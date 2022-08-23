BEFORE THE COLORADO OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION. TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:. Pursuant to Rule 523.d, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission Staff has applied to the Commission for an Order Finding Violation against Western Operating Company (Operator No. 95620) ("Western") to adjudicate allegations in the Notices of Alleged Violation Nos. 402696150 and 402696196.

