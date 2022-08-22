ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC San Diego

What 11 Cancelled Cruises Mean for San Diego

If you went on vacation this summer, you might have noticed some staffing shortages. The travel industry is not alone in having a hard time finding enough workers, and that's impacting cruises here in San Diego, one of the busiest ports in the state. "We were pretty disappointed," said Winston...
SAN DIEGO, CA
wastetodaymagazine.com

Republic Services' San Diego-area compost facility recognized by NWRA

The National Waste & Recycling Association, Washington, recently named Phoenix-based Republic Services' Otay compost facility the 2022 Organics Management Facility of the Year. The association recognized the facility for its celebrating its approach to organics diversion. According to a news release from Republic, the Otay facility, in Chula Vista, California,...
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Two shot in “closed” Harborside Park, still overrun with homeless

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Following the closure of the Harborside Park in Chula Vista, two individuals within the homeless encampment at the park were shot on Friday, Aug. 26. Three people have been detained in connection to the shooting, and two were injured. There were no fatalities. Ammar Campa-Najjar,...
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Mayor of San Marcos explains how a mileage tax would harm her constituents

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mileage tax, proposed by some of San Diego’s most influential leaders within SANDAG, could cost citizens up to four cents per gallon. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means of paying for the new infrastructure. However, eight months later the coalition of local leaders voted to put the tax back on the table for discussion. Many San Diegans feel betrayed.
SAN MARCOS, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Update: Death Investigation – North County

The following information is fragmentary and has not been completely verified. It is based, in part, on hearsay and is intended for early information use rather than being a formal investigative report. This is an update to a death investigation in the unincorporated area of Escondido. The San Diego County...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad declares bicycle state of emergency

CARLSBAD — Citing a 233% increase in collisions involving bikes and e-bikes since 2019, the city of Carlsbad declared a local state of emergency Aug 23. This state of emergency action will immediately increase attention and resources on a range of solutions including infrastructure, safety, enforcement and a focus on safe driving behavior education.
CARLSBAD, CA

