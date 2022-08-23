ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Crime & Safety
City
fox46.com

Two people stabbed following alleged road rage incident in Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were stabbed following an alleged road rage incident in the Plaza Midwood area Thursday afternoon, according to multiple witnesses. Queen City News crews were along Thomas Avenue as emergency personnel descended upon the area for reports of the stabbing. Witnesses told...
cn2.com

Waffle House Shooting Suspect in Custody

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Vernon Hughes, 25, of Chester has been identified as the shooter in the August 20 Waffle House shooting. Officers tell us Hughes was transferred to the Rock Hill Jail after being found by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office where warrants for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime were issued.
WBTV

Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for Charlotte convenience store robbery

‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85 in Gaston County. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The state is looking...
WCNC

Suspect on the loose after deadly wreck on I-85 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The person who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is still on the loose, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect crashed into the back of a car that was stopped due to traffic near Statesville Avenue, just north of I-77. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into another car sitting on I-85.
WCNC

Charlotte police investigating deadly shooting in Hidden Valley

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in the Hidden Valley neighborhood of northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting just after midnight Tuesday night along West Sugar Creek Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who'd been shot. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died, according to CMPD.
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Man Shot In South Charlotte Pronounced Dead At Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal south Charlotte shooting, detectives say. Police say Taveon Deprea Jones was pronounced dead at a local hospital Monday night. Around 7:19 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with...
WCNC

Gastonia Police: Missing 16-year-old might be in the Charlotte area

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing teenager. Christina Seiple, 16, was reported missing by her family. According to Gastonia Police, Seiple's family believes she may be in the Charlotte area with her boyfriend. For the latest breaking news, weather...
fox46.com

Two charged in murder of 25-year-old man in University City area: CMPD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been charged in the murder of a 25-year-old man that happened Tuesday in the University City area, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Joshua Douglas, 22, has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, and Jeffrey Jones, 30,...
CHARLOTTE, NC

