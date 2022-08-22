ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas 'trigger law' goes into effect, further restricting abortion services

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said that performing an abortion would be a second-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison. However, the act of performing an abortion is a second-degree felony unless the fetus dies, in which case it becomes a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison.
Mental health crises don't fall under exceptions to new Texas abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, Texas' "trigger law" banning almost all abortions officially went into effect. The law, which was written to go into effect 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court issued an official judgement overturning Roe v. Wade, creates criminal and civil penalties for people who perform abortions in Texas. Performing an abortion is now a felony punishable by up to life in prison and is subject to a civil penalty of at least $100,000, plus attorney's fees. Doctors can also lose their medical licenses if they perform abortions.
'Swatting' incident at Marjorie Taylor Greene's home, again

ROME, Ga. — Police responded to a second "swatting" incident at the home of Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene early on Thursday. Rome Police Department said the call came from an internet chat but was pretending to be from a suicide hotline. The department said the caller claimed to have shot their family after coming out as transgender. The caller told police they would shoot themselves and anyone who tried to stop them.
