newport; The Capital Grille, Providence; The Coast Guard House Restaurant, Narragansett; The Restaurant, Westerly; and The White Horse Tavern, Newport.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rinewstoday.com
Over 800 local Scouts honored for achieving Eagle Scout rank
Photo: New Eagle Scouts from the Narragansett Council with National Outstanding Eagle Scouts Lorne Adrain and David Preston. Over 800 Scouts from the Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America were recognized for achieving Scouting’s highest rank, Eagle Scout, at this year’s Eagle Scout Recognition Dinner. The event was held Wednesday, August 24th, at Farm Fresh RI in Providence. Eagle Scouts from the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 were honored at the first in person ceremony since the spring of 2019.
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - August 26, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Smiley and Elorza unhappily ever after, Cutler's kindness, and the enemy of my enemy is my friend, Nellie style. Now, we are...
Valley Breeze
Smithfield welcomes Carey to head up finance
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield’s new Finance Director, Danielle Carey, is one of those few people who gets excited when entering budget season. After volunteering on both the Budget and Financial Review Board and the Economic Development Commission, Carey took on the permanent role with the town of finance director this month.
ABC6.com
Wesport police charge Fall River City Council President with criminal harassment after ‘annoying’ phone calls
WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — Westport police said Friday they have charged the Fall River City Council President with criminal harassment after she allegedly made “annoying” phone calls. Police said that Pamela Laliberte-Labeau was also charged with two counts of intimidation of a witness. The charges are the...
Comments / 2