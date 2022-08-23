Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Related
3 offseason mistakes the Pittsburgh Penguins will come to regret
The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a number of moves this offseason in hopes of remaining a contender, but not all of them are likely to pan out. As with any move in the NHL, there is a certain level of risk to making changes to an existing roster – whether that is by adding someone knew, removing an existing piece or simply keeping things as they are.
markerzone.com
BUFFALO SABRES: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THE SYSTEM
With rookie tournaments around the National Hockey League getting underway in less than four weeks, it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to what players classify as a prospect. For my lists over the next couple of weeks, I will be using Corey Pronman's guide from 2019, as that's the most updated I could find. For Pronman's guide, he uses the following two requirements:
What to Expect from Penguins Coaching Staff After Extensions
The Pittsburgh Penguins extended Todd Reirden and Mike Vellucci, but what will they bring to the table for the next two seasons?
markerzone.com
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS SIGN VETERAN FORWARD PHIL KESSEL
The Vegas Golden Knights announced on Wednesday night the signing of veteran forward Phil Kessel. He is being brought in on a one-year deal worth $1.5 million. Kessel has quite the streak of consecutive NHL games with 982 in a row, which is the longest active streak and seven away from tying Keith Yandle's record of 989.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Islanders, Canucks, Stars, Flyers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Lou Lamoriello talks about his inaction over the summer and what’s next for the New York Islanders. Will the Vancouver Canucks try to swing a deal with the Islanders now?. The Dallas Stars could be looking at moving Anton Khudobin and the Philadelphia...
Will the Penguins Return to the RoboPen?
Are the Pittsburgh Penguins bringing back the RoboPen Logo?
NHL
Kessel signs one-year, $1.5 million contract with Golden Knights
34-year-old forward had 52 points last season, has played 982 consecutive games. Phil Kessel signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. The 34-year-old forward was an unrestricted free agent. He had 52 points (eight goals, 44 assists) in 82 games for the Arizona Coyotes...
Bryce Harper set to rejoin Phils for opener vs. Pirates
The Philadelphia Phillies had more to celebrate Thursday than just a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds. The reigning National
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season wrapped up with the Colorado Avalanche becoming Stanley Cup champions for the third time in their history.
NHL
Keeping Up with the Penguins
A look at players' offseason hobbies outside of hockey. During the grind of a season, the players tend to be so focused on hockey that they don't have the capacity for much else. So whenever they're not at the rink, guys are typically hanging out with their families or finding ways to unwind and decompress.
Comments / 0