DataSN Soon To Launch Its Next Foundational Infrastructure For Data Sharing Across People, Organizations, Enterprises, And Governments.

Axiata Group, Versa Networks to Deliver SASE for Asian Enterprises
Axiata Group, a mobile telecommunications and digital conglomerate in ASEAN and South Asia, announced its partnership with Versa Networks to deliver Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) technology for rapidly digitalising Asian enterprises. As a Versa Networks ACE Partner, Axiata Enterprise – the Group’s B2B unit – will collaborate with Axiata’s...
NTT DATA Launches Innovation Center in Six Countries Worldwide
NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, has launched Innovation Center in six locations worldwide in August 2022. These local centers, situated in countries where customers have high sensitivity to the latest trend, will focus on leading-edge technologies with the potential to become mainstream within five to ten years, aiming to generate new business through joint R&D with such customers.
Datong Government Names Alex Ju as The Consultant of Digital Industry Development for The Resource-based City's High-quality Transformation and Development
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- On August 19, 2022, Jinyang Lake Summit Yungang New Digital Infrastructure Development Forum was held in Datong, Shanxi, China. Meanwhile, the Datong Government formally appointed Mr. Alex Ju, founder of BCI Group, as the city’s data industry development consultant. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005884/en/ Datong Government Names Alex Ju as The Consultant of Digital Industry Development for The Resource-based City’s High-quality Transformation and Development (Photo: Business Wire)
Twilio Hackers Breached Over 130 Organizations Including Reputed IT, Software, Cloud, Retail Giants: Report
Twilio Inc TWLO hackers have compromised over 130 organizations during their hacking spree that netted the credentials of nearly 10,000 employees, TechCrunch reports. Twilio’s recent network intrusion aided the hackers in accessing the data of 125 Twilio customers and companies, including end-to-end encrypted messaging app Signal, after tricking employees into handing over their corporate login credentials and two-factor codes.
Impact of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence on Modern Business
Data is the new song of the town! You will always hear about how data is essential and the mode in which businesses are using it to enhance revenue generation. According to statistics, 91.5% of the best-performing companies have invested heavily in using Artificial Intelligence. Besides, there is a lot of data generated by businesses daily. However, the problem is how businesses use this data to enhance their performance and create a better playground for their long-term success.
How AI can Improve HR Processes for Small Businesses
According to the (SHRM), almost 90% of businesses already use AI in some capacity for HR management. Here are just a few examples of how small businesses can integrate AI into their company models and step into the future of work. Automate the recruitment process. This is probably the most...
Spark NZ Trials E2E 5G SA Network with Mavenir, AWS, Nokia & OPPO
To lay the groundwork for Spark to roll out standalone 5G at scale in the future, and explore the future benefits of 5G, Spark has created and run two proof-of-concepts for standalone 5G with technology providers Mavenir (5G standalone cloud-native core solution) and AWS (multi access edge computing and 5G optimised cloud solutions), and technology partners Nokia (cell site infrastructure) and OPPO (5G devices).
APIs Bridge Payment Gap for Online Merchants Selling Into Africa
Across the African continent, cross-border payments are slow, costly and highly fragmented. As a result of that tripartite challenge, “there might be 16 to 18 hubs for a payment to reach the last mile in some countries,” Jess Anuna, founder and CEO of Nigeria-based tech firm Klasha, told PYMNTS in an interview.
A Web3 Project’s Journey to Organizational Decentralization
Decentralization is a core Web3 tenet, and companies in the space should embrace it not just for their tech stack, but also for how they run their daily operations. By hiring globally, keeping open communication channels, setting the right rules, and promoting individual ownership, they can morph into agile, dynamic, and fast-moving global networks building the Internet's future.
Rakuten Mobile's New Open Innovation Lab Supports Open vRAN Verification
Rakuten Mobile announced the opening of the Rakuten Mobile Open Innovation Lab, a technology verification environment that utilizes the technologies and experience acquired by the operator through building its Open vRAN commercial mobile network. As of today, the virtualized Open vRAN verification platform will be made available to operators, vendors,...
