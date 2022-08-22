Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Gamespot
Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #2 - Old Friends
Now that the Ten Rings have become public knowledge, every villain in the Marvel Universe is coming for Shang-Chi! Not great timing then for old flame, Leiko Wu, to show up with a mission to save their old spy friend, Clive Reston. Can Shang-Chi save his friend while protecting the Ten Rings at the same time? The epic new era of Shang-Chi continues!
Gamespot
The Geek Ex-Hitman #1 - Vol. 1
In his life as a hitman, Marco never failed to eliminate his targets. Known throughout Italy as “The Oracle of Florence,” he made a name for himself executing his missions quickly and silently, with no hesitation. However, one day, in the course of his work, he comes upon a remarkably cute figurine that will change his life forever! Determined to track down the source of such a charming visage, he leaves Italy behind to immerse himself in the world of anime, manga, and games! But his departure ruffles more than a few feathers, and now, with a bounty on his head, Marco can’t let his guard down just yet...
Gamespot
TMNT: The Armageddon Game – Opening Moves #2
The Rat King has been plotting behind the scenes of NYC and Mutant Town with his newly recruited trio of terror-LeatherKrang, Madame Null, and Baxter Stockman. As a result, his witch sister, Kitsune, and the Shredder have undertaken a desperate metaphysical journey seeking past weaknesses in order to counter the trickster god’s latest deadly gambit. Now, with Krang out of the way, Shredder and Kitsune turn their attention to Madame Null and Baxter Stockman. But will the answers they seek be even more dangerous than the arcane quest to find them? As it was in the shocking first issue, enemies become allies and exciting new characters are debuted in this prequel to the massive TMNT event of 2022, the Armageddon Game!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Love and Rockets #12
The 40th anniversary of LOVE AND ROCKETS continues with an all-new issue of the World's Greatest Comics Magazine (sorry, FF). In this issue: wedding bells ring! Maggie and Ray go to a wedding (sorry, no spoilers!) -- and wait'll you see the guest list! Also in the Jaime multiverse, things have changed in Isla’s and Lumina’s village, and not for the better... On the Gilbert side of the ledger, we're gifted a very special episode from one of Fritz's cult favorite sci-fi series, while Rosy shares details of a recent trip to Japan.... ¡Viva la Love y Rockets!
Gamespot
The Outlast Trials Beta Launches This Halloween, New Trailer Revealed
It's been a while since we last heard about The Outlast Trials, but from Gamescom Opening Night Live, we got two big new updates on the co-op horror sequel. While we're still without an Outlast Trials release date, we do know it's getting a beta in time for the spooky season. The Outlast Trials beta will run from October 28 through November 1, though sign-ups don't seem to be available yet.
Gamespot
Damage Control #1 - Into the Mailstrom; Zapped and the Mother of Invention
FROM THE CREATOR OF TV’S THE GOLDBERGS! Marvel’s Unsung Heroes finally get sung! After the mega-powered battles and Hulk-level catastrophes, Damage Control is always there to clean up the mess and get things back to normal. But Damage Control is much more than just a glorified cleanup crew, and this new series will pull back the curtain and reveal the secret inner workings that were previously only available to people with Clearance Level Eight. And we’ll witness it all through the eyes of Gus: a fresh-faced, eager newcomer to the company who has no idea how chaotic his life is about to become. Adam F. Goldberg (TV’s The Goldbergs) and Hans Rodionoff team up with Will Robson to take you into the secret labyrinth of Damage Control, where it’s totally common to run into familiar faces like Moon Knight! Nightcrawler! She-Hulk! And more! Plus: A second story by DAMAGE CONTROL creator Dwayne McDuffie’s McSpouse, Charlotte Fullerton, as the Damage Control crew must clean up after the Infinity Gauntlet!
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#431) - August 24, 2022
Avoiding a mid-week lull can be quite difficult, but it's made much easier if you can solve the day's Wordle. In today's Wordle guide, we'll be going over how to get the answer for the August 24 puzzle. Today's answer is certainly interesting, and it might not be a word that some players think the game would actually accept. However, as long as players use our recommended set of starting words and follow our tips below, they should sail through this Wordle with flying colors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Minor Threats #1 - A Quick End To A Long Beginning
It's hard out there for a supervillain. Not the world conquerors, chaos engines, or arch-nemeses... but the little guys. The ones who put on uniforms, knock over jewelry stores, and get tied to poles. And things are about to get worse. The psychotic Stickman has murdered Kid Dusk, sidekick to Twilight City's premier crime-fighter, the Insomniac. The Insomniac's teammates are tearing Twilight apart, turning it into a police state—desperate to capture Stickman and stop the Insomniac from crossing that final line in which he may never come back from. Caught in the middle are the small-time c-list villains, finding it impossible to walk down the street without being harassed by these heroes. With a bounty on the Stickman's head, former villain Playtime decides to assemble a ragtag team of villains to take down the Stickman and kill him themselves. The debut series from Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum!
Gamespot
The Last Of Us Part 1's Launch Trailer Prepares Us For Heartbreak Once Again
The launch trailer for The Last of Us Part 1 is here, giving us a dramatic look at the game ahead of its arrival next week. A mild spoiler warning going in as the launch trailer does feature some late-game scenes. You won't find anything unfamiliar in the trailer if you played the original, as it does all look to be the same game released almost a decade ago, only rebuilt for the PS5. The trailer does treat us to a small glimpse of The Last of Us: Left Behind though, originally a piece of DLC that comes packaged in with the remake. It also came packaged with The Last of Us Remastered on PS4.
Gamespot
Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel Gets First Plot And Casting Details
While it'll be a while yet before the sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong comes out, the team is already in production on the movie in Queensland, Australia. Today, Legendary Pictures offered up some initial details on the movie's plot, as well as some information about who is involved with the project, in a new press release (via ComicBook).
Comments / 0