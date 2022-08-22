Read full article on original website
Metro News
Kanawha police investigate 2 ‘accidental’ shootings including one fatal
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One person died and a second person was injured in separate shootings reported in Kanawha County Friday. Police described both of the shootings as accidental. The first was reported at 10:20 a.m. at a residence on Second Creek Road in the Sissonville area. Detectives said a...
WSAZ
Police searching for suspect in deadly shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in the 1400 block of Frame Street Friday. Officers say Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, of Charleston, is facing a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly shot and killed Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston, following an argument.
WSAZ
WVDOH working to repair road that has frequent tractor-trailer accidents
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Division of Highways is making improvements to an area on Martins Branch Road in Sissonville after a truck lost its trailer making a turn. However, this isn’t the first this type of accident happened at this turn. Jerica Burgess lives right next...
wchstv.com
Mother faces charges after alleged Kanawha abduction
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 7:56 a.m. 8/27/22. A mother has been jailed on child concealment and domestic battery charges following an AMBER Alert and reported abduction. Sarah Evelyn Hall, 43, of South Charleston was booked Saturday morning at the South Central Regional Jail. Investigators said the child,...
One dead after accidental shooting in Sissonville
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A 48-year-old man is dead after an accidental shooting in Sissonville Friday morning, according to Kanawha County deputies. Metro 911 officials say a call about a shooting in the 3800 block of Second Creek Road in Sissonville came in around 10:40 a.m. Law enforcement on scene tells 13 News that the […]
WDTV
One person seriously injured in possible pipe bomb explosion
MEIGS COUNTY, Oh. (WTAP) - The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible pipe bomb explosion. According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The incident occurred around 3:00 p.m. on the 35000 block of Kings Ridge Road in...
WSAZ
Possible pipe bomb explosion sends person to the hospital
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital in Meigs County, and the Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible pipe bomb explosion that happened Friday afternoon. Sheriff Keith Wood said the person taken to the hospital has serious injuries. The incident happened around 3 p.m....
wchstv.com
Charleston police say shooting on West Side may have been accidental
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 1:54 p.m. 8/26/22. Charleston police said a man suffered a wound to the leg on the city’s West Side in a possible accidental shooting. Shyqwon Carter, 24, of Charleston was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition following the incident in the 200 block of Russell Street, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
WSAZ
Man arrested following short pursuit
ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is in police custody Friday morning following a pursuit in Ona, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say West Virginia State Police initiated the pursuit in the 1000 block of Blue Sulphur Road in Ona. After a short chase, police were able to arrest...
wchsnetwork.com
Turnpike back to normal following Thursday highway-closing crash
MAHAN, W.Va. — The north-south traffic flowing through southern West Virginia was back to where it belongs Friday with the reopening of the West Virginia Turnpike following a long closure Thursday in Fayette County. Roads south of U.S. Route 60 felt the brunt of the 18-hour shutdown that occurred...
Man charged in Fayette County shooting
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this week. According to the Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, the incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. He says deputies responded to a complaint of an altercation and gunshot wound on Brooklyn Loop […]
One injured in shooting in Charleston
UPDATE: (1:50 p.m. Aug. 26) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon. According to the CPD, the shooting happened around 12:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Russell Street. Police say they found the victim, identified as Shyqwon Carter, 24, with a gunshot wound to […]
WSAZ
Chase reaches speeds of 160 mph; driver arrested
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested after a pursuit that reached speeds of 160 miles per hour on I-64. Brandon Ashworth, 18, of Ona has been charged with fleeing in a vehicle with reckless disregard and improper registration. According to the criminal complaint, Ashworth is...
Man wanted for murder after Charleston shooting
UPDATE (8:33 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26): Charleston Police have released the name of the victim in Friday afternoon’s shooting. Officer said Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston, was found in the front yard of the house with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police said Mosley had gotten […]
18-year-old arrested after fleeing police on motorcycle at speeds of 160mph in Cabell County
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is in custody after popping a wheelie on a motorcycle, cutting vehicles off and evading law enforcement. A criminal complaint says Brandon Ashworth, 18 of Ona, was the driver of the motorcycle. On Tuesday, Cabell County dispatch says around 10 p.m., police began pursuing a motorcycle in Barboursville. […]
WVNT-TV
Fayette County man faces charges after deputies respond to fight
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayetteville man is facing multiple charges after deputies responded to a reports of a fight with an alleged gunshot wound. According Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies responded to a fight with a gunshot wound on Brooklyn Loop in the Cunard area of Fayette County. Through further investigation, deputies discovered the fight had broken out between two people, which ended with one having a gunshot wound to the neck.
Police pursue motorcycles traveling 150 mph on I-64 east
Cabell County Dispatch says around 10 p.m. police began pursuing one motorcycle in Barboursville traveling around 150 miles per hour.
Missing teen sought in Kanawha County
BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing teenager. According to the KCSO, Marissa Peters, 16, was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, leaving the Hardee’s in Big Chimney. Peters is described as standing 5’0″ tall and weighing 200 lbs. with sandy blond […]
wchstv.com
Detectives: Body found in freezer in Cross Lanes after well-being check made
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — Investigators have released new information about a body that was found on Friday in Cross Lanes. Detectives with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that the body was found in a freezer after a well-being check at a home in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive.
