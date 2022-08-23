Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Where South Carolina would rank with a commitment from Umeozulu
South Carolina is among the schools in the mix for four-star defensive end Desmond Umeozulu, who’s set to announce a commitment on Monday morning at 11 a.m. Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, Md.) lists three other finalists: Ohio State, North Carolina and Pittsburgh. He’s the No. 21-ranked edge in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
The Post and Courier
Sapakoff: Clemson, South Carolina football predictions, for every game
Dabo Swinney won 10 games in 2021 with one-third of his Clemson team tied behind his back. Shane Beamer managed almost as many wins (seven) in his first season as head coach as he had starting quarterbacks (four). It’s OK to believe the hype, from The Graveyard, Clemson’s tombstone plot...
3 Delaware standouts seek playing time at South Carolina
Three former Delaware high school football standouts are looking for playing time when the South Carolina Gamecocks football team opens the season Sept. 3. MarShawn Llyod, Deebo Williams, and Braden Davis will all be looking for snaps when the team plays Georgia State in Columbia, South Carolina.. MarShawn Llyod is a Delaware native who played at DeMatha ... Read More
South Carolina Video- Knowns and Uknowns
Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast joins The Show to talk about knowns and unknowns heading into the 2022 football season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University of South Carolina changing mascot’s name over rooster dispute
The live rooster, affectionately known as Sir Big Spur, is being forced to change its name due to a dispute between the bird's former and current owners.
Best company to work for in South Carolina is based in New Jersey: Forbes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Forbes has released its annual list of top employers across the country - and in each state - which reveals some interesting data about South Carolina. One of the bigger surprises for South Carolina, to some, might be that the top spot on the list didn't go to a company based in South Carolina. And of the top 10, half are actually companies based elsewhere in the country.
kiss951.com
There’s Drama In Columbia Over Sir Big Spur
There’s a little bit of drama surrounding the University of South Carolina right now. If you’ve at least watched them play football then chances are you’ve seen, Sir Big Spur. He’s at the center of some controversy in Columbia and it all began with his old and current owners. The school had an agreement with the original owners to use that name. Sir Big Spur recently flew that coop and is now under new ownership. Because of a disagreement between the owners about how the rooster’s “comb” on its head should be trimmed, the old owners decided NOT to let the school continue to use the current name.
msn.com
Rumbling returns to the Columbia area as earthquake is confirmed
It had been nearly two weeks since an earthquake was confirmed in the Columbia area, but that streak ended this weekend as the recent swarm of seismic activity in the Midlands resumed. A 1.3 magnitude earthquake was confirmed in the Elgin area at 2:41 p.m. Saturday, the South Carolina Emergency...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
No. 4 Gamecocks Shut Out UConn, 3-0
STORRS, CT (South Carolina Athletics) - The first 45 was a battle between the Gamecocks and Huskies, keeping things locked at 0-0 heading into the half. South Carolina’s Cat Barry got things started early for the Gamecocks, putting up a shot at the three-minute mark that was blocked by UConn goalkeeper Kaitlyn Mahoney.
msn.com
Lori Dengler | Fuss over small earthquakes in South Carolina
Six earthquakes have been reported by the USGS in South Carolina in the past month. I hadn’t noticed them because they were all in the magnitude 1 range, below my reporting criteria for Cal Poly Humboldt’s daily earthquake hotline recording (707-826-6020). My ears perked up when National Public Radio deemed the sequence worthy of a segment (https://www.npr.org/2022/08/26/1119072597/scientists-swarm-earthquakes-hitting-south-carolina-town-elgin).
Increased police presence at Dreher High School today, football game moved
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland District One says there will be an increased law enforcement presence at Dreher High School Friday due to an online threat. District Officials say an unknown person threatened the school during a YouTube live stream of the JV football game on Thursday. Officials did not specify what was said during the threat.
Convoy of near 200 trucks rumbles into Columbia for important cause
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly 200 truckers gathered Saturday morning at the South Carolina Farmers Market for a good cause. While helping to raise money for the Special Olympics, they also brought attention to the national concerns affecting the Midlands. Families and Friends of those in the Special Olympics gathered,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Midlands high school football: Aug. 26 scores and highlights
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week one of high school football scores for Midlands teams. Here are the Midlands match ups we're following and the scores we have so far. Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights. Academic Magnet 14 -...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Midlands on Saturday afternoon
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that an earthquake hit an area near Elgin, South Carolina, on Saturday afternoon. Officials said the earthquake happened around 3.9 miles Southeast of Elgin at 2:41 p.m. The earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of...
Lexington lottery ticket proves to be big winner; mom has son to thank
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A gut feeling and $10 was all that it took for a Columbia-area family to take home a sizeable lottery jackpot recently. South Carolina Education Lottery officials say the winning ticket was purchased at the Pitt Stop #38 convenience store on Longs Pond Road in Lexington County.
WLTX.com
Shooting at busy South Carolina race track leaves one dead
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in the Upstate say they have taken a suspect they believe shot a man dead near the ticket office of a busy local race track into custody. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened during the last race of the night...
Why South Carolinians are quitting their jobs in near record numbers
According to new data from the U.S. Department of Labor, about 82,000 South Carolinians quit their jobs in June 2022.
Mustangs hang on to beat Rebels, snap 20-year series losing streak
JOHNSTON — The postgame interview was going to have to wait a minute for Midland Valley head football coach Earl Chaptman. He was busy chasing some of his players into the visitor's locker room at Strom Thurmond, then retreated to corral any stragglers before offering his apology. "This is...
wgac.com
An Aiken Woman Wins $200,000 in SC Scratch-off Lottery Game
A $5 investment turned into a $200,000 cash prize for one Aiken County woman this week . The woman bought a $5 scratch-off Carolina Gold 20x lottery ticket at the Enmark Station on Edgefield Highway while on her way home from work. The Enmark Store 860 will get a $2,000...
What led to a bad audit for Swansea - and why towns are supposed to keep track
COLUMBIA, S.C. — News19 has been reporting for more than a week about the discrepancies with the town of Swansea's finances. According to the town's hired auditor, recent financial discrepancies in the 2021 budget audit are because of bad bookkeeping. Here's why bookkeeping matters:. It's an important job that's...
Comments / 0