Flood aftermath: 2 Grand County homes likely destroyed, others damaged

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (KUTV) — Grand County authorities are getting a better idea of the impact to communities surrounding Moab after a weekend flash flood. Bill Hulse, the county’s building inspector, told KUTV 2News Wednesday nearly two dozen homes within the county sustained damage from the flood Saturday that resulted from a heavy rainstorm over the nearby La Sal mountains.
Westwater Canyon: A Utah River Rafting Trip to Put on Your Bucket List

Snapshot memories fill my mind from my one-day trip down Westwater Canyon with Moab-based outfitter Sheri Griffith River Expeditions. One is an image of a family of sleek otters frolicking near the river bank just outside their den. Their little faces would peek above the surface, and then they’d disappear, their curved backs surfacing momentarily as they dove, popping back up somewhere else.
Gov. Cox issues State of Emergency for Southern Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox issued a State of Emergency for Moab and other Southern Utah towns on August 23.  The Governor’s office reports that Emergency Order 2022-5 goes into effect immediately and will stay in effect for 30 days.  Representatives say that the declaration is a response to the recent surge in flooding […]
WATCH: Torrential Rains Flood Moab Utah Saturday Night

Heavy weekend rains and flash flooding in the Moab, Utah area caused cars to float right down Main Street after over an inch of rain fell in a period of about 20 minutes. At one point, the water was around three feet deep along Main Street in Moab which caused countless businesses to close. Below we will take a look at several videos that show the shocking results from rainfall that comes along maybe once in 100 years.
Major flooding reported in downtown Moab

Moab, UTAH (KUTV) — Crews were working to assess the damage after flood waters hit Moab Saturday evening, closing down Highway 191 and overwhelming some businesses. Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted late Saturday that "state emergency managers are in contact with local authorities to make resources available. Please be careful and avoid standing/rushing water."
Flooding damages highway, delays travel in southern Utah

MONTICELLO, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Flooding caused by heavy rain Sunday damaged and closed State Route 211 and delayed travel on U.S. 191 in San Juan County. Photos tweeted by the Utah Highway Patrol at 6:30 p.m. show a section of SR-211 where the highway has been washed away.
