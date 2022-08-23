There’s a little bit of drama surrounding the University of South Carolina right now. If you’ve at least watched them play football then chances are you’ve seen, Sir Big Spur. He’s at the center of some controversy in Columbia and it all began with his old and current owners. The school had an agreement with the original owners to use that name. Sir Big Spur recently flew that coop and is now under new ownership. Because of a disagreement between the owners about how the rooster’s “comb” on its head should be trimmed, the old owners decided NOT to let the school continue to use the current name.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO