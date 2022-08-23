Read full article on original website
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
North Korea reports suspected Covid cases on China border two weeks after declaring victory over virus
Two weeks after North Korea declared victory over the coronavirus, the country has reported four suspected cases in a province near its border with China.
'Xi Jinping doesn't scare me': US Sen. Marsha Blackburn lands in Taiwan, vows not to be bullied by China
United States Sen. Marsha Blackburn on Thursday became the latest member of Congress to visit Taiwan defying pressure from Beijing, saying, "I will not be bullied by Communist China into turning my back on the island."
This week in COVID: Moderna sues Pfizer-BioNTech, Paxlovid study shows no benefit for certain adults, Fauci to retire
Moderna is suing Pfizer and BioNTech for infringing patents related to mRNA technology; Paxlovid may not benefit adults 45 to 60; and more updates.
Dutch bus out asylum-seekers at crisis-hit centre
Hundreds of asylum-seekers have been evacuated from a crisis-hit migrant centre to shelters across the Netherlands after having slept there in the open for days, officials said on Saturday. The group of all-male asylum-seekers hoped to be processed and given shelter while their applications were under consideration.
Families of miners trapped underground in Mexico reject new rescue strategy
The families of the ten miners trapped underground in Mexico since early August have rejected a new rescue strategy proposed by the government, Mexico's president Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Friday.
Pentagon announces new plan to reduce number of civilians killed in military operations
The Pentagon announced a new plan of action Thursday which it says will help reduce the number of civilians killed and injured by US military operations, particularly drone strikes, and better deal with the aftermath of such incidents.
