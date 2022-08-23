Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
IDOE launches statewide Math, English tutoring grant
— The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced the launch of “Indiana Learns,” a statewide grant program that will provide qualifying families with up to $1,000 to spend on math and English/language arts high-dosage tutoring and approved out-of-school academic programs for their students. The initiative’s goal is...
Leising to serve as State Fair Advisory committee vice chair
Statehouse — State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) will serve as vice chair of the Indiana State Fair Advisory Committee and a non-voting member of the Indiana State Fair Commission, and as a member of several other study committees in preparation for the 2023 legislative session. Leising’s other assignments include...