Geriatric Care Services Market 2022-2027: Global Industry Demand, Growth Rate, Outlook, Top Companies and Forecast
The global geriatric care services market is majorly driven by the introduction of favorable government policies for senior citizens, along with lucrative reimbursement policies. According to latest research report By IMARC Group, titled “Geriatric Care Services Market Research Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers...
Capgemini, SAP to Accelerate Automotive Industry’s Journey Towards Sustainability
A joint initiative by Capgemini and SAP will work to accelerate the automotive industry’s journey towards sustainability. Capgemini and SAP will provide cloud products and services to support sustainability transformation in strategy, technology, and business model change. The initiative will enable companies to better manage their suppliers and supply chains in pursuit of their sustainability goals.
Casa Systems, Google Cloud to Further Advance Integrated Cloud Native Offerings
Casa Systems announced a strategic technology and distribution partnership with Google Cloud to further advance and differentiate Casa Systems and Google Cloud’s integrated cloud native software and service offerings. The partnership also provides for formalized and coordinated global sales, marketing, and support engagement, whereby Casa Systems and Google Cloud...
How Real Estate Works in the Metaverse
It used to be that if you wanted to own land, you had to put money on a plot of earth. But times are changing, and the new frontier is the burgeoning metaverse, the immersive “universe” of the virtual world. While the metaverse is still in its infancy, there’s been a land rush in recent years, with users and investors paying real money for virtual real estate.
The Best Practices for Web3 Security Risk Mitigation
If you're like most people, you've probably heard of the internet of things (IoT) and smart cities, but what about web3? Web3 is a term that refers to any type of computer-based system that connects humans and other devices via the cloud. It's basically what we have now: mobile apps, IoT devices, and even smart home systems.
ClearOne to Highlight Powerful and Affordable Hybrid Work and Learn AV Conferencing Solutions in InfoComm India 2022
Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to meet the needs of today’s hybrid work environment, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced it will return to InfoComm India 2022 (September 5-7) to showcase its award-winning line of professional conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming products at Booth F65 in the Bombay Exhibition Center in Mumbai. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005749/en/ ClearOne’s BMA 360 Beamforming Microphone Array is the world’s most technologically advanced ceiling tile beamforming mic array, delivering unrivaled audio performance and deployment ease. (Photo: Business Wire) Builders, architects, designers, contractors, and commercial integration professionals play an important role in offering best-in-class conferencing and collaboration solutions for a hybrid work environment — wherever that work environment might take place.
ERP Firm Jesta I.S. Debuts Upgraded Procurement Tools
Enterprise resource planning (ERP) provider Jesta I.S. has launched what it calls a “major” upgrade to one of its “four foundational software pillars.”. According to a Thursday (Aug. 25) news release, Vision S&D 22.0 comes with new features, functionalities and integrations designed to optimize product journeys, material resource planning and product data and lifecycle management.
The Maritime World Gets More (IoT) Connected
Control your hybrid communication with the Global Data SIM and the on-shore management platform. Our world is becoming more and more connected. Just think about the apps we use on our mobile phones, fitness trackers, wearables and our connected vehicles with dynamic route planning and even remote software updates. In the maritime vertical, IoT is also supporting the digital transformation, operational processes and automated ESG reporting. Digitalisation brings with it exciting possibilities looming on the horizon that will certainly shape the future of operations at sea.
What the Current State of B2B Commerce Means for Your Brand
Staying competitive in a turbulent market is no easy task for today’s brands. At the height of the pandemic, technology was put to the test as brands and retailers sought to remain connected and keep business going—however possible—despite the limitations on in-person meetings. Now, brands and retailers...
Intelinair Named 2022 “AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year”
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Intelinair, the maker of AGMRI®, today announced AgTech Breakthrough selected AGMRI Enterprise as “AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year” in the 2022 AgTech Breakthrough Awards. AgTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005121/en/ Intelinair named 2022 AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year by AgTech Breakthrough Award. (Graphic: Business Wire)
