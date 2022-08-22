Read full article on original website
No party affiliate
3d ago
primary voting should be open to all Floridians. Not just for party affiliated voters. I thought we had voted for this way back in 2020. Republicans are forgeting that we voted for 2 laws. Deathsantis changed what the people wanted. So maybe he changed this as well.
fiscalrangers.com
Laura Loomer "loses" in vote counts, but refuses to concede due to fluctuations in vote counts
Yesterday, Aug. 23rd, was primary voting day in Lake County and the rest of Congressional District 11. Laura Loomer was beating incumbent Dan Webster until the very last hours of the election period with his totals rose strangely. Thus she said she will not concede until an investigation of vote counts is concluded. See the chart below.
westorlandonews.com
Election Integrity Crisis Involving Orange County Supervisor of Elections
There is an “election integrity crisis” involving Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, a Democrat, after his office reduced the vote total in District 6 late Thursday night and caused an uproar by changing the overall results. The controversial action ended up taking 10 votes away from candidate Cynthia Harris, which flipped the third place candidate, Mike Scott, into second place ahead of Harris by one single vote. Other candidates also lost votes, including Lawanna Gelzer, who placed first in a crowded primary and is definitely going to the runoff.
WESH
Calvin Wimbish wins Florida U.S. House District 10 GOP primary
Tuesday, the winner of this race was declared to be Calvin Wimbish. Six Republicans were vying to take over the district from Demings. Lateresa Jones, Tuan Le, Thuy Lowe, Willie Montague, Peter Weed and Calvin Wimbish. American Army Green Beret, NJROTC instructor and conservative activist are some of the ways...
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
WESH
Florida primary election candidates being asked to pick up campaign signs
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s time to say goodbye to the campaign signs posted across Central Florida. Now that the primary has ended, candidates and their supporters have 30 days to pick up what they’ve posted. That's according to state code. Over in the city of Kissimmee,...
villages-news.com
Tough night for Laura Loomer supporters as she falls short in bid to unseat Webster
It was a tough night for the supporters of Laura Loomer, who fell short in her bid to upset Congressman Daniel Webster. “It’s really hard to believe,” said Rita Gallin of Lakeside Landings. She worked the polling station at the Oxford Community Center all day on Election Day.
WINKNEWS.com
Rubio, DeSantis team up after Demings advances in Senate race
On Wednesday, Governor DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio teamed up just hours after Rubio’s biggest threat for his Senate seat, Democrat Val Demings, moved forward in the primary. Senator Rubio was right at Governor DeSantis’ side as they crisscrossed the state on Wednesday, calling their trip the ‘Keep Florida...
Orange and Volusia counties to recount primary votes Friday
Election officials in two local counties are going to pull the ballots and count again. Four local races are going through a recount Friday because the results were so close. The recounts are happening in Orange and Volusia counties because of races where neither candidate got above the 50% needed to secure a win.
orangeobserver.com
Carolina Amesty wins District 45 primary
Editor’s note: All voting totals and percentages are from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections’ unofficial results. Political newcomer Carolina Amesty emerged victorious in a crowded Republican primary for District 45 Florida State Representative. In Orange County, Amesty, 27, of Windermere, garnered 4,570 (44.55%) votes to defeat Vennia...
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
villages-news.com
Voters usher in new day in Sumter County
Voters ushered in a new day Tuesday night in Sumter County by electing Andrew Bilardello over entrenched incumbent Doug Gilpin. Bilardello faced long odds in opposing the longtime T&D Family Co. executive who has been in office for more than a decade, and has enjoyed the support of the Developer of The Villages.
WESH
Geraldine Thompson crowned Florida State Senate District 15 winner
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Geraldine Thompson defeated Kamia Brown in the race for Florida State Senate District 15 on Tuesday night. Thompson secured 53.1% of the votes. This is in Orange County and is the seat being vacated by Randolph Bracy, who is running for District 10 Congress. Both Brown and Thompson are current state representatives and both very popular.
WESH
RESULTS: Orange County elections
WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m., so bookmark this page.
click orlando
Central Florida school board elections see results during primaries
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races across Central Florida are wrapping up during the election primaries, and winners have already been announced in Brevard and Orange Counties. Carrying the endorsement of Governor DeSantis, Megan Wright defeated two-term District 1 seat Misty Belford by more than 20 points in...
iheart.com
WATCH: DeSantis Brutally Roasts 'Little Elf' Fauci
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is back at it again with his biting criticisms of the Washington establishment. During an event in Seminole County, Florida, on Wednesday, DeSantis shared a particularly harsh admonishment, even for him, directed squarely at the director of the National Institue of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
westorlandonews.com
Lawanna Gelzer Leads the Vote in Orange County District 6 Commissioner Race
Lawanna Gelzer, one of Orlando’s hardest working and well-known community activists, is the big winner in the Orange County District 6 Commissioner race. Gelzer emerged leading the vote on August 23rd and will head to a runoff. The votes are extremely close between the second and third candidates, so a recount will likely be needed to determine who will face Gelzer in November.
WESH
Jennifer Harris named Florida House District 44 primary winner
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Jennifer "Rita" Harris defeated incumbent Daisy Morales in the Florida House District 44 race. She won with 54.2% of the votes. The Orange County race was an "open" or universal primary with only two Democrats running. Florida House of Representatives District 44 has been represented...
BET
Orange County NAACP President Resigns, Claiming Anti-Asian-American Racism Drove Her Out
The Orange County, Fla., NAACP branch’s first South Asian leader, Dr. Vanessa Toolsie, says she’s resigning after serving just six months as president because of racial issues she says she’s encountered in her tenure. In a Facebook post on the Orange County branch's page that she had...
wmfe.org
Five charged as FBI says Central Florida Three Percenters took part Capitol attack
The Justice Department says five Florida men were arrested Wednesday in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. An FBI affidavit says they were members of the Three Percenters militia group. Four of the five are charged with a felony. They’re accused of interfering with law...
WESH
Gov. DeSantis announces toll relief for some motorists
ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Orlando Thursday at Florida's Turnpike Headquarters. He began by slamming student loan relief, saying it is not fair to those that chose not to go to college due to the high cost. DeSantis added that he feels the...
