New York City, NY

Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
The Independent

Ted Cruz says forgiving student debt could help Democrats if ‘slacker baristas’ can ‘get off the bong’ long enough to vote

Ted Cruz says that the White House forgiving some student loans could help Democrats if “slacker baristas” can “get off the bong” long enough to vote.The US Senator, a Republican from Texas, complained that Joe Biden’s student loan announcement “could drive up turnout” among young voters on the Verdict with Ted Cruz show.The Biden administration announced earlier this week that it is forgiving up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those Americans earning less than $125,000 per year.And it will write off up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 per year.The move has...
U.S. POLITICS

