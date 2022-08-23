Read full article on original website
Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are AvailableCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
I-80 Repairs in Will County begin on 8/29Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
How many Kane County black third graders failed the 2021 state English exam?
Value in Industrials stocks fell 9.8 percent on Aug. 25 from the previous day. The strongest performing Industrials company in Illinois was Deere & Co. (DE:NYQ), sitting 2,374,653.1 percent higher to sell at $388.15. Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK:NAQ) fared the worst among Illinois companies,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
High school football scores for the Southland and the Aurora, Elgin, Naperville and Lake County areas
Get scores from high school football games in the Southland and the Aurora, Elgin, Naperville and Lake County areas. How many inmates sentenced in Grundy County will be released during week ending Aug. 3?. 05:40. How many points did Dovydas Jasinauskas from Naperville win in Boys' 18 singles USTA competitions...
Tavern On Rush To Close, Marking End To Gold Coast Steakhouse After Nearly 25 Years
CHICAGO - The Tavern on Rush will close, marking the end of a longtime Gold Coast staple, owners announced Thursday. The famous Viagra Triangle steakhouse, 1031 N. Rush St., will permanently close Jan. 1, owners announced in posts to social media. It's closing "strictly" due to the end of its lease,...
Chicago Fire 0, CF Montreal 2: Man of the Match
The Chicago Fire lost again. This time to two bangers from CF Montreal. The nature of the two goals means that a defender can still be the man of the match because heaven knows the offense let the team down tonight. That being said, Carlos Teran was really... ★ FURTHER...
Nancy Hughes' Lake Forest mansion under contract after one week
Nancy and John Hughes with 263 N Mayflower Rd (Redfin, Getty) The Lake Forest mansion that was formerly owned by the widow of the quintessential 1980s filmmaker John Hughes' is under contract after one week on the open market. The home, at 263 North Mayflower Road, was listed on August...
Lynwood, Illinois had a median home sale price of $305,000 in July 2022
This is the only home sale price for Lynwood, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. Home sale price in Lynwood for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceKenya Ready-Hanserd and Isiah MacKlin20112 Driftwood Ave.$305,000...
Kankakee weekly recap of home sales during week ending Aug. 6
There were eight reported residential sales in Kankakee in the week ending Aug. 6, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $135,000 and the median property tax bill was $2,773.5 for the previous year. 877 YATES Av.$179,900Property Tax (2020): $4,897.14Effective Property... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:29.
Bouncing Back: Chicago Red Stars 4, Racing Louisville 0
The Chicago Red Stars won by a decisive scoreline of 4-0 on Saturday night against form stricken Racing Louisville. The return of a fully fit Mallory Pugh was essential to the Red Stars' 4-0 victory on Saturday night. Pugh was involved in all four Red Stars'...
2 men shot and killed in South Chicago neighborhood
CHICAGO - Two men are dead after a shooting on the South Side Saturday afternoon. Police said one victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the back, torso and pelvis in the 8300 block of South Paxton Avenue before being taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was later...
Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "If you have info that could lead to the apprehension of this fugitive, call us at (815) 93-CRIME. #WarrantWednesday"..."
Kankakee County Sheriff tweeted the following: "If you have info that could lead to the apprehension of this fugitive, call us at (815) 93-CRIME. #WarrantWednesday"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from Kankakee County Sheriff: "If you have info that could lead to the apprehension...
Woman Wounded by Gunfire During Argument on CTA Red Line Train: Police
A 30-year-old woman was shot early Saturday near the Loop while aboard a CTA Red Line train, Chicago police said. Officers said the woman was struck once in the knee by an unidentified offender at around 12:09 a.m. near the 100 block of North State Street. The woman was shot on the train...
Illinois Cook County Sheriff: "Applications are now available for the Cook County Sheriffs Office Commitment to Service Awards! Applications..."
North Palos School District 117 in Cook County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The North Palos School District 117, which teaches 3,428 students, reported...
How many inmates sentenced in Grundy County will be released during week ending Aug. 3?
South Wilmington Community Consolidated School District 74 in Grundy County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The South Wilmington Community Consolidated... Posted in:. Places:. 12:17. 08:00. 07:16. 05:50. Bailey: 'It is entrepreneurs like...
