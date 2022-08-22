ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In Michigan?

The summer time means beach time and last week, while getting into my car to drive barefoot, some guy yelled at me that it was illegal. Let's see who's right!. Ever since I learned how to drive some (muffled noise that rhymes with fifty) years ago, the ability to secure a vehicle and drive to the beach to hang out with friends was a rite of passage in Michigan. After all, most of the state lies within 85 miles of one of the four Great Lakes that lap upon our shores.
The Game 730 AM WVFN

What’s Up in Michigan This Weekend: Tacos, Cars, Beer & More

Summer's almost over... you've been meaning to get out and do something! Here are some fun things happening within a couple hours' drive of Lansing this weekend. Grand Rapids Ballet hosts a free, outdoor summer dance festival Friday and Saturday (August 26-27) outside the Peter Martin Wege Theater. Ballet and beer. This combination doesn't happen just everywhere, you know. In addition to world-class dance, there'll be plenty of food and other live entertainment available as well.
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Michigan DNR Launches New Hunt Fish App

Being an avid outdoorsman just got easier thanks to a new app from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Now anglers, hunters, and outdoor enthusiasts in general have a wealth of information and services right at their fingertips. After much testing and development, the free app is now available for...
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Police Warning Parents Not To Post This Dangerous Back To School Picture

If you look anywhere on social media you'll see kids across Michigan dressed up in their new school clothing and posing for back-to-school pictures. I love seeing my friends and family share these cute pictures online, but police say you need to be very careful about what you share and post online. Otherwise, it could expose your kids and family to scammers and pedophiles.
The Game 730 AM WVFN

White Collar Workers at Ford May Want to Update Your Resume

Normally when you hear about auto workers in Michigan getting cut, it's the blue-collar folks that usually get cut but this time Ford is aiming at the white-collar workers. It is no secret the state of Michigan over the years has gotten used to workers getting cut. I grew up in a home where my dad worked a lifetime in the automotive industry and I've heard all the stories and know many families who have been affected by the loss of a job in the auto industry.
The Game 730 AM WVFN

E. Coli Outbreak in Michigan Linked to Wendy’s Lettuce

Your burgers from Wendy's won't come with lettuce for the time being. E.Coli Outbreak in Four States Linked to Wendy's Lettuce. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is investigating an E. coli outbreak in four states, including Michigan. While a specific food has not been tied to the outbreak, many sick people have reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in the Midwest before becoming ill.
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Did This Amazon Driver Really Just Steal a Michigan Homeowner’s Expensive Puppy?

An Amazon worker is being accused of driving off with a Michigan man's expensive puppy. And he's got a video that seems to back up his story. Amazon is supposed to drop off packages at your home. In some cases, it's lots and lots of packages on a semi-regular basis. Guilty as charged, Your Honor. But a man in Center LIne says this Amazon employee did just the opposite. Center Line is a suburb of Northern Detroit, just a few miles south of Sterling Heights.
The Game 730 AM WVFN

