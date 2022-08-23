Read full article on original website
DCCF to hold Trade Fair in September
Decatur County, IN — Do you like working with your hands?. Does a career in automotive, ag, trucking, flooring, beauty, or another industry interest you?. Whether you’re a student or an adult looking for a career change, Decatur County Community Foundation invites you to a free Trades Fair.
IDOE launches statewide Math, English tutoring grant
— The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced the launch of “Indiana Learns,” a statewide grant program that will provide qualifying families with up to $1,000 to spend on math and English/language arts high-dosage tutoring and approved out-of-school academic programs for their students. The initiative’s goal is...
Franklin County motorcyclist flown from three-vehicle wreck near Seymour
Seymour, IN — Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post investigated a three-vehicle crash on I-65 in Jackson County on Thursday where a Franklin County motorcyclist was flown to a Louisville, Kentucky hospital with serious injuries. The initial investigation by the ISP-Versailles Post Crash Reconstruction Team indicates that, shortly...
FCWA issues boil advisory for certain areas near state line
— Utility construction has forced the Franklin County Water Association to issue a boil advisory for certain areas near the Ohio State line. Customers along Riley Pike, Springfield, Merrell, and Stateline roads are advised to boil their drinking water until further notice.
Reminder: Part of State Road 46 in Morris to be closed this weekend
— This reminder that a weekend closure is scheduled to begin tonight (Friday) at 8:00 on State Road 46 in Morris as crews work to complete a box culvert replacement project. INDOT says the road will reopen by 6 am Monday. The area where the work will take place is...
Silver Alert issued for Greensburg woman missing for past month
Greensburg, IN — The Greensburg Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jennifer Leeper, a 36 year old white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. Leeper is missing from Greensburg and was last seen on July 25 at 1:29 pm. She is...
8.26.2022 Scores and Coaches Interviews
East Central Coach Jake Meiners chats with WRBI’s Jerry Stenger after his team’s big win at Harrison…. Batesville Coach Evan Ulery talks to WRBI’s Terrance Arney and Tom Snape about his team’s win at Milan…
Batesville mercy rules Greensburg in girls soccer, 10-0
Batesville rolled over Greensburg 10-0 in girls’ varsity soccer Thursday evening at the Dog Pound. The Bulldogs set the pace in the first three minutes of the game when they scored their first goals of the night. Pirate freshman goalkeeper saw 20 shots on goal in the first half...
