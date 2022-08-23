Call now! Modern, contemporary 1Bd/1Bth Condo in the Heart of DC! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this modern, contemporary 1Bd/1Bth Condo in the Heart of DC. This luxury condo features floor-to-ceiling windows in both the living room & bedroom allowing ample natural light. The spacious living area has hardwood floors, with an adjacent kitchen and eat-in counter in between. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, white countertops, a tile backsplash, and sleek storage cabinets. A sliding door leads to a light-filled bedroom with carpet floors and a walk-in closet. The condo building amenities include a concierge, outdoor seating, an outdoor picnic area, beautiful grounds, dining and grilling areas, a party room with a kitchen, a fitness center, a library with a sitting area, bike storage, and laundry facilities. Steps to Waterfront Metro Station. Enjoy the various shops, restaurants, groceries, and entertainment that Southwest Waterfront has to offer. Commuting to Downtown DC & Capitol Hill is a breeze. Just blocks from the Wharf, Navy Yard, Nationals Park, Safeway and so much more. Small pets only. HOA move-in fee $125. $60 non-refundable app Fee. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.

