Columbia, SC

247Sports

Where South Carolina would rank with a commitment from Umeozulu

South Carolina is among the schools in the mix for four-star defensive end Desmond Umeozulu, who’s set to announce a commitment on Monday morning at 11 a.m. Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, Md.) lists three other finalists: Ohio State, North Carolina and Pittsburgh. He’s the No. 21-ranked edge in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Sapakoff: Clemson, South Carolina football predictions, for every game

Dabo Swinney won 10 games in 2021 with one-third of his Clemson team tied behind his back. Shane Beamer managed almost as many wins (seven) in his first season as head coach as he had starting quarterbacks (four). It’s OK to believe the hype, from The Graveyard, Clemson’s tombstone plot...
CLEMSON, SC
Delaware LIVE News

3 Delaware standouts seek playing time at South Carolina

  Three former Delaware high school football standouts are looking for playing time when the South Carolina Gamecocks football team opens the season Sept. 3.   MarShawn Llyod, Deebo Williams, and Braden Davis will all be looking for snaps when the team plays Georgia State in Columbia, South Carolina..   MarShawn Llyod is a Delaware native who played at DeMatha ... Read More
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Best company to work for in South Carolina is based in New Jersey: Forbes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Forbes has released its annual list of top employers across the country - and in each state - which reveals some interesting data about South Carolina. One of the bigger surprises for South Carolina, to some, might be that the top spot on the list didn't go to a company based in South Carolina. And of the top 10, half are actually companies based elsewhere in the country.
COLUMBIA, SC
kiss951.com

There's Drama In Columbia Over Sir Big Spur

There’s a little bit of drama surrounding the University of South Carolina right now. If you’ve at least watched them play football then chances are you’ve seen, Sir Big Spur. He’s at the center of some controversy in Columbia and it all began with his old and current owners. The school had an agreement with the original owners to use that name. Sir Big Spur recently flew that coop and is now under new ownership. Because of a disagreement between the owners about how the rooster’s “comb” on its head should be trimmed, the old owners decided NOT to let the school continue to use the current name.
COLUMBIA, SC
msn.com

Rumbling returns to the Columbia area as earthquake is confirmed

It had been nearly two weeks since an earthquake was confirmed in the Columbia area, but that streak ended this weekend as the recent swarm of seismic activity in the Midlands resumed. A 1.3 magnitude earthquake was confirmed in the Elgin area at 2:41 p.m. Saturday, the South Carolina Emergency...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

No. 4 Gamecocks Shut Out UConn, 3-0

STORRS, CT (South Carolina Athletics) - The first 45 was a battle between the Gamecocks and Huskies, keeping things locked at 0-0 heading into the half. South Carolina’s Cat Barry got things started early for the Gamecocks, putting up a shot at the three-minute mark that was blocked by UConn goalkeeper Kaitlyn Mahoney.
COLUMBIA, SC
msn.com

Lori Dengler | Fuss over small earthquakes in South Carolina

Six earthquakes have been reported by the USGS in South Carolina in the past month. I hadn’t noticed them because they were all in the magnitude 1 range, below my reporting criteria for Cal Poly Humboldt’s daily earthquake hotline recording (707-826-6020). My ears perked up when National Public Radio deemed the sequence worthy of a segment (https://www.npr.org/2022/08/26/1119072597/scientists-swarm-earthquakes-hitting-south-carolina-town-elgin).
ELGIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Midlands on Saturday afternoon

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that an earthquake hit an area near Elgin, South Carolina, on Saturday afternoon. Officials said the earthquake happened around 3.9 miles Southeast of Elgin at 2:41 p.m. The earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of...
ELGIN, SC
WLTX.com

Shooting at busy South Carolina race track leaves one dead

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in the Upstate say they have taken a suspect they believe shot a man dead near the ticket office of a busy local race track into custody. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened during the last race of the night...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

An Aiken Woman Wins $200,000 in SC Scratch-off Lottery Game

A $5 investment turned into a $200,000 cash prize for one Aiken County woman this week . The woman bought a $5 scratch-off Carolina Gold 20x lottery ticket at the Enmark Station on Edgefield Highway while on her way home from work. The Enmark Store 860 will get a $2,000...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

