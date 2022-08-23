Read full article on original website
2 charged with murder of man shot, killed in northeast Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people are facing murder charges in the death of a man who died in the hospital Wednesday after a shooting in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 12:15 a.m. on August 24 near the 1100 block of West […]
Woman in custody after police pursuit ends in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over a police pursuit Thursday afternoon as a driver weaved through traffic on Charlotte streets. The car sped through areas along North Tryon Street and East Sugar Creek Road at about 4 p.m. The driver entered turn lanes and medians several times. The...
Police video released of shootout injuring Mecklenburg County deputy, suspect
CHARLOTTE — Dashcam and bodycam video were released Thursday in a shooting that happened in northeast Charlotte in February when a Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputy was shot five times before returning fire, striking a suspect. On Feb. 19, Deputy Dijon Whyms was flagged down by a man who...
Shooting investigation underway near west Charlotte restaurant, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is facing serious injuries after a shooting near a west Charlotte restaurant on Thursday afternoon, police said. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it responded to an assault with deadly weapon call just after 3:30 p.m. near Beauregard's on Freedom Drive. Medic confirmed one person...
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating homicide at north Charlotte convenience store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting at a convenience store off West Sugar Creek Road, close to Reagan Drive. Officers say it happened around 12:15 this morning. Police at the scene told WBTV crew two men were arguing, one shot the other then took...
fox46.com
Two people stabbed following alleged road rage incident in Plaza Midwood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were stabbed following an alleged road rage incident in the Plaza Midwood area Thursday afternoon, according to multiple witnesses. Queen City News crews were along Thomas Avenue as emergency personnel descended upon the area for reports of the stabbing. Witnesses told...
cn2.com
Waffle House Shooting Suspect in Custody
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Vernon Hughes, 25, of Chester has been identified as the shooter in the August 20 Waffle House shooting. Officers tell us Hughes was transferred to the Rock Hill Jail after being found by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office where warrants for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime were issued.
Suspect’s sister says ‘desperation’ led to cross-Charlotte chase in July
CHARLOTTE — Tyler Harding is awaiting trial on a slew of criminal charges connected with a police chase that swept up and down Charlotte last month, but in an exclusive interview with Channel 9, his sister says the incident was an act of desperation. Selina Harding says there’s no...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for Charlotte convenience store robbery
‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85 in Gaston County. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The state is looking...
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating homicide off Sugar Creek Road
The crash happened near Statesville Avenue and involved a truck and a car. It appeared the truck rear-ended the car. Happening today, new federal laws to help stop ghost guns from ending up in your neighborhood will be in place. Raises for CMS teachers approved. Updated: 6 hours ago. With...
Suspect on the loose after deadly wreck on I-85 in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The person who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is still on the loose, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect crashed into the back of a car that was stopped due to traffic near Statesville Avenue, just north of I-77. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into another car sitting on I-85.
Charlotte police investigating deadly shooting in Hidden Valley
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in the Hidden Valley neighborhood of northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting just after midnight Tuesday night along West Sugar Creek Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who'd been shot. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died, according to CMPD.
Man arrested after Rock Hill Waffle House shooting: police
Vernon Hughes, 25, of Chester, was identified as the shooter and attempted murder warrants were issued for his arrest.
One person killed in northeast Charlotte shooting: CMPD
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Sawyers Mill Road near North Tryon Street.
Detectives conduct homicide investigation at northeast Charlotte apartment complex, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — One person died from a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon in northeast Charlotte, paramedics said. The homicide investigation appeared to be around a white car riddled with several bullet holes in the parking lot at the Belmont at Tryon apartments along Sawyers Mill Road off North Tryon Street.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: Man Shot In South Charlotte Pronounced Dead At Hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal south Charlotte shooting, detectives say. Police say Taveon Deprea Jones was pronounced dead at a local hospital Monday night. Around 7:19 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with...
Gastonia Police: Missing 16-year-old might be in the Charlotte area
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing teenager. Christina Seiple, 16, was reported missing by her family. According to Gastonia Police, Seiple's family believes she may be in the Charlotte area with her boyfriend. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Police asking for help identifying Gaston County thief
The suspect reportedly stole items from a pawn shop.
fox46.com
Two charged in murder of 25-year-old man in University City area: CMPD
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been charged in the murder of a 25-year-old man that happened Tuesday in the University City area, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Joshua Douglas, 22, has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, and Jeffrey Jones, 30,...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Detectives looking to identify man who wore NASA hoodie during robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a man who robbed a convenience store in northeast Charlotte. The incident happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, August 18 at the Circle K convenience store located at 10000 N. Tryon Street. Surveillance footage from...
