Georgia State

Lavonda Collins
2d ago

Georgia wake up you will gain nothing byvoting for an aging football player who took lots of hits in his head. Ralph Warnock is much better equipped to help us all rise andmeet the worst threat to our democracy.l believe he is the best choice.

Abigail
2d ago

No, we do not. We need more trees than people. It's the trees and plants that clean the air, create oxygen and keep us cool when it's hot. But we're constantly destroying them, all in the name of 'progress'. The one thing that can protect us, we're destroying. So, we're running on self-destruct.

Scientologist Microscopic
2d ago

I just feel a lot of the attendees left feeling dummer than when they went in....

