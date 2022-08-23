Read full article on original website
3544 Whitehaven Parkway, NW
3BR/2BA Townhome in North Georgetown/Burleith - Charming 3-bedroom 2 bath 1020 sq ft, mini brownstone located in cosmopolitan. Burleith minutes from Georgetown Hospital Center and convenient to Georgetown and American University. Original Wood floors throughout sets the tone. Full size Washer/dryer and private garage parking with sun kissed open gourmet kitchen opens up to your lower level, patio ideal for barbeques and a garden party. Three cozy,
1101 3rd St SW #102
Call now! Modern, contemporary 1Bd/1Bth Condo in the Heart of DC! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this modern, contemporary 1Bd/1Bth Condo in the Heart of DC. This luxury condo features floor-to-ceiling windows in both the living room & bedroom allowing ample natural light. The spacious living area has hardwood floors, with an adjacent kitchen and eat-in counter in between. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, white countertops, a tile backsplash, and sleek storage cabinets. A sliding door leads to a light-filled bedroom with carpet floors and a walk-in closet. The condo building amenities include a concierge, outdoor seating, an outdoor picnic area, beautiful grounds, dining and grilling areas, a party room with a kitchen, a fitness center, a library with a sitting area, bike storage, and laundry facilities. Steps to Waterfront Metro Station. Enjoy the various shops, restaurants, groceries, and entertainment that Southwest Waterfront has to offer. Commuting to Downtown DC & Capitol Hill is a breeze. Just blocks from the Wharf, Navy Yard, Nationals Park, Safeway and so much more. Small pets only. HOA move-in fee $125. $60 non-refundable app Fee. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
613-615 Malcolm X Avenue SE
3 Bedroom City Living Meets Convenience - This spacious unit is conveniently located in the heart of the city. You will get easy access to all points within DC. The unit comes equipped with Refrigerator, Stove and Washer/Dryer. The unit finishes include new flooring and custom paint that make this apartment a great option for a new beginning. Easy application process and all programs are welcome!
1613 F Street NorthEast, Washington DC, DC, 20002
*PLEASE NOTE: This is a private room in a shared apartment. Queen room in a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom shared home in Kingman Park. This property can come furnished or unfurnished. 3D tours available right now here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WcQZGnDMKr1. About This Room. This 96 sq.ft. room on Washington DC's Kingman Park...
GLENDALE TERRACE APARTMENTS @ Huntington Station
This apartment is located 2 blocks from the Huntington Metro, 4 blocks from 495, and just minutes to Old Town Alexandria. Off-street parking is included in the rental rate. Apartment Features-Air Conditioning- Laundry Facilities same floor -on site Manager. One year Lease -Recently remodeled- new upscale Flooring -sliding glass doors...
3541 Holmead Place NorthWest, Washington DC, DC, 20010
2 bedroom apartment in Columbia Heights. Flexible 1-18 month lease, no broker or extra fees. 3D tours available right now here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EyCSoSSUj3u. If you are looking for a shared apartment in Columbia Heights, Washington DC, you can choose this newly refurbished 2 bedroom apartment on the basement floor with a total size of 707 sq. ft. with roommate or you can rent this shared apartment on your own - if available. You can request to have your bedroom furnished or unfurnished.
Westgate At Laurel Apartments
Westgate of Laurel offers efficiencies, one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent in Laurel, Maryland. Convenience and amenities spell "luxury living". Close to schools, shopping, and public transportation. Located half a mile from Interstate 95 to Baltimore or Washington and near Baltimore/Washington Parkway, Ft. Meade, Andrews AFB, Walter Reed and NSA! Locations that make sense for the way you live. Historic Main Street fills your days with antiquing and artesian shops, while nights are reserved for fine-dining experiences and the entertainment offered by the greater Laurel area.
300 E. Glendale Avenue
Charming One Bedroom in Del Ray - Walk to Braddock Rd. Metro and Shops - One bedroom garden apartment two blocks to Braddock Road Metro in Del Ray. All utilities included. Hardwood floors, air conditioning, off-street parking, replacement windows. Cats are OK, sorry no dogs. Laundry on site. Charming garden...
40 N. Summit Avenue
Stunning Remodeled 2 Bedroom - Located in Old Town Gaithersburg, this remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit features handsomely refinished wood floors, freshly painted, new windows, new stove/range, refrigerator and in unit laundry center and new bathroom too. One reserved off street parking space. A short walk to the MARC commuter train, shopping, schools, parks, and more.
8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane
REDUCED AND READY -- Spacious & Updated Colonial in CHURCHILL HS4BD/2.5BA + 2 car garage - Fresh Landscaping done -- Just off Bells Mill.....This Updated home in Fox Hill, Potomac. Kitchen features granite countertops & stainless appliances& nice eat in breakfast area. Awesome 4 season sunroom steps onto slate patio. 2 fireplaces. Gleaming hardwood floors on both levels and beautiful slate foyer. Large living room, separate dining room and cozy family room with built in shelving - . Huge MBR suite+3 LARGE bedrooms, finished basement. Landscaped level back yard. Located close in Potomac near recently updated Cabin John shopping center, Montgomery Mall, Park Potomac, Wildwood Shopping Center. Easy access to Walter Reed/NIH, major commuter routes, METRO, schools, parks, and great hiker/bike trail systems.
