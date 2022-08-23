Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Franklin County motorcyclist flown from three-vehicle wreck near Seymour
Seymour, IN — Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post investigated a three-vehicle crash on I-65 in Jackson County on Thursday where a Franklin County motorcyclist was flown to a Louisville, Kentucky hospital with serious injuries. The initial investigation by the ISP-Versailles Post Crash Reconstruction Team indicates that, shortly...
WRBI Radio
Silver Alert issued for Greensburg woman missing for past month
Greensburg, IN — The Greensburg Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jennifer Leeper, a 36 year old white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. Leeper is missing from Greensburg and was last seen on July 25 at 1:29 pm. She is...
WRBI Radio
DCCF to hold Trade Fair in September
Decatur County, IN — Do you like working with your hands?. Does a career in automotive, ag, trucking, flooring, beauty, or another industry interest you?. Whether you’re a student or an adult looking for a career change, Decatur County Community Foundation invites you to a free Trades Fair.
WRBI Radio
FCWA issues boil advisory for certain areas near state line
— Utility construction has forced the Franklin County Water Association to issue a boil advisory for certain areas near the Ohio State line. Customers along Riley Pike, Springfield, Merrell, and Stateline roads are advised to boil their drinking water until further notice.
WRBI Radio
IDOE launches statewide Math, English tutoring grant
— The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced the launch of “Indiana Learns,” a statewide grant program that will provide qualifying families with up to $1,000 to spend on math and English/language arts high-dosage tutoring and approved out-of-school academic programs for their students. The initiative’s goal is...
WRBI Radio
8.26.2022 Scores and Coaches Interviews
East Central Coach Jake Meiners chats with WRBI’s Jerry Stenger after his team’s big win at Harrison…. Batesville Coach Evan Ulery talks to WRBI’s Terrance Arney and Tom Snape about his team’s win at Milan…
WRBI Radio
WRBI Radio
Leising to serve as State Fair Advisory committee vice chair
Statehouse — State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) will serve as vice chair of the Indiana State Fair Advisory Committee and a non-voting member of the Indiana State Fair Commission, and as a member of several other study committees in preparation for the 2023 legislative session. Leising’s other assignments include...
