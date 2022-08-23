Wayne County Recycling Center is pleased to announce we will be having a free household hazardous waste event to be held on Saturday, September 17th from 9 am to 2 pm at the Recycling Center on Creekview Drive in Monticello. Items accepted: Aerosol Spray Cans, Antifreeze, brake fluid, drain cleaner,...

MONTICELLO, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO