AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, Texas' "trigger law" banning almost all abortions officially went into effect. The law, which was written to go into effect 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court issued an official judgement overturning Roe v. Wade, creates criminal and civil penalties for people who perform abortions in Texas. Performing an abortion is now a felony punishable by up to life in prison and is subject to a civil penalty of at least $100,000, plus attorney's fees. Doctors can also lose their medical licenses if they perform abortions.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO