ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Spokane police investigating after woman attacked on Centennial Trail Wednesday morning

SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was attacked Wednesday morning on the Centennial Trial near Kendall Yards, according to the Spokane Police Department. She sustained apparent but non-life threatening injuries. SPD's Violent Crimes Task Force is investigating and should have more information to release soon. This is a developing story, check...
KHQ Right Now

Shooting at Dutch Jake Park injures four Thursday morning

SPOKANE, Wash. - Four people, including three teenagers, were put in the hospital Thursday morning after gunshots were reported at Dutch Jake Park. The three teens and one 40-year-old suffered gunshot wounds but the injuries are not life-threatening, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). SPD is still in the...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
Coeur D'alene, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
City
Kootenai, ID
State
Alabama State
Coeur D'alene, ID
Society
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman attacked while walking in Kendall Yards, suspect arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of randomly attacking a woman on the Centennial Trail has been arrested. Spokane Police arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout for first-degree assault. He was found by the SPD violent crimes task force on Thursday afternoon. The attack happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday near Olmsted Brothers Green Park in the Kendall Yards. The victim was out...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

One woman rescued from Spokane River near People’s Park

SPOKANE, Wash. – One woman was rescued from the Spokane River near People’s Park on Wednesday after getting stuck on a cluster of rocks. Spokane Fire Department officials told KHQ on scene a second person was also involved, but they were able to get to shore on their own.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Documents#Protest#Racism#Patriot Front#Coeur#Krem 2#Coeur D Alene Police#U Haul
inlander.com

Lost Boys' Garage founders open Summit Kitchen & Canteen on South Hill's busy Grand Avenue

The folks who brought you Lost Boys' Garage (6325 N. Wall St.) are climbing new heights with The Summit Kitchen & Canteen (1235 S. Grand Blvd.), both in Spokane. Kevin Pereira and Jhon Goodwin named their new place after the 1912 building's former life as a grocery store by the same name, although locals will likely refer to Summit as the "old Lindaman's," a beloved South Hill spot that closed in 2019.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Iphone
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KUOW

Changes in law enforcement may be leading to fewer guns at home

The city and county of Spokane have seen an unprecedented number of gun removals so far this year. And while there are different reasons a person can have firearms removed from their home, some of this increase appears to be driven by a change in how courts are treating domestic violence protection orders.
Bonner County Daily Bee

White's Laclede mill destroyed by fire

Last Thursday night a fire starting in the planing mill of A.C. White Lumber Company at Laclede destroyed the sawmill, planing mill, $400,000-worth of manufactured lumber, a company residence, boarding house and bunkhouse and the residence of W. J. Hodge. The total loss is estimated at $700,000, with insurance to approximately $400,000.
LACLEDE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy