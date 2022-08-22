ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

New Program Helps Schools Buy Local

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A new agreement will allow more schools to buy locally. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service has signed an agreement to provide almost $3.5 million for Minnesota schools to help buy more food locally. USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester...
Drought Conditions Continue to Ease in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Our recent rains have helped ease the drought in central and southern Minnesota. Thursday's weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 21 percent of the state is still abnormally dry, down from 27 percent last week. The area of the state listed as in a moderate drought...
5 Bizarre Attractions in Minnesota

We all talked about the common attractions in Minnesota. Whether you like them, or think they are actually tourist attractions or not, others (people from other states/countries) think that they are. We are talking about the Mall of America (I think it's a little weird that people think of a giant mall as a tourist attraction) and places like Valleyfair or events like the Ren Fest or the Minnesota State Fair.
MN Expands Access to School Lunch

ST. PAUL -- As students and their families get ready for school this fall, Governor Walz has announced a way to expand school meals to more students. Direct certification is a pilot program by the United States Department of Agriculture where students on Medicaid will be automatically enrolled or re-enrolled for free meals at school. Minnesota is one of eight states to participate in the pilot program.
St. Cloud Changing Recycling Guidelines in September

The city of St. Cloud is changing their recycling guidelines starting September 1st. St. Cloud Assistant Public Works Director Dan Legatt joined me on WJON. He says every 5 years the city of St. Cloud puts out request for proposal for the processing, transportation and marketing materials. Legatt explains the contractor they work with takes the material they get from St. Cloud to process and market it. The new contractor has guidelines St. Cloud needs to adjust to.
Jensen Visits St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Republican Gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen visited St. Cloud Wednesday. The St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce played host to the Jensen campaign, giving local business leaders an opportunity to ask questions. Jensen says businesses across the state worry about taxes, regulation, and inflation, but labor is on the...
8 Great Hiking Trails Around Minnesota

Soon, whether we like it or not, the Fall colors will be in full force and it's great to get outside and hike around and check out what nature has to offer. There are so many walking/hiking trails around the state. There are 67 state parks. That's quite a lot, not complaining at all. But if you'd like to get out and get some exercise without feeling like you are just exercising, this is the way to do it... walking/hiking trails.
It’s Time for All Things Pumpkin at Minnesota Based Caribou Coffee

I'm not sure I'm on board with the whole Pumpkin Spice Latte craze that happens every year... in the Fall. Actually, if it was Fall, or Autumn (whichever you prefer) then I would be more on board. But when it's still August and here comes the Fall coffees, foods and everything you can imagine pumpkin spice, it seems a bit early. Rushing the season, as they say.
This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer

With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
