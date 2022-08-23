ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kiowacountypress.net

Trio of alcohol measures qualify for November ballot

(The Center Square) - Coloradans will get a say in changing the landscape of retail alcohol sales in the state come November after a trio of alcohol-related measures qualified for the ballot. Backers of each of the three measures - Initiative #96, Initiative #121, and Initiative #122 - collected enough...
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

New Colorado boards and commissions appointments announced

Advisory Committee to the Property Tax Administrator. The Advisory Committee reviews and approves or disapproves manuals, appraisal procedures, and instructions prepared and published by the property tax administrator. for a term expiring September 1, 2026:. Keith Alan Erffmeyer of Parker, Colorado, to serve as an assessor from a county with...
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

New housing unit permits in Colorado down 20 percent last month

(The Center Square) - Permits to build new housing units in Colorado dropped by 20 percent last month, which indicates the state's housing supply "may not continue to recover as needed," according to a new analysis. The analysis by the Common Sense Institute, a free-enterprise think tank, found that a...
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Arkansas River report for August 25, 2022

Leadville - 0.33 inch. Buena Vista - 0.54-1.59 inches. Westcliffe - 0.30-1.06 inches. Colorado Springs - 0.14-0.94 inch. For the current water year, the August report from the Governor's Water Availability Task Force indicates Colorado is still 1.75 inches below the long-term average for precipitation. Reservoir Storage. Water storage in...
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Arizona initiative to overturn several election laws pulled from fall ballot

(The Center Square) - Many of Arizona's recent election reforms will not be on the November ballot. The Arizonans for Free and Fair Elections Act has been kicked off the November ballot following a state Supreme Court review. The Supreme Court affirmed Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Mikitish's Friday...
ARIZONA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Notice and Application for Hearing - Western Operating Company

BEFORE THE COLORADO OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION. TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:. Pursuant to Rule 523.d, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission Staff has applied to the Commission for an Order Finding Violation against Western Operating Company (Operator No. 95620) ("Western") to adjudicate allegations in the Notices of Alleged Violation Nos. 402696150 and 402696196.
COLORADO STATE
8newsnow.com

Mysterious multicolored lights illuminate Las Vegas night sky

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Mysterious blue lights forming various shapes and images lit up the night sky in Las Vegas Tuesday evening, capturing the imaginations of many. Rest assured, nothing sinister was at play. The light show was not the result of extraterrestrials, but rather, a demo for a new drone company called Nova Sky Stories, owned by the brother of Elon Musk, Kimbal Musk.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Weirdest Weather Events That’ve Happened In Las Vegas, Clark County

This year, Las Vegas has seen its most intense monsoon season in over a decade. According to the National Weather Service, we haven’t received over an inch of rainfall since 2015. This year, Las Vegas received 1.28 inches of rainfall. And this abnormal weather has come with some dire consequences.
news3lv.com

'Water cops' take to Las Vegas streets to crack down on violations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Amidst a Tier 2-shortage and unprecedented water levels, every drop of water we use here in the Las Vegas valley matters. “It's now more imperative than ever that every water-use sector across the Colorado River reduce water use," said Corey Enus with the Southern Nevada Water Authority and Las Vegas Valley Water District.
kiowacountypress.net

Southeast Colorado high school football scores – August 25-27, 2022

Bethune @ Arickaree (Non-League) La Junta @ Burlington (Non-League) Lamar @ Trinidad (Non-League) Genoa-Hugo @ Eads (Non-League) Cheyenne Wells @ Stratton (Non-League) Walsh @ La Veta (Non-League) Walsh 62. La Veta 64. Manzanola @ Sierra Grande (Non-League) Manzanola 6. Sierra Grande 78. Calhan @ Las Animas (Non-League) Calhan 50. Las...
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

North Dakota lawmakers question AG's office over cost overruns, deleted emails

(The Center Square) - North Dakota lawmakers were left with more questions than answers after building renovations ordered by the state attorney general's office went almost $2 million over budget and emails related to the project were deleted. Deputy Attorney General Claire Ness told the Government Administrative Committee Wednesday that...
POLITICS
News Channel Nebraska

Inmate missing for over two years was arrested in Las Vegas

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate disappeared from the Community Correctional Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) more than two years ago was arrested Friday in Las Vegas. Officers said Ronald Taylor was taken into custody after leaving CCC-L on May 21, 2020 with another inmate, Brandon Britton. Britton was found and arrested in Texas on June 5, 2020 before being returned to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS).
LINCOLN, NE

