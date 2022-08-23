Read full article on original website
Planned drug deal ends in shooting, says police
A woman reportedly admitted to meeting a man to sell him drugs but ended up shooting him after an argument.
Sheriff and Alexandria Police Chief Attend School Violence and Safety Summit
The Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association and the Tennessee Association of Police Chiefs conducted a School Violence and Safety Summit in Franklin TN. Thursday. Sheriff Patrick Ray and Alexandria Police Chief Chris Russell attended the Summit. Keynote speakers included Ms. Michele Gay, a parent whose child was killed in the Sandy...
Hembree Sentenced for Possession of Stolen Property
A woman who allegedly participated in a burglary and theft at JBeez Watercraft almost four years ago has been sentenced in the case. 40-year-old Rebecca Lynn Hembree entered a plea Monday in DeKalb County Criminal Court to possession of stolen property over $2,500 and received a four-year sentence all suspended to run concurrently with a Jackson County case against her. She has been ordered to make restitution of $3,900.
Gallatin police searching for man accused of attempted murder
Gallatin police need the public's help as they search for a man accused of attempted murder.
Woman involved in ongoing phone scam turns herself in
The woman sought for her involvement in an ongoing phone scam has turned herself in.
Smyrna Police Continue Investigation into Alleged Aggravated Assault Incident
(SMYRNA, TENN.) In Smyrna, police continue to investigate an incident that was reported on August 14, 2022, at 9:40 in the evening. On that Sunday, the Smyrna Police responded to a possible aggravated assault at the Kwik Sak store, located at 1219 Hazelwood Drive in Smyrna, TN. While details of...
Manchester restaurant warns of counterfeit bills in the area
A Manchester restaurant is warning everyone in the area to be on the alert for counterfeit bills. The Oak Restaurant – located at 947 Interstate Drive in Manchester – claims that on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, they fell victim to a customer passing a counterfeit $100 bill. Restaurant...
1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in West Paducah
WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is injured and a Tennessee man was arrested after a shooting Friday morning in West Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 4900 block of Emily Drive around 11:13 a.m. on Aug. 26. A 33-year-old man...
WSMV
Third threat of violence made toward Coffee County in a week
COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Coffee County community is fed up and alarmed after three threats of violence have been made across the community within the last week. Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) was recently made aware of the latest threat directed toward Friday’s Coffee Pot game at Tullahoma High School, according to a Facebook post by the school district. It’s unclear what the threat was at this time.
Nashville police officer arrested in Mexico over gun charge now back in US
Nashville police officials confirmed that an officer who was detained in Mexico is now back in the United States.
Dunaway: Illegal Activity Present After Livingston PD Did Not Investigate Domestic Abuse Allegation
District Attorney Bryant Dunaway said he believes there was illegal activity after Livingston Police did not investigate a domestic assault allegation involving former Alderman Chris Speck. Dunaway sent a report from a TBI investigation to the Board of Aldermen in a letter on Monday. However, Dunaway said that because the...
201 pounds of marijuana seized following Antioch investigation; 2 suspects arrested
A major drug bust in Antioch led to two arrests Monday.
Body found wrapped in blanket in Hermitage neighborhood
Officers were called to the intersection of Brookside Woods Boulevard and Tulip Grove Road around 6:30 a.m.
Victim identified in East Nashville deadly shooting
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in a parking lot at 1500 Porter Road.
Suspect caught in Dixon Springs
A man faces a host of charges after eluding law enforcement authorities in Trousdale County only to be taken into custody by Smith County Sheriff’s Department deputies in the Dixon Springs community. Meanwhile, the suspect allegedly attempted to fight-off deputies as he was being arrested. The investigation began when...
I-24 road rage shooting suspect fires shot at semi driver in Rutherford County
Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a reported road rage shooting from last week.
Missing children from Tennessee reported since the start of 2022
50 children who have been reported missing in Tennessee this year alone have had their cases entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.
WSMV
Argument ends in stabbing at Centennial Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man seriously injured on Thursday morning. According to police at the scene, a man and a woman were in argument that escalated, ultimately leading to the woman stabbing the man. The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday on West End Avenue, near a cluster of homeless tents in Centennial Park.
‘Get the dracos’: Man charged after shooting outside Antioch nightclub
A man is facing attempted criminal homicide charges after a verbal altercation led to a shooting outside a nightclub in Antioch.
Incoming General Sessions Court Judge Brandon Cox Takes Oath of Office (View video here)
Six days before he officially takes over, Brandon Cox, DeKalb County’s new General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge took his oath of office during a brief ceremony Friday afternoon in the courtroom where he will soon be holding court. The man Judge Cox is succeeding, Judge Bratten H. Cook,...
