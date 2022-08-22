Read full article on original website
Annual Minnesota Minimum Wage Increases Set for January 1st
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's minimum wage will increase by 2.5 percent on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says the current large-employer wage of $10.33 will increase by 26 cents to $10.59 an hour. Large employers have annual gross revenues of $500,000 or more. Small employers will...
New Program Helps Schools Buy Local
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A new agreement will allow more schools to buy locally. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service has signed an agreement to provide almost $3.5 million for Minnesota schools to help buy more food locally. USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester...
Drought Conditions Continue to Ease in Minnesota
UNDATED -- Our recent rains have helped ease the drought in central and southern Minnesota. Thursday's weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 21 percent of the state is still abnormally dry, down from 27 percent last week. The area of the state listed as in a moderate drought...
5 Bizarre Attractions in Minnesota
We all talked about the common attractions in Minnesota. Whether you like them, or think they are actually tourist attractions or not, others (people from other states/countries) think that they are. We are talking about the Mall of America (I think it's a little weird that people think of a giant mall as a tourist attraction) and places like Valleyfair or events like the Ren Fest or the Minnesota State Fair.
Final Decision on Frontline Worker Pay Will Be Decided This Fall
ST. CLOUD -- State officials have determined about 214-thousand people were not eligible for COVID "hero bonuses". Those who were denied were notified via email last week with the reasons behind their denial. James Honerman is the Communications Director for the Department of Labor and Industry. He says if you...
Minnesota Based Hormel Foods Hates ‘Spam’ Emails
A product name that came about in the 1930's has created quite a stir in the modern online world. Hormel Foods has been making and canning SPAM since 1937, but the internet boom of the 90s associated the product's name with a negative connotation: spam emails. But the reason for...
507 Area Code Running Out of Numbers, New Area Code Coming Soon
Regulators say they are running out of numbers in the 507 area code, saying that a new area code is likely on the way for southern Minnesota. 612 and 218 were Minnesota's first area codes, with 507 being added in 1954. Since then we've added 320, 651, 952, and 763.
MN Expands Access to School Lunch
ST. PAUL -- As students and their families get ready for school this fall, Governor Walz has announced a way to expand school meals to more students. Direct certification is a pilot program by the United States Department of Agriculture where students on Medicaid will be automatically enrolled or re-enrolled for free meals at school. Minnesota is one of eight states to participate in the pilot program.
St. Cloud Changing Recycling Guidelines in September
The city of St. Cloud is changing their recycling guidelines starting September 1st. St. Cloud Assistant Public Works Director Dan Legatt joined me on WJON. He says every 5 years the city of St. Cloud puts out request for proposal for the processing, transportation and marketing materials. Legatt explains the contractor they work with takes the material they get from St. Cloud to process and market it. The new contractor has guidelines St. Cloud needs to adjust to.
Will This “Overrated” State Fair Vendor Clear a $1M Again This Year?
The Minnesota State Fair begins this week. Attendance is expected to be back at pre-pandemic levels. And they are still looking for some workers. So, if you are at least 15 years old, you can work at the fair. Check their website for details on how you can apply. Last...
Why Do Some People In The St Cloud Area Think This Is Okay?
Maybe it's always been a problem but I've just seem to notice it more in the last few years. People just dumping their trash wherever it may be convenient for them and mostly it's in the streets, parking lots, etc. The person that posted this picture on Facebook, took the...
Organ/Tissue Donations Hit Milestone Throughout Upper Midwest
ST. CLOUD -- July saw the most organ and tissue donations ever throughout the upper Midwest. According to LifeSource 28 organ donors and 118 tissue donors saved over 8,800 lives with their gift of generosity. Katie McKee is with LifeSource, a non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye...
Jensen Visits St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- Republican Gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen visited St. Cloud Wednesday. The St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce played host to the Jensen campaign, giving local business leaders an opportunity to ask questions. Jensen says businesses across the state worry about taxes, regulation, and inflation, but labor is on the...
What’s the Difference Between Corn Dogs & Pronto Pups at the Minnesota State Fair?
For a long time I assumed that the terms 'corn dog' and 'pronto pup' were interchangeable (and I love them both), but hold everything -- the dogs and pups are two completely different foods (kind of). The well known 'Pronto Pup' booths at the Minnesota State Fair read, "America's original...
First Ever “Cloud Coffee Festival” Coming to St. Cloud in September
Calling all coffee lovers! Six local coffee shops in Central Minnesota are joining together to host the region’s first coffee festival, set for Saturday, Sept. 24, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Cloud Coffee Fest is taking place at Kinder Coffee Lab on Cooper Ave in St. Cloud and will showcase some of the most popular coffee drinks from the featured coffee shops.
8 Great Hiking Trails Around Minnesota
Soon, whether we like it or not, the Fall colors will be in full force and it's great to get outside and hike around and check out what nature has to offer. There are so many walking/hiking trails around the state. There are 67 state parks. That's quite a lot, not complaining at all. But if you'd like to get out and get some exercise without feeling like you are just exercising, this is the way to do it... walking/hiking trails.
It’s Time for All Things Pumpkin at Minnesota Based Caribou Coffee
I'm not sure I'm on board with the whole Pumpkin Spice Latte craze that happens every year... in the Fall. Actually, if it was Fall, or Autumn (whichever you prefer) then I would be more on board. But when it's still August and here comes the Fall coffees, foods and everything you can imagine pumpkin spice, it seems a bit early. Rushing the season, as they say.
How To Get Discounted Tickets For Central Minnesota’s Favorite Halloween Haunts
It's almost orchard/haunted trail season in central Minnesota! There are a number of spooky and/or family friendly events in the area and The Value Connection can get you into them at a discounted price (while they last)!. 1. HARVEST OF HORROR (In St. Augusta) The Harvest of Horror is located...
This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer
With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
The Hotter It Gets The Louder They Get…4 Tips To Quiet Cicadas In Minnesota
This is about the time of year you start to notice a loud noise during the day, and into the evening. That loud 'screaming' noise is a cicada, and they are back again this year. But if you are looking for some ways to lessen the noise, here are some tips to keep them away from your windows.
