ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Amber traffic warning for bank holiday drivers as millions prepare to hit the roads

By Aisha Rimi
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SvBD8_0hRjJrTw00

An amber traffic warning has been issued by the AA ahead of the bank holiday weekend, as millions of UK drivers prepare to hit the roads.

With a warm long weekend ahead and several major events taking place up and down the country, an estimated 15 million leisure trips are expected to be made.

The bulk of the traffic is expected to be families returning from summer holidays before the start of the new school year, and people embarking on day trips.

The AA expects 45 per cent of UK drivers to embark on at least one non-stop, non-commuting journey over the weekend. Traffic is expected to peak on Saturday between 10am and 4pm, and drivers are being warned to expect delays on major routes.

Reading and Leeds Festivals will be taking place this weekend, as well as CarFest South in Hampshire, the closing weekend of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, various football fixtures and an England v South Africa cricket Test match in Manchester.

Major congestion is expected at the M4/M5 interchange near Bristol; the M1 between the M25 and Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire, the M6/M42 interchange in Birmingham, and the M62 between Liverpool and Manchester.

The AA’s patrol of the year Sean Sidley said: “This year we are predicting up to 15 million journeys will be made over the August bank holiday, as families make the most of the warm weather and have a last hurrah before the new school year.

“With events and festivals fully back to normal, localised congestion will peak at closing time around major venues, but the rest of the UK could see peak journeys throughout Saturday.

“Traffic is likely to build again from Monday afternoon and into Tuesday, so allow plenty of time if you’re travelling then.

“Routes to and from coastal resorts and beauty spots will be among the busiest, so drivers should plan ahead for the journey and check your car before you go.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Couple are sent fine after their Golf GTI was 'caught speeding' by traffic camera… while they were 1,500 MILES away on holiday in Spain after leaving their vehicle at an airport valet parking service

A couple were left baffled when they were threatened with prosecution after their car was apparently caught speeding in Manchester - while they were more than 1,500 miles away on holiday in Spain. Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards left their car at a meet and greet site - also known...
PUBLIC SAFETY
LADbible

Drivers astonished by car key combination that will cool down your car in seconds

There are few things that are worse than having to get into a stiflingly hot car whilst trying to work out how to quickly crank up the AC and roll down the windows. And with forecasters predicting that the UK is set to be hotter than Mexico City this bank holiday weekend, Brits are looking for the best way to cool down their vehicles - and stat.
CARS
BBC

Learner drivers travelling hundreds of miles to Carlisle for tests

Learner drivers are travelling hundreds miles to take their tests in Carlisle because of a shortage of slots where they live, according to one instructor. Stephen Philipson says he has been taking calls from desperate learners as far away as London on a daily basis. A backlog from the pandemic...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Holidays#Bank Holiday#Commuting#Uk#Newport Pagnell#M6
LADbible

Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%

Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years

Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain

A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy

The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
U.K.
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Daily Mail

Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)

A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
GARDENING
Daily Mail

The incredible moment a family who vanished in the outback is FOUND alive after a helicopter spots their car 50km off the road

This is the dramatic moment a family of four was spotted and rescued in the Australian outback after they went missing for 48 hours. Their four-wheel-drive was spotted by helicopter on Tuesday after a multi-agency search was launched when the Queensland family did not arrive at their destination - the small town of Packsaddle in NSW.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman charged $6,200 by rental car firm claiming she drove 23,000 miles in three days

A woman says a rental car charged her $8,000 Canadian dollars (around $6,200 in US) after claiming she’d driven nearly 23,000 miles in the span of just three days. Vancouver woman Giovanna Boniface told CTV News that she had been in Toronto to help her daughter settle in at university and drove about 300 miles in a rental car hired from Avis at Toronto’s international airport.Ms Boniface said she had visited Kitchener (about 90 miles from Toronto) with her mother-in-law during a three day trip but had driven nowhere else while in Canada’s largest city. Upon returning her rental...
TRAVEL
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Last man standing: Retired bank worker, 66, is the ONLY person living on deserted housing estate set for demolition - but he's refusing to move out despite council offering him £35,000 and two years' rent to go

A 66-year-old retired bank worker is the last person living on a housing estate which is due to be demolished - but he is refusing to move out despite multiple attempts by the council to buy him out. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours living beside him in the 128...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

810K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy