thebrag.com
Margaret Urlich dies at age 57
Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
Gamespot
TMNT: The Armageddon Game – Opening Moves #2
The Rat King has been plotting behind the scenes of NYC and Mutant Town with his newly recruited trio of terror-LeatherKrang, Madame Null, and Baxter Stockman. As a result, his witch sister, Kitsune, and the Shredder have undertaken a desperate metaphysical journey seeking past weaknesses in order to counter the trickster god’s latest deadly gambit. Now, with Krang out of the way, Shredder and Kitsune turn their attention to Madame Null and Baxter Stockman. But will the answers they seek be even more dangerous than the arcane quest to find them? As it was in the shocking first issue, enemies become allies and exciting new characters are debuted in this prequel to the massive TMNT event of 2022, the Armageddon Game!
‘Prey’: The Meaning of the Pistol
One would assume a Predator prequel set hundreds of years before any of the previous installments in the franchise would only feature glancing connections to the earlier (technically later) films. But the new movie Prey actually spotlights an object with direct ties to the other movies, and knowing where that object winds up is key to getting a handle on what Prey is doing, and where the franchise could be going next. (SPOILERS to follow for Predator 2 and for Prey, somewhat obviously.)
Gamespot
Minor Threats #1 - A Quick End To A Long Beginning
It's hard out there for a supervillain. Not the world conquerors, chaos engines, or arch-nemeses... but the little guys. The ones who put on uniforms, knock over jewelry stores, and get tied to poles. And things are about to get worse. The psychotic Stickman has murdered Kid Dusk, sidekick to Twilight City's premier crime-fighter, the Insomniac. The Insomniac's teammates are tearing Twilight apart, turning it into a police state—desperate to capture Stickman and stop the Insomniac from crossing that final line in which he may never come back from. Caught in the middle are the small-time c-list villains, finding it impossible to walk down the street without being harassed by these heroes. With a bounty on the Stickman's head, former villain Playtime decides to assemble a ragtag team of villains to take down the Stickman and kill him themselves. The debut series from Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum!
The Callisto Protocol: Everything we know about the sci-fi survival horror from Dead Space veterans
The former PUBG-universe horror game no longer attached to PUBG.
‘Alien Vol. 2: Revival’ review
Marvel’s initial run of Alien comics (following Disney’s acquisition of Fox) has been met with mixed reactions. Rampant fans of the Dark Horse era of Alien comics cite several qualms with Marvel’s approach, such as a curious art style courtesy of Salvador Larroca (X-Men, Iron Man, Star Wars: Darth Vader) which seems to utilizes a digital form of tracing that makes each and every xenomorph look like a stiff, awkwardly posed NECA figure. Still, others praise the introduction of world-expanding concepts such as the “goddess in the dark,” an anthropomorphized alien female who seems to function as a jungian embodiment of the xenomorph collective unconscious. A mysterious entity experienced by Gabriel Cruz and his colonial marine comrades when they succumb to facehugger implantation.
Gamespot
Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #2 - Old Friends
Now that the Ten Rings have become public knowledge, every villain in the Marvel Universe is coming for Shang-Chi! Not great timing then for old flame, Leiko Wu, to show up with a mission to save their old spy friend, Clive Reston. Can Shang-Chi save his friend while protecting the Ten Rings at the same time? The epic new era of Shang-Chi continues!
Gamespot
Love and Rockets #12
The 40th anniversary of LOVE AND ROCKETS continues with an all-new issue of the World's Greatest Comics Magazine (sorry, FF). In this issue: wedding bells ring! Maggie and Ray go to a wedding (sorry, no spoilers!) -- and wait'll you see the guest list! Also in the Jaime multiverse, things have changed in Isla’s and Lumina’s village, and not for the better... On the Gilbert side of the ledger, we're gifted a very special episode from one of Fritz's cult favorite sci-fi series, while Rosy shares details of a recent trip to Japan.... ¡Viva la Love y Rockets!
Gamespot
Radiant Black #17 - Return
Marshall faces down a gauntlet of enemies, each more determined than the last to take the Radiant from him by any means necessary. He needs a miracle. Will the unexpected appearance of RADIANT YELLOW be enough to turn the tide?
Gamespot
The Outlast Trials Beta Launches This Halloween, New Trailer Revealed
It's been a while since we last heard about The Outlast Trials, but from Gamescom Opening Night Live, we got two big new updates on the co-op horror sequel. While we're still without an Outlast Trials release date, we do know it's getting a beta in time for the spooky season. The Outlast Trials beta will run from October 28 through November 1, though sign-ups don't seem to be available yet.
Gamespot
The Geek Ex-Hitman #1 - Vol. 1
In his life as a hitman, Marco never failed to eliminate his targets. Known throughout Italy as “The Oracle of Florence,” he made a name for himself executing his missions quickly and silently, with no hesitation. However, one day, in the course of his work, he comes upon a remarkably cute figurine that will change his life forever! Determined to track down the source of such a charming visage, he leaves Italy behind to immerse himself in the world of anime, manga, and games! But his departure ruffles more than a few feathers, and now, with a bounty on his head, Marco can’t let his guard down just yet...
Gamespot
Gamespot
Stranger Things: Kamchatka #4 - Chapter Four
Young Russian teens Anna and Leonid are in a hurry to save their father, a scientist, from a top-secret prison in Russia. Luckily, they have a former spy on their side, protecting them from harm. But can they get to their father in time to save him from the maw of a KGB-controlled Demogorgon?
Gamespot
Dead Island 2 Gets February 3 Release Date And New Gameplay Trailer
Dead Island 2 is indeed still alive. During Gamesom 2022, a new trailer for the long-awaited zombie survival game was released, with a surprise reveal that the game is coming out on February 3, 2023. Dead Island 2 will feature six playable characters, one of whom is featured in the...
Gamespot
Gamespot
Atomic Heart Combat Trailer
A system failure at Soviet Facility № 3826 leads machinery to rebel against the people. You are Major P-3, Private Agent, and your task is to minimize the consequences of this 'systems failure' and prevent the leakage of classified information.
Gamespot
Fantastic Four #46 - Family First
Not a dream. Not a hoax. This is real. Thanks to the knowledge of the Watchers, the lost daughter of Nathaniel Richards has been found. It's time to finally meet the mysterious sister of Reed Richards. But is it time to welcome her into the family? It's a day of amazing adventures both in her world, and in the world of the Fantastic Four. Guest-starring Namor, King of Atlantis.
Phantom Hellcat puts a theatrical spin on the golden age of slashers
Slasher-platformer Phantom Hellcat just got a new trailer along with some developer commentary during the Future Games Show at Gamescom Powered by Mana. Introduced by Norman Lenda, creative director at developer Ironbird Creations (and their furry friend), Phantom Hellcat takes protagonist Jolene across three intricately-crafted, theatrically-inspired 2.5D worlds before going fully 3D for some seriously stylish slasher combat.
Gamespot
Public Domain #3 - Chapter Three: Past Mistakes
Big things happen! Featuring the fan-favorite new character “Dee” Donovan! That’s her on the cover! I think I have a thing for powerful women. It has a lot to do with stuff that happened to me as a child. I don’t really want to get into it here!!
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#431) - August 24, 2022
Avoiding a mid-week lull can be quite difficult, but it's made much easier if you can solve the day's Wordle. In today's Wordle guide, we'll be going over how to get the answer for the August 24 puzzle. Today's answer is certainly interesting, and it might not be a word that some players think the game would actually accept. However, as long as players use our recommended set of starting words and follow our tips below, they should sail through this Wordle with flying colors.
