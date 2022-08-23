Read full article on original website
Related
ABC News
Amazon keeps growing, and so does its cache of data on you
From what you buy online, to how you remember tasks, to when you monitor your doorstep, Amazon is seemingly everywhere. And it appears the company doesn’t want to halt its reach anytime soon. In recent weeks, Amazon has said it will spend billions of dollars in two gigantic acquisitions that, if approved, will broaden its ever growing presence in the lives of consumers.
Brazen Boutique Founder Jance Chartae Talks Pivoting From Management To E-Commerce
Brazen Boutique's Jance Chartae is giving the 4-1-1 on how to pivot from management to e-commerce.
Providing Credit for Small Businesses - Interview With Dave Lewis, CEO and Founder of Ranqx
HackerNoon Reporter: Please tell us briefly about your background. I’ve donned many hats over my lifetime but have spent the last two decades firmly in the B2B world. Prior to starting Ranqx, I founded a company called VantagePoint, a growth advisory business with offices in Auckland, Sydney and Dubai.
Peer-To-Peer Lending And How It Can Benefit Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses
Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending is a system that matches a borrower with a lender without the intervention of a middleman. P2P lending can also be referred to as crowdfunding or social lending. Small businesses and entrepreneurs are the biggest beneficiaries of p2p lending. Many fintech companies offer P2p loans for businesses, which has immensely helped support small businesses. Here are 5 amazing ways that p2P loans can benefit entrepreneurs and small businesses in 5 Amazing Ways.
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
Thirdweb, which makes a development toolkit to build and launch Web3 products, raises $24M at a $160M valuation from Haun Ventures, Shopify, and Coinbase
There’s been a lot of hype about “Web3”, but the reality is that it’s still a largely nascent and fragmented concept, and that has led to Web3 startups building platforms to engage with it more easily getting a lot of attention. In the latest development, a startup called thirdweb — which has created a development toolkit to make it easier to build and launch Web3 products such as blockchain games, NFTs, DAOs, marketplaces and more — has raised $24 million, a Series A that values the London startup at $160 million.
kitco.com
Coinbase deals with a new lawsuit and celebrates the addition of PayPal to its TRUST network
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Starting with the bad news first, a user of the platform has filed a class-action lawsuit against the...
dailyhodl.com
Mastercard CEO Says Credit Card Giant Working With Binance To Enable Customers Make Crypto Payments
The chief executive officer of Mastercard says that the credit card giant is teaming up with digital asset exchange Binance to boost crypto payments for everyday purchases. CEO Michael Miebach says that financial services company is working with the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume to enable people to use their digital coins when purchasing from stores that accept Mastercard.
Today in the Connected Economy: Bank of America Sees Record Digital Use
Today in the connected economy, Bank of America looks to up its spending on electronic banking after seeing a record number of log-ins last month. Also global payroll solution developer Deel unveils its Instant Card Transfer solution with the help of Paysend, and corporate disbursements provider Onbe joins forces with financial services firm Equity Trust Company to help real estate investors pay expenses within their individual retirement accounts (IRAs).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Automating AP Operations a Boon for Online Marketplaces
The pandemic gave a tailwind to online marketplaces, but the boom has legs and signals a sea change in the ways and means by which sellers and buyers find one another, interact and above all, transact. For the marketplaces themselves, the surge in transactions has been one that carries some...
Stay Ahead of Supply Chain Slowdowns Using This Hybrid Delivery Option That Is Transforming The Ecommerce Space
Amid ongoing supply chain challenges, an increasing number of businesses are using "click and collect" technology to streamline and improve their ecommerce deliveries.
Today in B2B Payments: Digital Solutions Tackle Industry-Specific Problems
Today in B2B payments, suppliers of digital solutions aim to streamline manual processes and other hurdles, with solutions for the agriculture, trucking and chemical industries. The agriculture industry has been tough to digitize, but that didn’t stop DiMuto CEO Gary Loh from launching his company in 2019 to solve the...
