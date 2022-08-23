Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
3544 Whitehaven Parkway, NW
3BR/2BA Townhome in North Georgetown/Burleith - Charming 3-bedroom 2 bath 1020 sq ft, mini brownstone located in cosmopolitan. Burleith minutes from Georgetown Hospital Center and convenient to Georgetown and American University. Original Wood floors throughout sets the tone. Full size Washer/dryer and private garage parking with sun kissed open gourmet kitchen opens up to your lower level, patio ideal for barbeques and a garden party. Three cozy,
1101 3rd St SW #102
Call now! Modern, contemporary 1Bd/1Bth Condo in the Heart of DC! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this modern, contemporary 1Bd/1Bth Condo in the Heart of DC. This luxury condo features floor-to-ceiling windows in both the living room & bedroom allowing ample natural light. The spacious living area has hardwood floors, with an adjacent kitchen and eat-in counter in between. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, white countertops, a tile backsplash, and sleek storage cabinets. A sliding door leads to a light-filled bedroom with carpet floors and a walk-in closet. The condo building amenities include a concierge, outdoor seating, an outdoor picnic area, beautiful grounds, dining and grilling areas, a party room with a kitchen, a fitness center, a library with a sitting area, bike storage, and laundry facilities. Steps to Waterfront Metro Station. Enjoy the various shops, restaurants, groceries, and entertainment that Southwest Waterfront has to offer. Commuting to Downtown DC & Capitol Hill is a breeze. Just blocks from the Wharf, Navy Yard, Nationals Park, Safeway and so much more. Small pets only. HOA move-in fee $125. $60 non-refundable app Fee. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
613-615 Malcolm X Avenue SE
3 Bedroom City Living Meets Convenience - This spacious unit is conveniently located in the heart of the city. You will get easy access to all points within DC. The unit comes equipped with Refrigerator, Stove and Washer/Dryer. The unit finishes include new flooring and custom paint that make this apartment a great option for a new beginning. Easy application process and all programs are welcome!
15506 Symondsbury Way
Furnished 1-Bedroom, Own Bath, Internet, Parking - Property Id: 822903. This bedroom is fully furnished with its own bathroom, bed, closet, dressing unit, lamp table, fridge, and cable ready. The home is located in a quiet place, not far from US Route 301 - Crain Highway and 15 mins to...
GLENDALE TERRACE APARTMENTS @ Huntington Station
This apartment is located 2 blocks from the Huntington Metro, 4 blocks from 495, and just minutes to Old Town Alexandria. Off-street parking is included in the rental rate. Apartment Features-Air Conditioning- Laundry Facilities same floor -on site Manager. One year Lease -Recently remodeled- new upscale Flooring -sliding glass doors...
1825 Vernon St NW
2BR in Dupont Circle/Adams Morgan - Live in Adams Morgan at a great price! Just steps away from Lucky Buns and Jack Rose Dining Salon as well as so many other great spots! This apartment includes stainless refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. The shared laundry room is on this apartment's level. 8 minute walk to Dupont redline Metro and a 10 minutes walk to yellow/green line U Street Metro. Apartment has central heat and air. Pets are welcome. Utilities are separate. Please note #7 in inquiry.
1613 F Street NorthEast, Washington DC, DC, 20002
*PLEASE NOTE: This is a private room in a shared apartment. Queen room in a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom shared home in Kingman Park. This property can come furnished or unfurnished. 3D tours available right now here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WcQZGnDMKr1. About This Room. This 96 sq.ft. room on Washington DC's Kingman Park...
3541 Holmead Place NorthWest, Washington DC, DC, 20010
2 bedroom apartment in Columbia Heights. Flexible 1-18 month lease, no broker or extra fees. 3D tours available right now here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EyCSoSSUj3u. If you are looking for a shared apartment in Columbia Heights, Washington DC, you can choose this newly refurbished 2 bedroom apartment on the basement floor with a total size of 707 sq. ft. with roommate or you can rent this shared apartment on your own - if available. You can request to have your bedroom furnished or unfurnished.
