ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, TN

Comments / 2

Related
wjle.com

Sheriff and Alexandria Police Chief Attend School Violence and Safety Summit

The Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association and the Tennessee Association of Police Chiefs conducted a School Violence and Safety Summit in Franklin TN. Thursday. Sheriff Patrick Ray and Alexandria Police Chief Chris Russell attended the Summit. Keynote speakers included Ms. Michele Gay, a parent whose child was killed in the Sandy...
ALEXANDRIA, TN
wjle.com

Hembree Sentenced for Possession of Stolen Property

A woman who allegedly participated in a burglary and theft at JBeez Watercraft almost four years ago has been sentenced in the case. 40-year-old Rebecca Lynn Hembree entered a plea Monday in DeKalb County Criminal Court to possession of stolen property over $2,500 and received a four-year sentence all suspended to run concurrently with a Jackson County case against her. She has been ordered to make restitution of $3,900.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Smithville, TN
Smithville, TN
Crime & Safety
thunder1320.com

Manchester restaurant warns of counterfeit bills in the area

A Manchester restaurant is warning everyone in the area to be on the alert for counterfeit bills. The Oak Restaurant – located at 947 Interstate Drive in Manchester – claims that on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, they fell victim to a customer passing a counterfeit $100 bill. Restaurant...
MANCHESTER, TN
kbsi23.com

1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in West Paducah

WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is injured and a Tennessee man was arrested after a shooting Friday morning in West Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 4900 block of Emily Drive around 11:13 a.m. on Aug. 26. A 33-year-old man...
WEST PADUCAH, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Domestic Violence#Vilot Mae#Shiane Hope#Dowelltown#Fed#Advacare
WSMV

Third threat of violence made toward Coffee County in a week

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Coffee County community is fed up and alarmed after three threats of violence have been made across the community within the last week. Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) was recently made aware of the latest threat directed toward Friday’s Coffee Pot game at Tullahoma High School, according to a Facebook post by the school district. It’s unclear what the threat was at this time.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
carthagecourier.com

Suspect caught in Dixon Springs

A man faces a host of charges after eluding law enforcement authorities in Trousdale County only to be taken into custody by Smith County Sheriff’s Department deputies in the Dixon Springs community. Meanwhile, the suspect allegedly attempted to fight-off deputies as he was being arrested. The investigation began when...
DIXON SPRINGS, TN
WSMV

Argument ends in stabbing at Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man seriously injured on Thursday morning. According to police at the scene, a man and a woman were in argument that escalated, ultimately leading to the woman stabbing the man. The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday on West End Avenue, near a cluster of homeless tents in Centennial Park.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy