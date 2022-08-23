Read full article on original website
Public Hearing - Land Use Application/Permit
Board of County Commissioners/1041 Permitting Authority. NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR A KIOWA COUNTY 1041 LAND USE APPLICATION/PERMIT. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Kiowa County Board of Commissioners/1041 Permitting Authority will hold a Public Hearing to consider a 1041 Permit application. APPLICANT: Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, Inc. LOCATION:...
Cheyenne County government payments - July 2022
The Board of County Commissioners met in regular session the 14th day of July and the 1st day of August, 2022 with the following present:. Ronald R. Smith, Chairman Marcy Brossman, County Administrator. Darin C. Dickey, Commissioner. R. J. Jolly, Commissioner. Patricia A. Daugherty, Clerk to Board. COUNTY GENERAL. NAME...
Kiowa County events calendar - September 1-29, 2022
Eads School RE-1 4:00 p.m. MS Volleyball @ Hi-Plains. 10:00 a.m. Kiowa County Riding Club - Kiowa County Fairgrounds. 1:00 p.m. 4-H & FFA Poultry & Rabbit Show - Kiowa County Fairgrounds. 6:00 p.m. 4-H & FFA Goat Show - Kiowa County Fairgrounds. 6:00 p.m. SECCC Barrel Race - Kiowa...
Eads School Calendar August 29-September 15, 2022
Parents, if your child(ren) are not qualified for free or reduced lunches, you need to PLEASE send a lunch payment to school if you have not already done so. Ms. Kelli and I will be processing lunch bills next week. You are welcome to fill out a free/reduced lunch application if you feel you might qualify any time throughout the school year. Thank you in advance.
Kiowa County 4-H Exhibit Day, State Fair results
Kiowa County 4-H has hit its busy time of the year. First, starting with Kiowa County 4-H Exhibit Day August 1. Judging began at 10:00 a.m. continuing to 1:00 p.m. There were 45 projects judged, with 39 of those projects being promoted to Colorado State Fair. That evening, the Eads...
Kiowa County Commissioners meeting minutes - August 11, 2022
The regular meeting of the Kiowa County Commissioners was called to order on August 11, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. by Chairman Donald Oswald. Robertson opened the meeting with Prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. Those in Attendance:. Donald Oswald, Chairman. Howard Robertson, Commissioner Mike Lening, Commissioner. Delisa Weeks, County Clerk...
Pages from the Past - From our 135-year Archives for August 28, 2022
About Town- Melissa Peterson & Doris Lessenden: Scoopfuls of homemade ice cream were filling dishes as quickly as possible at the Artist of The Plains annual ice cream social. The next Eads Chamber of Commerce meeting will include updates on the railroad abandonment, the prison initiative, highway construction, emergency road monies, new doctor and dentist, school improvements, Ag housing and the Bransgrove building.
Kiowa County’s Cathryn Anderson is among 17 contestants vying for Colorado Silver Queen title
Whether baton twirling or rock painting, singing or dancing, 17 of the region's grand dames are expected to bring their talents to the Colorado Building on the Colorado State Fairgrounds September 1 as they vie for the title of Colorado's Silver Queen. The contest is slated to begin at 4:00 p.m.
Cheyenne County Employee Compensation
EMPLOYMENT COMPENSATION PAID BY CHEYENNE COUNTY FOR JUNE 2022. In compliance with the Colorado Revised Statute 30-25-111(1.5), I Marcy Brossman,. County Administrator, do hereby certify that the following is a true, complete record of gross. compensation paid in June 2022, to the employees and officials of Cheyenne County. COUNTY GENERAL...
Obituary – Margaret Pauline Davis
Margaret Pauline (Everett) Davis, 86, of Boyero, passed away August 15, 2022, in Hugo at the Lincoln Health Care Center. Margaret is the daughter of Paul M and Gladys R (Copley) Everett. She was born September 6, 1936, at Aroya. She was welcomed by her sister, Mary Frances. She grew...
