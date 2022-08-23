Read full article on original website
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Opinion: If the Yankees retire another number, let it be Gil McDougald’sIBWAANew York City, NY
Opinion: It's Time to Start a Yankees Hall of FameIBWAANew York City, NY
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
RNC fires national spokesperson
Paris Dennard had been serving as the Republican National Committee's national spokesman and director of Black media affairs for the committee.
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
Ted Cruz says forgiving student debt could help Democrats if ‘slacker baristas’ can ‘get off the bong’ long enough to vote
Ted Cruz says that the White House forgiving some student loans could help Democrats if “slacker baristas” can “get off the bong” long enough to vote.The US Senator, a Republican from Texas, complained that Joe Biden’s student loan announcement “could drive up turnout” among young voters on the Verdict with Ted Cruz show.The Biden administration announced earlier this week that it is forgiving up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those Americans earning less than $125,000 per year.And it will write off up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 per year.The move has...
A dancing Hillary Clinton comes to Finnish leader's defense
"Keep dancing," former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tweeted Sunday, lending her personal support to Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, whose taste for partying has drawn global attention. Marin quickly responded, tweeting back, "Thank you @Hillary Clinton," and including a heart emoji.
