TMNT: The Armageddon Game – Opening Moves #2
The Rat King has been plotting behind the scenes of NYC and Mutant Town with his newly recruited trio of terror-LeatherKrang, Madame Null, and Baxter Stockman. As a result, his witch sister, Kitsune, and the Shredder have undertaken a desperate metaphysical journey seeking past weaknesses in order to counter the trickster god’s latest deadly gambit. Now, with Krang out of the way, Shredder and Kitsune turn their attention to Madame Null and Baxter Stockman. But will the answers they seek be even more dangerous than the arcane quest to find them? As it was in the shocking first issue, enemies become allies and exciting new characters are debuted in this prequel to the massive TMNT event of 2022, the Armageddon Game!
The Geek Ex-Hitman #1 - Vol. 1
In his life as a hitman, Marco never failed to eliminate his targets. Known throughout Italy as “The Oracle of Florence,” he made a name for himself executing his missions quickly and silently, with no hesitation. However, one day, in the course of his work, he comes upon a remarkably cute figurine that will change his life forever! Determined to track down the source of such a charming visage, he leaves Italy behind to immerse himself in the world of anime, manga, and games! But his departure ruffles more than a few feathers, and now, with a bounty on his head, Marco can’t let his guard down just yet...
Damage Control #1 - Into the Mailstrom; Zapped and the Mother of Invention
FROM THE CREATOR OF TV’S THE GOLDBERGS! Marvel’s Unsung Heroes finally get sung! After the mega-powered battles and Hulk-level catastrophes, Damage Control is always there to clean up the mess and get things back to normal. But Damage Control is much more than just a glorified cleanup crew, and this new series will pull back the curtain and reveal the secret inner workings that were previously only available to people with Clearance Level Eight. And we’ll witness it all through the eyes of Gus: a fresh-faced, eager newcomer to the company who has no idea how chaotic his life is about to become. Adam F. Goldberg (TV’s The Goldbergs) and Hans Rodionoff team up with Will Robson to take you into the secret labyrinth of Damage Control, where it’s totally common to run into familiar faces like Moon Knight! Nightcrawler! She-Hulk! And more! Plus: A second story by DAMAGE CONTROL creator Dwayne McDuffie’s McSpouse, Charlotte Fullerton, as the Damage Control crew must clean up after the Infinity Gauntlet!
