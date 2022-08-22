ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSAZ

Police searching for suspect in deadly shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in the 1400 block of Frame Street Friday. Officers say Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, of Charleston, is facing a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly shot and killed Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston, following an argument.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Mother faces charges after alleged Kanawha abduction

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 7:56 a.m. 8/27/22. A mother has been jailed on child concealment and domestic battery charges following an AMBER Alert and reported abduction. Sarah Evelyn Hall, 43, of South Charleston was booked Saturday morning at the South Central Regional Jail. Investigators said the child,...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

One dead after accidental shooting in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A 48-year-old man is dead after an accidental shooting in Sissonville Friday morning, according to Kanawha County deputies. Metro 911 officials say a call about a shooting in the 3800 block of Second Creek Road in Sissonville came in around 10:40 a.m. Law enforcement on scene tells 13 News that the […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
WDTV

One person seriously injured in possible pipe bomb explosion

MEIGS COUNTY, Oh. (WTAP) - The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible pipe bomb explosion. According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The incident occurred around 3:00 p.m. on the 35000 block of Kings Ridge Road in...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Possible pipe bomb explosion sends person to the hospital

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital in Meigs County, and the Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible pipe bomb explosion that happened Friday afternoon. Sheriff Keith Wood said the person taken to the hospital has serious injuries. The incident happened around 3 p.m....
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Charleston police say shooting on West Side may have been accidental

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 1:54 p.m. 8/26/22. Charleston police said a man suffered a wound to the leg on the city’s West Side in a possible accidental shooting. Shyqwon Carter, 24, of Charleston was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition following the incident in the 200 block of Russell Street, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested following short pursuit

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is in police custody Friday morning following a pursuit in Ona, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say West Virginia State Police initiated the pursuit in the 1000 block of Blue Sulphur Road in Ona. After a short chase, police were able to arrest...
ONA, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Turnpike back to normal following Thursday highway-closing crash

MAHAN, W.Va. — The north-south traffic flowing through southern West Virginia was back to where it belongs Friday with the reopening of the West Virginia Turnpike following a long closure Thursday in Fayette County. Roads south of U.S. Route 60 felt the brunt of the 18-hour shutdown that occurred...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man charged in Fayette County shooting

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this week. According to the Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, the incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. He says deputies responded to a complaint of an altercation and gunshot wound on Brooklyn Loop […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

One injured in shooting in Charleston

UPDATE: (1:50 p.m. Aug. 26) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon. According to the CPD, the shooting happened around 12:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Russell Street. Police say they found the victim, identified as Shyqwon Carter, 24, with a gunshot wound to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Chase reaches speeds of 160 mph; driver arrested

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested after a pursuit that reached speeds of 160 miles per hour on I-64. Brandon Ashworth, 18, of Ona has been charged with fleeing in a vehicle with reckless disregard and improper registration. According to the criminal complaint, Ashworth is...
ONA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted for murder after Charleston shooting

UPDATE (8:33 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26): Charleston Police have released the name of the victim in Friday afternoon’s shooting. Officer said Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston, was found in the front yard of the house with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.  Police said Mosley had gotten […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNT-TV

Fayette County man faces charges after deputies respond to fight

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayetteville man is facing multiple charges after deputies responded to a reports of a fight with an alleged gunshot wound. According Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies responded to a fight with a gunshot wound on Brooklyn Loop in the Cunard area of Fayette County. Through further investigation, deputies discovered the fight had broken out between two people, which ended with one having a gunshot wound to the neck.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing teen sought in Kanawha County

BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing teenager. According to the KCSO, Marissa Peters, 16, was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, leaving the Hardee’s in Big Chimney. Peters is described as standing 5’0″ tall and weighing 200 lbs. with sandy blond […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

