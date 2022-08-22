ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

No party affiliate
3d ago

primary voting should be open to all Floridians. Not just for party affiliated voters. I thought we had voted for this way back in 2020. Republicans are forgeting that we voted for 2 laws. Deathsantis changed what the people wanted. So maybe he changed this as well.

Election Integrity Crisis Involving Orange County Supervisor of Elections

There is an “election integrity crisis” involving Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, a Democrat, after his office reduced the vote total in District 6 late Thursday night and caused an uproar by changing the overall results. The controversial action ended up taking 10 votes away from candidate Cynthia Harris, which flipped the third place candidate, Mike Scott, into second place ahead of Harris by one single vote. Other candidates also lost votes, including Lawanna Gelzer, who placed first in a crowded primary and is definitely going to the runoff.
WESH

Calvin Wimbish wins Florida U.S. House District 10 GOP primary

Tuesday, the winner of this race was declared to be Calvin Wimbish. Six Republicans were vying to take over the district from Demings. Lateresa Jones, Tuan Le, Thuy Lowe, Willie Montague, Peter Weed and Calvin Wimbish. American Army Green Beret, NJROTC instructor and conservative activist are some of the ways...
WINKNEWS.com

Rubio, DeSantis team up after Demings advances in Senate race

On Wednesday, Governor DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio teamed up just hours after Rubio’s biggest threat for his Senate seat, Democrat Val Demings, moved forward in the primary. Senator Rubio was right at Governor DeSantis’ side as they crisscrossed the state on Wednesday, calling their trip the ‘Keep Florida...
orangeobserver.com

Carolina Amesty wins District 45 primary

Editor’s note: All voting totals and percentages are from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections’ unofficial results. Political newcomer Carolina Amesty emerged victorious in a crowded Republican primary for District 45 Florida State Representative. In Orange County, Amesty, 27, of Windermere, garnered 4,570 (44.55%) votes to defeat Vennia...
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
villages-news.com

Voters usher in new day in Sumter County

Voters ushered in a new day Tuesday night in Sumter County by electing Andrew Bilardello over entrenched incumbent Doug Gilpin. Bilardello faced long odds in opposing the longtime T&D Family Co. executive who has been in office for more than a decade, and has enjoyed the support of the Developer of The Villages.
WESH

Geraldine Thompson crowned Florida State Senate District 15 winner

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Geraldine Thompson defeated Kamia Brown in the race for Florida State Senate District 15 on Tuesday night. Thompson secured 53.1% of the votes. This is in Orange County and is the seat being vacated by Randolph Bracy, who is running for District 10 Congress. Both Brown and Thompson are current state representatives and both very popular.
click orlando

Central Florida school board elections see results during primaries

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races across Central Florida are wrapping up during the election primaries, and winners have already been announced in Brevard and Orange Counties. Carrying the endorsement of Governor DeSantis, Megan Wright defeated two-term District 1 seat Misty Belford by more than 20 points in...
iheart.com

WATCH: DeSantis Brutally Roasts 'Little Elf' Fauci

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is back at it again with his biting criticisms of the Washington establishment. During an event in Seminole County, Florida, on Wednesday, DeSantis shared a particularly harsh admonishment, even for him, directed squarely at the director of the National Institue of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
westorlandonews.com

Lawanna Gelzer Leads the Vote in Orange County District 6 Commissioner Race

Lawanna Gelzer, one of Orlando’s hardest working and well-known community activists, is the big winner in the Orange County District 6 Commissioner race. Gelzer emerged leading the vote on August 23rd and will head to a runoff. The votes are extremely close between the second and third candidates, so a recount will likely be needed to determine who will face Gelzer in November.
WESH

Jennifer Harris named Florida House District 44 primary winner

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Jennifer "Rita" Harris defeated incumbent Daisy Morales in the Florida House District 44 race. She won with 54.2% of the votes. The Orange County race was an "open" or universal primary with only two Democrats running. Florida House of Representatives District 44 has been represented...
WESH

Gov. DeSantis announces toll relief for some motorists

ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Orlando Thursday at Florida's Turnpike Headquarters. He began by slamming student loan relief, saying it is not fair to those that chose not to go to college due to the high cost. DeSantis added that he feels the...