Nature.com
A blockchain based lightweight peer-to-peer energy trading framework for secured high throughput micro-transactions
With the electric power grid experiencing a rapid shift to the smart grid paradigm over a deregulated energy market, Internet of Things (IoT) based solutions are gaining prominence and innovative Peer To Peer (P2P) energy trading at micro-level are being deployed. Such advancement, however leave traditional security models vulnerable and pave the path for Blockchain, an Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with its decentralized, open and transparency characteristics as a viable alternative. However, due to deregulation in energy trading markets, massive volumes of micro transactions are required to be supported, which become a performance bottleneck with existing Blockchain solution such as Hyperledger, Ethereum and so on. In this paper, a lightweight 'Tangle' based framework, namely IOTA (Third generation DLT) is employed for designing an energy trading market that uses Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) based solution that not only alleviates the reward overhead for micro-transactions but also provides scalability, quantum-proof, and high throughput of such transactions at low confirmation latency. Furthermore the Masked Authentication Messaging (MAM) protocol is used over the IOTA P2P energy trading framework that allows energy producer and consumer to share the data while maintaining the confidentiality, and facilitates the data accessibility. The Raspberry Pi 3 board along with voltage sensor (INA219) used for the setting up light node and publishing and fetching data from the Tangle. The results of the obtained benchmarking indicate low confirmation latency, high throughput, system with Hyperledger Fabric and Ethereum. Moreover, the effect of transaction rate decreases when the IOTA bundle size increases more than 10. For bundle size 5 and 10 it behaves absolutely better than any other platform. The speedy confirmation time of transactions in IOTA, is most suitable for peer to peer energy trading scenarios. This study serves as a guideline for deploying, end-to-end transaction with IOTA Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and improving the performance of Blockchain in the energy sector under various operating conditions.
Partner banking (BaaS) Is A Lifeline For Beleaguered Community Banks
Between heightened regulatory scrutiny of partner banking relationships with fintechs and fintechs facing their own operating headwinds in a rocky market, it is reasonable to conclude right now is a bad time to launch partner banking services. But disruption breeds innovation. The challenges facing existing bilateral bank-fintech relationships will open opportunities for new partner banks to emerge as the Banking as a Service (BaaS) industry enters a new phase of its lifecycle. The current market environment not only presents a compelling opportunity to launch banking services that meet the demands of regulators and fintech partners, but also offers a lifeline to community banks struggling to accelerate growth and increase profitability from their current services.
CoinTelegraph
Malaysian bank works on crypto-friendly ‘super app’ with Ant Group tech
Malaysia continues accelerating its pace of cryptocurrency adoption as one of the major local banks is moving into cryptocurrency trading as part of its default banking offerings. Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad, one of the largest private investment banks with more than 500,000 customers, has partnered with China’s tech giant Ant...
Shoplazza, Klarna Team to Speed Merchant Globalization
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform Shoplazza has teamed with buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Klarna to offer new payment options to more than 360,000 Shoplazza merchants. According to a Tuesday (Aug. 23) news release, the partnership gives international customers a greater diversity of payment options and provides better conversion rates for merchants.
TechCrunch
As our populations age, this startup is turning live-in care into a gig-economy platform
Now another startup aims to create an almost “gig-economy style” platform for people providing live-in care to the elderly, this time in Europe. Marta, the European digital platform for live-in care, says when people try to arrange this kind of care for their elderly relatives, there are up to six intermediaries involved, and four out of five placements fail. Marta’s solution is an AI-driven matching platform where carers can be found for live-in positions. I guess you might call it UpWork for live-in care?
hackernoon.com
A Web3 Project’s Journey to Organizational Decentralization
Decentralization is a core Web3 tenet, and companies in the space should embrace it not just for their tech stack, but also for how they run their daily operations. By hiring globally, keeping open communication channels, setting the right rules, and promoting individual ownership, they can morph into agile, dynamic, and fast-moving global networks building the Internet's future.
EMEA Daily: Visa, Mastercard Blame Fraud for Increased Cross-Border Fees; LianLian Global Partners With Uncapped on eCommerce Financing
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the U.K. Parliament’s Treasury Committee has published the responses of Visa and Mastercard after it questioned their decision to raise cross-border interchange fees. Meanwhile, LianLian Global has strengthened its offering in the U.K. thanks to a partnership with Uncapped that will allow the platform to offer financing to eCommerce businesses.
Free Webinar | September 13: How To Build A Billion-Dollar Business
How do you build a billion-dollar business? Register now for this free webinar and learn from Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman →
crowdfundinsider.com
My Ether Wallet Introduces Mobile NFT Manager for Enhanced UX in Metaverse
MEW (MyEtherWallet), the platform to access the Ethereum ecosystem, announced the launch of its mobile NFT Manager “within the MEW wallet app, a user-focused way to access non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the go with an iOS or Android device.”. App users “can now browse, purchase, and interact with NFT...
Comments / 0