Pittsburgh, PA

3 offseason mistakes the Pittsburgh Penguins will come to regret

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a number of moves this offseason in hopes of remaining a contender, but not all of them are likely to pan out. As with any move in the NHL, there is a certain level of risk to making changes to an existing roster – whether that is by adding someone knew, removing an existing piece or simply keeping things as they are.
BUFFALO SABRES: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THE SYSTEM

With rookie tournaments around the National Hockey League getting underway in less than four weeks, it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to what players classify as a prospect. For my lists over the next couple of weeks, I will be using Corey Pronman's guide from 2019, as that's the most updated I could find. For Pronman's guide, he uses the following two requirements:
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS SIGN VETERAN FORWARD PHIL KESSEL

The Vegas Golden Knights announced on Wednesday night the signing of veteran forward Phil Kessel. He is being brought in on a one-year deal worth $1.5 million. Kessel has quite the streak of consecutive NHL games with 982 in a row, which is the longest active streak and seven away from tying Keith Yandle's record of 989.
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Islanders, Canucks, Stars, Flyers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Lou Lamoriello talks about his inaction over the summer and what’s next for the New York Islanders. Will the Vancouver Canucks try to swing a deal with the Islanders now?. The Dallas Stars could be looking at moving Anton Khudobin and the Philadelphia...
Kessel signs one-year, $1.5 million contract with Golden Knights

34-year-old forward had 52 points last season, has played 982 consecutive games. Phil Kessel signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. The 34-year-old forward was an unrestricted free agent. He had 52 points (eight goals, 44 assists) in 82 games for the Arizona Coyotes...
Keeping Up with the Penguins

A look at players' offseason hobbies outside of hockey. During the grind of a season, the players tend to be so focused on hockey that they don't have the capacity for much else. So whenever they're not at the rink, guys are typically hanging out with their families or finding ways to unwind and decompress.
