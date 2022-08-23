Hydrogen Generation Market Size to Reach $263.5 Billion by 2027 | Siemens, Linde plc, ENGIE, Air Liquide, Air Products Inc.

Read full article on original website
Broker Marsh launches world first insurance for hydrogen projects
LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Broker Marsh, a unit of Marsh & McLennan (MMC.N), said on Monday it was launching the world's first dedicated insurance for hydrogen energy projects, as the nascent industry looks to scale up quickly in the fight against climate change.
Benzinga
China's Newest Threat to Western Civilization Could Be In Your Home Right Now
The U.S. and U.K. banned Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd from its 5G telecoms networks citing national security threats from China. The U.K. also cracked down on the surveillance equipment from Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, which Washington has already blacklisted. Recently, the U.S....
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
IFLScience
New Flying Car On Sale Requires No License To Operate
A new flying car touted as the “future of air travel” can travel at 63 miles per hour (101.4 kilometers per hour) and stay airborne for up to 20 minutes thanks to a Tesla battery pack – but thanks to US regulations needs no license to fly. That’s right: you could zip around in a one-person flying car without a pilot’s license or even a driver’s license.
Whistle blows in Germany for world's first hydrogen train fleet
Germany on Wednesday inaugurated a railway line powered entirely by hydrogen, a "world premiere" and a major step forward for green train transport despite nagging supply challenges. Europe's enduring reliance on gas from Russia amid massive tensions over the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine poses major challenges for the development of hydrogen in rail transport.
rigzone.com
88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
protocol.com
The US chokes China's chips
Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
TechCrunch
Manchin’s ultimatum may turn the US into a battery powerhouse
That was the gist of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s discussions with the automotive industry regarding EV tax credits. Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, had grown increasingly concerned about China’s dominance of the lithium-ion battery market, and he told car companies that they needed to move vast swaths of the global battery supply chain out of China.
Europe's energy crisis has gotten so bad that French power stations are being allowed to break environmental rules as a fresh heatwave looks set to cause more chaos
French power stations are reportedly being allowed to break environmental rules to stay open as the country struggles with a national energy crisis.
The Verge
Ford is laying off thousands of employees, and here’s the memo explaining the change
Ford is laying off about 3,000 employees and contract workers, with the cuts primarily affecting staff in the US, Canada, and India, The Wall Street Journal reports. Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley sent a memo on Monday informing staff of the layoffs, with affected workers being told later this week.
Tesla needs nickel to dominate the car industry. It just signed a $5 billion deal with the metal’s largest source
Indonesian government officials announced that Tesla had agreed to buy $5 billion worth of nickel products from the country. If Elon Musk wants to sell 20 million cars a year by 2030, he’ll need a lot of nickel—a key metal used in the electric batteries that power Tesla cars. And now, after years of wooing, the largest source of the metal seems to have won the Tesla CEO over.
Tanker carrying first Australian gas shipment to Europe in more than five years will dock in UK before most of it is piped into continent to storage sites
Australian gas will be shipped to Europe for the first time in over half a decade in an attempt to ease pressures as gas shortages continue to bite the continent. The Attalos gas tanker is expected to pull into the Isle of Grain terminal in Kent, by the mouth of the Thames today.
Countries, Including the U.S., Plan to Phase Out and Eventually Ban Gas Cars
One of Biden's priorities, when he came into office, was clean energy and EV ventures. At the federal level and the state level, it's becoming more of a priority for lawmakers to address pollution and climate change by focusing on cars. At the beginning of this year, gas prices skyrocketed and the push for EVs continues to develop. With all this effort, will gas cars be banned? It seems so. Here's what we know.
China turns back to coal as record heatwave causes power shortages
China is mining and importing more coal as its worst heatwave and drought in six decades hits hydroelectricity, the nation's second biggest source of power.
Nine companies to buy oil from U.S. strategic reserve in latest sale
Aug 11 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday said nine companies will buy 20 million barrels of oil in the latest sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of the Biden administration's plan to ease petroleum prices elevated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and economies recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Analysis-China no closer to peak coal despite record renewable capacity additions
SHANGHAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Though China is aiming to roll out record amounts of renewable capacity this year as decarbonisation elsewhere stalls, economic challenges mean Beijing is unlikely to tackle rising coal consumption ahead of schedule - and may hit a more painful peak.
Canada, Germany aim to start hydrogen shipments in 2025
STEPHENVILLE, Newfoundland (AP) — The leaders of Germany and Canada said Tuesday a new hydrogen pact will kick-start a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain, with the first deliveries expected in just three years. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed the deal in the port town of Stephenville, Newfoundland. A Canadian company has plans to build a zero-emission plant that will use wind energy to produce hydrogen and ammonia for export. Hydrogen is seen as a component of Europe’s plan to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels, particularly in light of the war in Ukraine and recent reductions in the supply of Russian natural gas to Germany and other countries. “The market case and the need to scale up was coming and wasn’t quite here yet. Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine has meant that everything gets accelerated,” Trudeau said.
Turmoil in the natural gas market spells trouble ahead
The outlook for inflation and the global economy hinges in large part on where energy prices head next — which makes recent turbulence in natural gas markets a worrying development.
A new tool will help make vertical wind turbine farms possible
Making offshore wind turbines lighter and cheaper to construct.
