Texas 'trigger law' goes into effect, further restricting abortion services
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said that performing an abortion would be a second-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison. However, the act of performing an abortion is a second-degree felony unless the fetus dies, in which case it becomes a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison.
Texas governor race: Beto O'Rourke continues campaign trail with stop in Humble, Texas
HUMBLE, Texas — Beto O’Rourke is back in the Houston area on day 49 of his “Drive for Texas.”. The Democratic nominee for Texas governor stopped in Humble as his campaign shifted a little to focus on getting the vote out in suburban areas. O’Rourke has been...
'It is ridiculous. It's a lot.' | Texas women describe traveling to New Mexico for abortions
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Abortions are nearly banned in Texas, but that’s not stopping Texas women from having the procedure. They are simply leaving the state. KHOU 11 News traveled to New Mexico, where clinics say they're having an influx of Texas women seeking an abortion. At their request, we are hiding the identities of the women we spoke to.
Mental health crises don't fall under exceptions to new Texas abortion law
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, Texas' "trigger law" banning almost all abortions officially went into effect. The law, which was written to go into effect 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court issued an official judgement overturning Roe v. Wade, creates criminal and civil penalties for people who perform abortions in Texas. Performing an abortion is now a felony punishable by up to life in prison and is subject to a civil penalty of at least $100,000, plus attorney's fees. Doctors can also lose their medical licenses if they perform abortions.
Texas Gov. Abbott signs emergency declaration after historic flooding in Dallas-Fort Worth area
DALLAS — Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration that includes Dallas, Tarrant, Kaufman and Ellis counties after Monday’s historic flooding. “What happened yesterday is the second worst rainstorm and flooding in Dallas since 1932,” Abbott said. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson echoed his comments. “We got hit...
Texas' 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline centers experience almost 10,000 calls in first month
SAN ANTONIO — Thousands of Texans have called the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline since it launched a month ago, indicating a growing need for more mental health resources statewide. 988 is a simplified version of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s 1-800 number, providing Americans an opportunity to call...
'Swatting' incident at Marjorie Taylor Greene's home, again
ROME, Ga. — Police responded to a second "swatting" incident at the home of Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene early on Thursday. Rome Police Department said the call came from an internet chat but was pretending to be from a suicide hotline. The department said the caller claimed to have shot their family after coming out as transgender. The caller told police they would shoot themselves and anyone who tried to stop them.