Westgate At Laurel Apartments
Westgate of Laurel offers efficiencies, one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent in Laurel, Maryland. Convenience and amenities spell "luxury living". Close to schools, shopping, and public transportation. Located half a mile from Interstate 95 to Baltimore or Washington and near Baltimore/Washington Parkway, Ft. Meade, Andrews AFB, Walter Reed and NSA! Locations that make sense for the way you live. Historic Main Street fills your days with antiquing and artesian shops, while nights are reserved for fine-dining experiences and the entertainment offered by the greater Laurel area.
8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane
REDUCED AND READY -- Spacious & Updated Colonial in CHURCHILL HS4BD/2.5BA + 2 car garage - Fresh Landscaping done -- Just off Bells Mill.....This Updated home in Fox Hill, Potomac. Kitchen features granite countertops & stainless appliances& nice eat in breakfast area. Awesome 4 season sunroom steps onto slate patio. 2 fireplaces. Gleaming hardwood floors on both levels and beautiful slate foyer. Large living room, separate dining room and cozy family room with built in shelving - . Huge MBR suite+3 LARGE bedrooms, finished basement. Landscaped level back yard. Located close in Potomac near recently updated Cabin John shopping center, Montgomery Mall, Park Potomac, Wildwood Shopping Center. Easy access to Walter Reed/NIH, major commuter routes, METRO, schools, parks, and great hiker/bike trail systems.
New redevelopment project bringing over 300 apartments to West Baltimore
We've heard it from both the mayor and police commissioner, Michael Harrison, solving Baltimore crime is a long-term issue.
NBC Washington
‘All Over': Residents Report Mold, Mouse Infestation in District Heights Apartments
Residents of an apartment building in District Heights, Maryland, report a mouse infestation and mold — which one resident believes sent his and his girlfriend's children to emergency rooms for trouble breathing. In a story you’ll see first on 4, News4 was there as Prince George’s County inspectors investigated...
National Park Service closes homeless encampment in NW DC
WASHINGTON — A homeless encampment in Northwest D.C. was cleared Wednesday morning leaving many people looking for a new location to live. The National Park Service closed Reservation 70, located on Massachusetts Avenue and 9th Street, Northwest, and Reservation 175, at K Street and 9th Street, Northwest, around 7 a.m.
Person shot in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said one person was hurt in a shooting that took place Saturday. The police department tweeted about the incident at 9:15 p.m. In the tweet, police said there was a heavy presence of officers in the 700 block of N. Fayette St. after APD […]
Update on Copper Canyon Grill in Silver Spring, Which Closed After a Kitchen Fire in July
According to a representative from the restaurant, Copper Canyon Grill at 928 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring has recently begun renovations after a kitchen fire closed the location on July 12. No official reopening date has been announced. Copper Canyon has additional an MoCo location in Gaithersburg (Rio) and it’s sister restaurant the Stanford Grill has a location in Rockville.
Lexington Market to host closing celebration for East Market building to mark 70 years of service
Lexington Market is sending off its East Market building with a celebration Sept. 3 to mark its 70 years of service. The historic public market will hold a free and public event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 3, with live music, giveaways, speakers, and a ringing of the market’s bell.
Person struck by Metro train at Foggy Bottom, Blue and Silver lines delayed, officials say
WASHINGTON — A person was struck by a Metrorail train at the Foggy Bottom Station in Washington D.C. Sunday morning, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at the metro station in D.C. According to WMATA officials, the person hit by...
Car bursts into flames on outer loop of Beltway near Greenbelt, nobody injured
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Twitter user @realmoe0 captured a startling photo of a vehicle fire Saturday on the outer loop of the Beltway, prior to the BW Parkway in Greenbelt. The incident took place a little before 6:30 p.m. The Prince George's County Fire Department told 7News...
The family of Christopher Brown hosts community back to school event in Southeast
WASHINGTON — Aug. 9, 2020, Washington, D.C. had their largest mass shooting. More than 20 people were shot at a block party on Dubois St. SE. Christopher Brown, 17, was killed. On Saturday, the community and his family honored the life and memory of the late Brown. “Christopher would...
Eight Displaced After 3-Alarm Fire In Downtown Frederick
A cat, snake, and two pet rats died. Frederick, Md. (NS) – Eight people were displaced by a large 3-alarm fire in Downtown Frederick on Wednesday night. At around 9:40 p.m., firefighters were sent to West Second Street for a multi-family dwelling fire. A rapid intervention dispatch was requested...
