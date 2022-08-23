Read full article on original website
z93country.com
Recycling Day Announced coming up in September
Wayne County Recycling Center is pleased to announce we will be having a free household hazardous waste event to be held on Saturday, September 17th from 9 am to 2 pm at the Recycling Center on Creekview Drive in Monticello. Items accepted: Aerosol Spray Cans, Antifreeze, brake fluid, drain cleaner,...
One Vehicle Accident Causes Problems Yesterday
Main St in Monticello was closed for a few hours Thursday as a vehicle struck and broke a utility pole at the intersection of Main Street and Buster Avenue. Approximately 950 individuals were without power until repairs were made.
Four Arrests Reported for Thursday
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Deloris Doss 58 of Monticello, KY was arrested for public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol), drug paraphernalia buy/ possess, disorderly conduct 2nd degree. William Ross 37 of Monticello, KY was arrested for assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, strangulation 1st degree,...
Friday Sports: Ticket Prices Announced
WC boys soccer was defeated by Berea Thursday 4-3. Lady Cardinal Soccer was defeated by Mercer County 4-1. 7th and 8th grade football picked up wins over Meece Middle School, both teams are 3-0 on the season. Wayne County Athletics has set ticket prices for Cardinal Sports in the 22/23...
