3BR/2BA Townhome in North Georgetown/Burleith - Charming 3-bedroom 2 bath 1020 sq ft, mini brownstone located in cosmopolitan. Burleith minutes from Georgetown Hospital Center and convenient to Georgetown and American University. Original Wood floors throughout sets the tone. Full size Washer/dryer and private garage parking with sun kissed open gourmet kitchen opens up to your lower level, patio ideal for barbeques and a garden party. Three cozy,
Call now! Modern, contemporary 1Bd/1Bth Condo in the Heart of DC! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this modern, contemporary 1Bd/1Bth Condo in the Heart of DC. This luxury condo features floor-to-ceiling windows in both the living room & bedroom allowing ample natural light. The spacious living area has hardwood floors, with an adjacent kitchen and eat-in counter in between. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, white countertops, a tile backsplash, and sleek storage cabinets. A sliding door leads to a light-filled bedroom with carpet floors and a walk-in closet. The condo building amenities include a concierge, outdoor seating, an outdoor picnic area, beautiful grounds, dining and grilling areas, a party room with a kitchen, a fitness center, a library with a sitting area, bike storage, and laundry facilities. Steps to Waterfront Metro Station. Enjoy the various shops, restaurants, groceries, and entertainment that Southwest Waterfront has to offer. Commuting to Downtown DC & Capitol Hill is a breeze. Just blocks from the Wharf, Navy Yard, Nationals Park, Safeway and so much more. Small pets only. HOA move-in fee $125. $60 non-refundable app Fee. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
3 Bedroom City Living Meets Convenience - This spacious unit is conveniently located in the heart of the city. You will get easy access to all points within DC. The unit comes equipped with Refrigerator, Stove and Washer/Dryer. The unit finishes include new flooring and custom paint that make this apartment a great option for a new beginning. Easy application process and all programs are welcome!
Furnished 1-Bedroom, Own Bath, Internet, Parking - Property Id: 822903. This bedroom is fully furnished with its own bathroom, bed, closet, dressing unit, lamp table, fridge, and cable ready. The home is located in a quiet place, not far from US Route 301 - Crain Highway and 15 mins to...
This apartment is located 2 blocks from the Huntington Metro, 4 blocks from 495, and just minutes to Old Town Alexandria. Off-street parking is included in the rental rate. Apartment Features-Air Conditioning- Laundry Facilities same floor -on site Manager. One year Lease -Recently remodeled- new upscale Flooring -sliding glass doors...
2BR in Dupont Circle/Adams Morgan - Live in Adams Morgan at a great price! Just steps away from Lucky Buns and Jack Rose Dining Salon as well as so many other great spots! This apartment includes stainless refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. The shared laundry room is on this apartment's level. 8 minute walk to Dupont redline Metro and a 10 minutes walk to yellow/green line U Street Metro. Apartment has central heat and air. Pets are welcome. Utilities are separate. Please note #7 in inquiry.
*PLEASE NOTE: This is a private room in a shared apartment. Queen room in a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom shared home in Kingman Park. This property can come furnished or unfurnished. 3D tours available right now here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WcQZGnDMKr1. About This Room. This 96 sq.ft. room on Washington DC's Kingman Park...
2 bedroom apartment in Columbia Heights. Flexible 1-18 month lease, no broker or extra fees. 3D tours available right now here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EyCSoSSUj3u. If you are looking for a shared apartment in Columbia Heights, Washington DC, you can choose this newly refurbished 2 bedroom apartment on the basement floor with a total size of 707 sq. ft. with roommate or you can rent this shared apartment on your own - if available. You can request to have your bedroom furnished or unfurnished.
Westgate of Laurel offers efficiencies, one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent in Laurel, Maryland. Convenience and amenities spell "luxury living". Close to schools, shopping, and public transportation. Located half a mile from Interstate 95 to Baltimore or Washington and near Baltimore/Washington Parkway, Ft. Meade, Andrews AFB, Walter Reed and NSA! Locations that make sense for the way you live. Historic Main Street fills your days with antiquing and artesian shops, while nights are reserved for fine-dining experiences and the entertainment offered by the greater Laurel area.
REDUCED AND READY -- Spacious & Updated Colonial in CHURCHILL HS4BD/2.5BA + 2 car garage - Fresh Landscaping done -- Just off Bells Mill.....This Updated home in Fox Hill, Potomac. Kitchen features granite countertops & stainless appliances& nice eat in breakfast area. Awesome 4 season sunroom steps onto slate patio. 2 fireplaces. Gleaming hardwood floors on both levels and beautiful slate foyer. Large living room, separate dining room and cozy family room with built in shelving - . Huge MBR suite+3 LARGE bedrooms, finished basement. Landscaped level back yard. Located close in Potomac near recently updated Cabin John shopping center, Montgomery Mall, Park Potomac, Wildwood Shopping Center. Easy access to Walter Reed/NIH, major commuter routes, METRO, schools, parks, and great hiker/bike trail systems.
National Park Service closes homeless encampment in NW DC

WASHINGTON — A homeless encampment in Northwest D.C. was cleared Wednesday morning leaving many people looking for a new location to live. The National Park Service closed Reservation 70, located on Massachusetts Avenue and 9th Street, Northwest, and Reservation 175, at K Street and 9th Street, Northwest, around 7 a.m.
Person shot in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said one person was hurt in a shooting that took place Saturday. The police department tweeted about the incident at 9:15 p.m. In the tweet, police said there was a heavy presence of officers in the 700 block of N. Fayette St. after APD […]
Update on Copper Canyon Grill in Silver Spring, Which Closed After a Kitchen Fire in July

According to a representative from the restaurant, Copper Canyon Grill at 928 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring has recently begun renovations after a kitchen fire closed the location on July 12. No official reopening date has been announced. Copper Canyon has additional an MoCo location in Gaithersburg (Rio) and it’s sister restaurant the Stanford Grill has a location in Rockville.
Car bursts into flames on outer loop of Beltway near Greenbelt, nobody injured

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Twitter user @realmoe0 captured a startling photo of a vehicle fire Saturday on the outer loop of the Beltway, prior to the BW Parkway in Greenbelt. The incident took place a little before 6:30 p.m. The Prince George's County Fire Department told 7News...
Eight Displaced After 3-Alarm Fire In Downtown Frederick

A cat, snake, and two pet rats died. Frederick, Md. (NS) – Eight people were displaced by a large 3-alarm fire in Downtown Frederick on Wednesday night. At around 9:40 p.m., firefighters were sent to West Second Street for a multi-family dwelling fire. A rapid intervention dispatch was requested...
